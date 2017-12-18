Today’s world is one where more and more often people not only find themselves sitting at a desk at work almost all of the day, but also at home for online shopping, social media, or watching silly cat videos. It’s very important for overall health to find the best office chair with the proper fit for your body type and how often you use your chair.

When shopping for the best office chair there are a large number of variables to consider. Most people are looking for comfort and durability as well as a style they like at an affordable, or at the very least reasonable, price tag. You can grab a discount task chair for as low as $20.00 or spend thousands on luxury models which may very well last a decade or two.

The following are some of the best office chairs chosen based on customer review scores and with different bodies, budgets, and health issues kept in mind for the sake of variety.

Best Office Chair

1. Black Flat Bungee Office Chair with Arms sold by the Container Store

This chair tops the list for best office chair due to it having the highest customer rating with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars out of 253 reviews. While some reviews are considered to be sponsored, the majority of them are honest as they cover a range of star scores.

Overall, this chair is truly loved by its owners. The chair starts out priced around $199.00 while other similarly made chairs are more expensive to purchase. Instead of having foam cushions or even mesh, the chair supports you with heavy-duty bungee cords attached to brackets on the powder-coated steel frame. Just how heavy duty? This chair can support up to 450 pounds. The dimensions are 24″ L x 24″ W x 36″ H which is around average for a good office chair.

Strengths

Terrific customer reviews

Flexible bungee seat and chair back

Steel frame

450 lb weight limit

Seat is adjustable from 17.5″ to 21.5″ off the floor

Drawbacks

Style is extremely basic

Construction may require re-tightening over time

Can become uncomfortable for long periods of sitting for several people.

The Aeron chair by Herman Miller easily makes most lists of top office chairs. One of the great features about it is that it is available in three different sizes with multiple ways to fully customize the chair in order to suit your particular needs and tastes. It is often considered to be the ultimate in mesh office chairs and can even be found listed in the Museum of Modern Art.

The medium (B) size starts out around $511.00 and fully customized can be well over $1,000.00. To many, spending this much money on a chair may not be in their budget or be considered to be worth it, however, owners claim that the chair is indeed worth it in standards of longevity, looks, and comfort.

The manufacturer intends to stop production in March of 2018, although there is a used market for the chair as it does tend to be durable and maintain its good looks over time – if you can find someone willing to part with it. Customer reviews have rated it at 4.5 stars with 220 different reviews as found through Google.

Strengths

Acclaimed Design

Longevity and durability

Maintains looks over time

Ergonomic comfort

Customizable

Drawbacks

Rather large price tag

Some users find the hard plastic on the edge of the seat uncomfortable

Will cease manufacturing in March 2018

When shopping for the best office chair, customers are bound to find the WorkPro 1000 Series Mid-Back Mesh Task Chair. Many people enjoy a mesh chair due to the breathability of it so as not to get heat building up on their back, causing breakouts or being sweaty and uncomfortable.

This chair features a cable sliding mechanism for seat adjustment as well as arms which can pivot as well as raise and lower for the most comfortable fit. There is a 250 pound weight limit for this chair which also has a pneumatic 1-touch feature for height adjustment. The dimensions are fairly similar to most office chairs, which is 41 7/10″H x 26 4/5″W x 25 1/2″D. $229.99 is the retail price listed for the WorkPro 1000 Series Mid-Back Mesh Task Chair, however it has gone on sale for as low as half price.

At 4.4 stars with 547 reviews, buyers can be fairly confident in the quality they will be getting and that the chair will arrive and function as described by the company.

Strengths

Comfortable mesh for airflow

Adjustable and pivoting arms

Basic black for easily matching decor

Fairly priced

Drawbacks

Durability may be an issue

Lack of lumbar support

Height only adjusts less than 2 inches

The Porthos Home brand Monroe Adjustable Office Chair has gotten nearly 300 customer reviews with an average of 4.5 stars according to Google.

The chair features a bent wooden frame with faux leather padding on a chrome style base. With a price that can be found as low as $77.39, folks who are seeking a modern stylish look may find themselves drawn to this particular chair model. The dimensions of the chair are 20.8″ L x 22.8″ W x 32.7″ H (at maximum).

While many owners claim the chair is comfortable enough to sit in for several hours, some find that the padding is too thin for long hours spent in a chair, making it terrific for a moderately used home office or even a teenager’s homework desk. Also, with the beautiful design it would be excellent for a guest chair, but perhaps not as ideal for someone who works long hours in their chair.

Strengths

Adjustable height from 28.7″ to 32.7″

Stylish and expensive look

Easy assembly

Comfortable for several hours

Drawbacks

No additional lumbar support

Inadequate cushion

Lack of armrests

Plastic casters

The Realspace Modern Comfort Series Winsley chair offers a sleek and stylish chair covered in bonded leather over padding that is comfortable for most people.

Overall the customer rating is 4.5 stars and has had 261 reviews so far, and although occasionally ratings are sponsored, they vary in star count and offer realistic pros and cons.

The chair has a lumbar feature to support the lower back, although for some it may not be adequate support, in reviews, it seems to either be a hit or a miss since everyone has different needs. The overall dimensions are similar to other office chairs on the market with an adjustable height ranging from 37″ 40 9/16″, 22 1/2″ width, and 22 1/2″ depth. The Realspace Modern Comfort Series Winsley will support up to 250 pounds and has a 5-year limited warranty. The cost is currently 159.99 and can vary depending on sales or coupons available.

Strengths

White provides a clean, sleek look

Excellent value for light to medium use

250 pound maximum weight

5-year limited warranty

Drawbacks

Difficult to keep clean, as with all things white

In some cases, assembly was challenging due to pre-drilled holes being slightly off.

Not comfortable enough for long hours

Sharp edges around welded joints which could be filed smooth

The Eurotech Seating Five-way Ergonomic Armless Chair is a customer favorite which has rated 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews according to Google results and has an even higher rating of 4.8 stars from National Business Furniture’s website, but that has fewer customer participants.

The first question many might have about this chair is what makes it five-way? The chair can be adjusted in five different ways in order to get the perfect sitting position. Alongside tilt lock, it has adjustable back height, back angle, seat angle, and seat height. The sculpted seat cushions are 3.5″ thick and are fire-retardant. It is also Greenguard certified to support better indoor air quality, which can be particularly important to those with asthma or allergies.

The dimensions of this office chair are 18″ W x 22″ D x 39 to 44″ H and comes in a choice of four colors with a lifetime guarantee. The list price for the Eurotech Five-Way Ergonomic Armless Chair is $395.00, but it can currently be found around $179.00.

Strengths

Multiple adjustments for the perfect comfort level

Greenguard certified for less pollution

Attractive, classic design

Able to be tucked completely underneath most desks

Drawbacks

Padded chairs can get hot

Fabric, while durable, can hold dirt more than leather, bonded leather, or vinyl.

Lack of armrests for support

Petite people have found the seat too deep to be comfortable for long term sitting.

The Ergohuman High Back Swivel Chair is an imported treasure for many desk users. The dimensions are 26.5″ W x 29″ D and 46″ to 52″ H. The seat itself is 20.5″ x 18.5″ and is 18.5″ to 22.2 ” from the floor which makes it slightly larger and taller than the average office chair and does have a bit of a futuristic or sci-fi appearance. However, it is made for human users and not robots or aliens with several adjustments to be sure that the user is completely comfortable including a tension control for the ability to rock backward with the proper amount of force. There are also pivoting armrests to be sure users are able to get the most comfort possible out of every aspect of the chair.

220 customers have reviewed the chair and it averages 4.2 stars out of all of the reviews. The majority of users are delighted with how the chair functions and alleviates many pains and pressures of sitting at a desk for prolonged periods of time as well as enjoy the breathability of the mesh fabric.

At a little over $600.00, it isn’t inexpensive, but many users are pleased with the adjustability and comfort provided.

Strengths

Very adjustable

Adequate support without as many pressure points

Breathable mesh fabric to stay cooler

250 pound weight limit

Drawbacks

Headrest is not as adjustable as some would prefer

Price is rather expensive

For some, mesh is perceived as flimsy and not enough support

Casters have broken for several owners

The AmazonBasics mid-back office chair can be a bargain hunter’s dream. At around $64.99 this chair ranks 4.1 stars out of an impressive 2,404 customer reviews.

There is a choice of three colors to best match your office decor with minor price differences. The chair is covered in faux leather (PU) with a sturdy nylon base and arms which feature upholstered arm pads for additional comfort. Heavy-duty casters are designed to glide along different kinds of flooring so that it is easy to move the chair where you need it.

While the chair doesn’t come with a lot of extra frills, it does have an adjustable-height seat and tilt control. The chair measures 24″ L x 24.2″ W x 34.8″ to 38.6″ H and is designed to be comfortable for people of fairly average height and weight.

Strengths

Priced for a budget

250 pound weight limit

Styled to fit most decor

Fast and easy assembly

Drawbacks

1 year limited warranty

Insufficient padding for long hours

Assembly relies on armrests for integral support

Less adjustable features to accommodate taller and shorter people

The Leap fabric chair by Steelcase comes in a variety of colors to suit virtually any decor. It is the company’s number one best selling ergonomic chair. 126 customer reviews on Amazon have given the chair an average of 4 stars and it is difficult to find top office chair reviews without this one being mentioned.

It has a rather unique and sleek high back design with lumbar support built into it. In addition, it has LiveBack which mimics the natural spine shape and conforms to the user in order to keep them comfortable longer. A natural glide system allows users to recline some while still being able to maintain focus and reach their work, resulting in less strain on the user’s eyes and body. The chair is mostly made of materials which are recyclable as well as incorporating 30% of recycled materials into the design. The chair is also SCS Indoor Advantage certified, stating that it is considered to be a low-emitting product where VOCs are a concern.

The Leap by Steelcase is a high-quality chair which is loved by many users and is known for durability, and this does come at a rather high price, starting at around $942.00. However, the quality of the chair is made to last longer than other less expensive models.

Strengths

Multiple adjustments for a custom fit

Lumbar support

Flexible back to work with your natural spine movement

Mostly recyclable and partially made from recycled materials

Drawbacks

Back and seat are cushioned and can get hot

Expensive

Some find it to be uncomfortable for long periods of time

Office Star Products SPACE seating AirGrid back chair with eco leather seat has been reviewed by customers more than 1,300 times and has averaged 3.9 stars.

For the extremely reasonable price of around $160.00 customers are able to get the best of both worlds in one office chair as far as fabrics. The mesh AirGrid back with lumbar support provides breathable comfort while the eco leather seat provides a more traditional and easily cleaned seating surface.

The design is fairly simple, yet offers multiple ergonomic adjustments including pneumatic seat height adjustment, 2-to-1 synchro tilt, and adjustable arms. The chair dimensions are 26.50″ L x 24.75″ W x 42″ H at the tallest setting. This office chair is also eco-friendly as it is GreenGuard Certified for low chemical emissions, so there are no worries of pollutants entering the air from the seat.

Strengths

Comfortable for spending longer hours at a desk

Durability (with exception of armrests)

Overall bargain, as has the look and feel of a more expensive model

Mesh back for cooler sitting

Drawbacks

Armrests deteriorate over time

May squeak and require lubrication

Raised foam at the edge on the seat is uncomfortable

Mesh has been reported as coming loose after a time for some

Best Office Chair Under $300

Black Flat Bungee Office Chair with Arms

Although the price can technically be just under $200, often after shipping and/or taxes the purchase would be over $200, which is why this chair was chosen for under $300 and not the under $200 best office chair category.

Out of 253 customer reviews, this chair received an amazing average of 4.8 out of 5 stars and is the best-rated chair in our overall review. The bungee chair is truly loved by its owners and for many people, the heavy-duty bungee cords are a lot more comfortable than foam or mesh seating.

This office chair is rated to support up to 450 pounds and boasts a powder-coated steel frame. The dimensions of the chair are 24″ L x 24″ W x 36″ H which is fairly close to average for a good office chair.

Strengths

Many 5 star reviews

Flexible bungee seat and chair back

Sturdy Steel frame

450 lb weight limit

Drawbacks

Basic style

Bolts may require re-tightening after some use

Some find it can become uncomfortable after a while

Best Office Chair Under $200

WorkPro 1000 Series Mid-Back Mesh Task Chair, Black

The WorkPro 1000 Series Mid-Back Mesh Task Chair is a clear customer favorite with a 4.4 star rating and is our pick for the best office chair under $200.

It is a fairly classic style of task chair and many people enjoy the mesh fabric due to the breathability factor. Nobody wants to get hot and sweaty while trying to work at their desk. The chair features adjustable arms which pivot as well as raise and lower as well as a cable sliding mechanism for seat adjustment. It also has a pneumatic 1-touch feature for height adjustment and a sturdy 250 pound weight limit.

This office chair is also priced reasonably, although the suggested retail price is $229.99 it is common to find it for as low as around $150.00 depending on sales and coupons available.company.

Strengths

Basic black matches most decor

Reasonably priced

Breathable mesh fabric

Adjustable arms with pivot

Drawbacks

Durability has been an issue for some

Inadequate lumbar support

Adjustable height is less than 2 inches

Best Office Chair Under $100

Porthos Home Monroe Adjustable Office Chair

With over 300 customer reviews and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, The Porthos Home Monroe Adjustable Office Chair is clearly a customer favorite.

The chair is quite stylish and features a bent wooden frame and faux leather padding on a chrome style base. It can be found for as low as $77.39 and customers seeking a chic and modern look find themselves drawn to this particular chair model.

The dimensions of the chair are 20.8″ L x 22.8″ W x 32.7″ H (at maximum) and many owners claim the chair is comfortable enough to sit in for several hours. Although, some users find that the padding is inadequate for long hours spent in a chair, making it a good choice for a moderately used home office or even a teenager’s homework desk. Alternatively, it would be excellent for a guest chair for an office, but perhaps not as ideal for someone who is spending long hours working in their chair.

Strengths

Bargain priced

Sleek and stylish appearance

Easy assembly

Comfortable fit

Drawbacks

Lacks additional lumbar support

Cushion can be inadequate

Lack of armrests

Casters are plastic and may break

Best Executive Office Chair

Embody Chair by Herman Miller

The Embody chair by Herman Miller and designed by Bill Stumpf and Jeff Weber is one of the top-rated executive office chairs sold today. Being one of the high-end executive chairs, it starts out priced over $1,200 and can increase as features are added in order to customize the chair for your specific tastes.

Although the chair has such a large price tag, not only considered the most comfortable executive office chair, it also is one of the longest lasting and most durable ones as well. While a lot of people cringe at the thought of spending that much money on a chair, others are able to rationalize the expense by considering how much time they spend in their office chair as well as how much is being spent replacing lesser quality chairs every year or two.

Given the longevity and comfort of the Embody by Herman Miller, it can be similar to spending $100 or less per year for a chair, which sounds like a much more realistic figure broken down as such. Not only that, the Embody is considered a health positive chair as it supports every part of the body and is considered by many to be the gold standard in ergonomic chairs. Not only will it make your body happy and is fully adjustable, but it also comes in a wide assortment of color combinations to either blend in with office decor or add a desired pop of color in a sleek, modern design.

Strengths

Durable

Very Customizable

Comfortable for long hours

Excellence in ergonomic design

Drawbacks

Rather Expensive

Some customers have found a lack of cushion

Modern design may be off-putting to some

Armrests tend to wear first

Best Office Chair for Lower Back Pain

Steelcase Leap Fabric Chair

The Leap fabric chair by Steelcase is one of the best office chairs for back support, featuring adjustable lumbar support and LiveBack which conforms to the shape and movement of the user’s spine to help keep them as comfortable as possible. In addition, the Leap comes in a variety of colors to fit into just about any decor or provide a pop of color.

This office chair is the number one best selling ergonomic chair made by Steelcase. It has been known to get excellent reviews and many people consider it the best computer chair for long hours alongside the Embody chair by Herman Miller and the Markus by Ikea.

The Leap also features a natural glide system that allows users to recline some while maintaining their visual focus and the ability to continue to reach their work which helps prevent strain on the user’s eyes and body.

Although the chair is recyclable, as well as being made in part from recycled material, the longevity of the Leap is another one of its high selling points. While, not inexpensive at around $940.00, the durability is impressive. Designed for overall comfort, the Leap has developed a reputation among many users as the best office chair for lower back pain.

Strengths

Lumbar support

Flexible back to work with your natural spine movement

Multiple adjustments for a custom fit

Mostly recyclable and partially made from recycled materials

Drawbacks

Expensive

Back and seat cushions may get hot

Some users may be uncomfortable sitting for longer periods of time

Best Office Chair for Neck Support

Office Factor Executive High Back Black Mesh Chair

Many people suffer from neck pain from sitting at a desk all day at their jobs, and while a new office chair may not solve the problem for everyone, the right chair can promote healthier posture. The Office Factor executive chair has been recognized by users as well as reviewers as the best office chair for neck support alongside some of the much more expensive ergonomic models on the market.

Currently on the market for under $250.00 this office chair features adjustable arms and adjustable lumbar support and an adjustable headrest for maximum customized comfort. As with most office chairs, the height can be adjusted as well as the seat depth. The chair’s dimensions are 26″ D x 26-1/2″ W x 51-1/2″ H, rated for up to 250 pounds, and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Customers have rated the chair at 4.3 out of 5 stars and it is considered not only excellent for neck support but also one of the best chairs for back support in its price range.

Strengths

Neck and back support

Low to mid range cost – affordability

Helps with overall desk fatigue

Breathable mesh fabric

Drawbacks

Sits too tall for some users

Some users report a slight lean forward to be unpleasant

Inadequate padding for some users

Best Office Chair for Heavy People

basyx by HON HVL705 Big and Tall chair (450lb)

Shopping for big and tall office chairs 400 lbs weight rating and above can be a trying experience, particularly when there are not very many places that allow you to give the chairs a try prior to purchasing.

Online shopping for chairs has become a more popular option, particularly when looking for an office chair with a 400 lb weight capacity and above that will give a heavier person the support and comfort they deserve. A huge help is checking out the big and tall office chair reviews because even though everyone is different it gives a great general idea of what to expect.

The basyx by HON ranks 4.3 out of 5 stars from 160 customer reviews, making it one of the best office chairs for heavy people on the market. It has a weight limit of 450 pounds making it sturdy enough for big and tall or plus sized individuals. The chair features a breathable mesh fabric and two layers of padding in order to keep users cool and comfortable while working at their desk.

In additional to pneumatic height adjustment, it also has an adjustable recline and customizable lower back support. Adjustable arms not only move up and down, but also toward and away from the body in order to give the proper support desired for the user. While the chair is made to be sturdy, there is also a 5-year limited warranty provided by HON just in case, so prospective buyers can have that peace of mind.

Strengths

Comfortably padded

Breathable mesh fabric

Holds up to 450 pounds

Durable

5-year limited warranty

Drawbacks

Not adjustable enough

Gets uncomfortable over time

Arm pads wear out over time

Mesh is difficult to clean

Taller users find it to be an ill fit

Best Office Chair for Tall People

Office Factor Big and Tall Black Executive Office Chair

The Office Factor executive chair is considered to be one of the most popular and comfortable office chairs available and the big and tall is no exception.

Choosing the best office chair for tall people is no easy task since there is a vast difference between the needs of someone tall and thin, tall and muscular, and tall with a little extra around the middle. Overall the Office Factor big and tall executive office chair is rated at 4.2 stars out of 5 from 40 owners.

While priced at just under $300.00, this office chair is relatively affordable for most and features a generous amount of padding and a bonded leather finish which is easier to clean than a mesh fabric which has more grooves in it, the downside being that it is not a breathable fabric. The reinforced base provides durability up to 400 pounds which is excellent for the taller people with larger frames.

The chair dimensions are 32.7″ L x 28.9″ W x 48.6″ H with a pneumatic height adjustment. The chair also features a tilt lock, tension control for the tilt back, lumbar support as well as adjustable arms for maximum comfort.

Strengths

Designed with taller people in mind

400 pound weight rating

Bonded leather for easy cleaning

Generous padding

Drawbacks

Too many plastic parts

Armrests are awkwardly positioned

Feels as though leaning forward when not reclining

Bonded leather may feel hot while working longer hours

Best Office Chair for Short People

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Swivel/Tilt Chair

While heavy and tall people have problems with finding the proper fit with an office chair, the problems are not limited to them. Short or petite office workers often have problems with finding an office chair that fits them properly so that their feet do not dangle or seats which are not too deep, among other problems.

The Alera Elusion Series mesh mid-back office chair has been reviewed by owners and has been rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by more than 650 purchasers. While not all of the reviewers are of the same height, the adjustability of this particular model makes it a favorite of people who are more vertically challenged.

In addition, this office chair is an affordable choice at around $140.00 and it is relatively easy to assemble. The chair dimensions are 26.2″ x 24.4″ x 14.6″ and features an ergonomic design that adjusts to fit multiple users. It also is designed with a breathable mesh back to be cooler and the seat cushion is contoured with a waterfall edge to help relieve pressure on the legs and promote healthy circulation.

Strengths

Adjustable height low enough for users with shorter legs

Adequate seat padding

Easy assembly

Overall value

Drawbacks

Not as adjustable as other chairs

New chair odor has been detected by some purchasers

Requires semi-annual maintenance and cleaning as per in the manual

Best Office Chair for a Home Office

AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair

With 4.3 out of 5 stars, the AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair is our pick for the best office chair for a home office. With a cost of just over $90.00, this chair was nearly chosen as the best budget office chair in this review but was barely nudged out by it’s slightly lesser expensive mid-back relative.

Other high-end picks for the best office chair for a home office would be the Embody chair by Herman Miller and the Steelcase Leap fabric office chair, but many people either can not or do not want to spend close to a $1000.00 or more on a chair for their home office. They are even less inclined to spend that kind of money if they do not often work from home and use their home office for configuring their budget, online shopping, and social media.

The AmazonBasics executive chair features a padded bonded leather seat and back for comfort and support. It also has pneumatic height adjustment of the seat and measures 29.13 L x 25.59 W x 41.34″ to 45.08″ H. The maximum weight capacity is 250 pounds and comes with a 1-year limited warranty. Overall, this chair a decent fit for the average person and has had more than 2000 customer reviews.

Strengths

Inexpensive

Popular model

Bonded leather for a more expensive look

Easy assembly

Drawbacks

Construction relies on the arms to hold the back on

Lack of adjustability desired

Bonded leather peels after a short duration, particularly the arms

Overall durability of construction

Best Office Chair for Long Hours and Extended Sitting

Markus, Designed by Henrik Preutz and sold by IKEA

Finding the best office chair for long hours and extended sitting can be a very difficult task, particularly since it’s difficult to try out a chair for a long period of time, if at all. This puts a lot of reliance on customer reviews and other sources for office chair recommendations, such as colleagues, friends, or even social media and message boards such as Reddit.

Some of the more popular choices are the Aeron or Embody chair by Herman Miller or the Steelcase Leap chair, all of which are very high-end in both cost and value. Another recommendation is to check out the Markus office chair sold by IKEA which has excellent customer reviews at 4.3 out of 5 stars, a 10-year limited warranty, and a price tag at around $200 or less. The Markus has been considered the best computer chair for long hours in its price range by many users.

This office chair features an adjustable and lockable tilt function, adjustable height, and safety casters with a pressure-sensitive brake mechanism to keep the chair in place when you stand and automatically release when you are seated. The back of the chair is tall and has a breathable mesh with built-in lumbar support. Most of the chair is able to be spot cleaned with mild soap without much hassle.

Markus office chair dimensions are 24 3/8″ W x 23 5/8″ D x 50 3/4″ to 55 1/8″ H with seat dimensions of 20 7/8″ W x 18 1/2″ with a height of 18 7/8″ to 22 1/2″ and it has been tested for up to 242.5 pounds.

Strengths

Under $200 – budget friendly

Attractive exterior

Breathable mesh back

Comfortable for long hours

Easy assembly

Drawbacks

Armrests lack enough padding

Lumbar support does not adjust

Does not lower enough

Best Budget Office Chair

AmazonBasics Mid-Back Office Chair

The AmazonBasics mid-back office chair can be a bargain hunter’s dream. Depending on color choice it costs between $55.00 and $75.00 and ranks 4.1 stars out of an impressive 2,404 customer reviews making it the best budget office chair.

This office chair is covered in faux leather (PU) with a sturdy nylon base. The armrests feature upholstered arm pads for additional comfort and serve as support for the back. Heavy-duty casters are designed to make the chair easy to move around on various kinds of flooring. There aren’t a lot of extras to the chair, as a budget chair it is fairly basic, but it does have an adjustable-height seat and tilt control.

The chair dimensions are 24″ L x 24.2″ W x 34.8″ to 38.6″ H making it designed to be comfortable for most people of average height and weight.

Strengths

Well under $100.00

3 colors and style fits most decor

250 pound weight limit

Quick, easy assembly

Drawbacks

1-year limited warranty

Not padded enough for long hours

Armrests are for integral support

Needs more adjustable features to accommodate users of varied height

Best Office Chair for Mid-Price

Ergohuman High Back Swivel Chair with Headrest, Black Mesh & Chrome Base

The Ergohuman High Back Swivel Chair is the best office chair for mid-price for many desk workers. It is slightly taller than the average office chair with dimensions of 26.5″ W x 29″ D and 46″ to 52″ H. The seat itself is 20.5″ x 18.5″ and is 18.5″ to 22.2 ” from the floor.

It features several adjustments to be sure that the user is entirely comfortable. These include a tension control for the ability to rock backward with the proper amount of force and adjustable height, as well as pivoting armrests.

There are 220 customer reviews on this office chair and it averages 4.2 stars out of 5 overall. It has a rather futuristic look and the majority of users are delighted with how the chair functions and alleviates some of the pressure and aches from sitting at a desk for long periods of time. The breathability of the mesh fabric is another loved feature of the chair.

Priced just over $600.00, it isn’t inexpensive, but at the same time an affordable option for a mid-priced office chair that offers adjustability and comfort.

Strengths

Adjustable in multiple ways

Provides support to alleviate pressure points

Mesh fabric is cooler and breathable

250 pound maximum capacity

Drawbacks

Some users prefer a more adjustable headrest

Price is somewhat expensive

Mesh can be perceived as flimsy with inadequate support

Several owners complained of the casters breaking

Best Classic Office Chair

Aeron Chair by Herman Miller

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is one of the best-loved office chairs and is often considered the overall best classic office chair, or at least in the top three.

The Aeron is available in three different sizes with multiple selections in order to customize the chair in order to suit your particular needs, tastes, and to some degree, your budget.

This office chair is often considered to be the ultimate choice in mesh classic modern chairs for the office and it is listed in the Museum of Modern Art. Many other mesh chairs attempt to emulate the style and comfort of the Aeron, but so far any less expensive look-alikes fall short of the bar set by the original.

The medium (B) size starts out on Amazon for around $511.00 and a fully customized version of the Aeron can be well over $1,000.00. For a lot of people, spending this much money on a chair isn’t an option. However, many happy owners state that the chair is absolute a value in standards of longevity, looks, and comfort.

While it has been stated that the manufacturer is intending to stop production in March of 2018, a used market for the chair does exist since it does tend to be durable and maintain its good looks over time. That is if you can find someone willing to part with theirs.

Strengths

Famous and acclaimed Design

Retains value

Durable and maintains looks

Ergonomic design

Many custom features

Drawbacks

Expensive cost

A few consumers have found the plastic on the edge of the seat uncomfortable

Manufacturing stops in March 2018

Best Gaming Chair

Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair Racing Style

Many office chairs are of a traditional sort, but there are some who have a home office which doubles as part of their recreation, which can include gaming.

Many modern gaming chairs include a bucket style seat which has been dubbed a racing chair but have many more uses other than just for simulating racing games. When looking for the best racing gaming chair, the Devoko ergonomic gaming chair in the racing style stood out above the rest due to its high customer rating of 4.7 stars.

Although there were just under 50 reviews so far, at around $120.00 I think it would be safe to say this chair is worth the cost.

The chair is covered with PU leather (faux leather) and has the curved high back with a headrest and adjustable lumbar support. Additional cushions are provided for these areas to allow for comfort during long gaming (or working) sessions.

The weight limit for the chair is 300 pounds and the dimensions of the chair are 19.8″ W x 20.5″ D for the seating area, 19.8″ W x 30.5″ D for the backrest, and an adjustable seat height of 16.1″ to 20″. Devoko offers a 30-day free replacement or refund for those not satisfied with the quality and a limited 6-month warranty to replace any damaged or defective parts.

Strengths

Fun style chair

Comfortable as a bucket seat

Great for gamers

Comfy enough for longer sitting duration

Drawbacks

Only a 6-month limited warranty

Armrests are not padded enough

Lumbar cushion feels awkward

PU leather smell when new

Best Standing Desk Converter

Fancierstudio Riser Desk Standing Desk Extra Wide 38″

For many office workers, perhaps a standing desk converter is more desirable than a new chair, as sitting for long periods can contribute to many health problems.

Standing desk converters, such as the Fancierstudio Riser Desk Standing Desk in the 38″ model, can help transform your sitting desk into a standing desk with little effort. This can allow a bit more movement throughout the day as users won’t feel as chained to their chair and can stretch while reading material on the monitor.

This particular model has a 4.7 star average review and is under $200.00, which is somewhat on par for a new standard chair without many frills costs.

Strengths

Promotes more movement

Easily can go from sitting to standing

Separate Keyboard tray

Drawbacks

Does not feel sturdy enough

Screen shakes when typing

At max height, center of gravity can cause it to lean

Healthy Desk Job Habits

Anyone who sits at a desk for their job should know that sitting for prolonged periods of time can cause some serious health issues including back pain, neck pain, eye strain, varicose veins, and even blood clots. Here are some tips to help avoid some of the worst problems associated with spending long hours at a desk job.