The Comprehensive List of Coronavirus Resources (300+)

Here from the “wrong side of the curve” it’s starting to look like the world’s inaugural Coronavirus season may last for a number of months.
Coronavirus has already influenced many, many aspects of our lives and has introduced the notion that we’re experiencing a once-in a lifetime scale event. Nearly everyone on the planet is or will affected by Coronavirus in some way.
While this may seem ominous (and Coronavirus is a very serious concern), one silver lining has emerged through the range of individuals and organizations who have pointed their resources and expertise at the issue. It seems like hardly a day passes without another handful of resources being published online.
Here at BusinessPundit we had seen lists of resources around the web geared towards specific populations. But we were yet to see a truly comprehensive list of Coronavirus resources. We feel that placing many categories of Coronavirus resource side-by-side is beneficial for individuals who may not know what type of aid and resources are available.
We’ll continue to update this list as the Coronavirus pandemic continues and new resources are made available.
Coronavirus Resources and Information For:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Artists and Aid For the Arts
- California
- Children and Parents
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- the District of Columbia
- Education and Educators
- Florida
- Food Access, Delivery, and Planning
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Health, Access to Medicine, and Prescriptions
- Health Care Providers
- High Risk Individuals
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Jobs and Employment Opportunities
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mental Health
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nationwide Guidance
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Pets and Pet Owners
- Puerto Rico
- Religious Organizations
- Rent Asisstance
- Rhode Island
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Small Businesses
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Traveling and Travelers
- Unemployment Aid
- The US Virgin Islands
- Utah
- Utilities
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Working From Home
- Wyoming
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Alabama
- Alabama State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- AlabamaHealth
- Alabama state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Alabama
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Alaska
- Alaska State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- AlaskaHealth
- Alaska state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Alaska
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Arizona
- Arizona State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- ArizonaHealth
- Arizona state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Arizona
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Arkansas
- Arkansas State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- ArkansasHealth
- Arkansas state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Arkansas
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Artists and Aid For the Arts
Many artists have had their ability to earn money greatly diminshed. However, there are ways to support artists, and for them to transfer their work online. Here are some options including crowdfunding, emergency assistance, and more.
- Creative Capital Resources for Artists
- Artists
- Covid Resources for Freelance Artists
- Artists
- Brooklyn Arts Council Guide to Covid for Artists
- Artists
- Artist Relief Tree Crowdfunding for Artists During Covid
- Artists
- Artists’ Literacies Institute survey of Covids effects on artists
- Artists
- Americans For the Arts survey of Covids effects on artists
- Artists
- Brooklyn Arts Council survey of Covids effects on artists
- Artists
- CERF+ Emergency Assistance for artists affected by Coronavirus
- Artists
- New York Arts Foundation List of Emergency Grants For Artists
- Artists
Coronavirus Resources and Information For California
- California State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- CaliforniaHealth
- California state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- California
- LA Food Bank Finder
- CaliforniaFood
- San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Finder
- CaliforniaFood
- Open Restaurants To-Go
- CaliforniaFood
- Bay Area Resources List
- CaliforniaFood
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Children and Parents
Kids of all ages are uniquely impacted by Coronavirus. Their schools are closed, and many depend on school for a significant amount of nutrition. Many resources that have existed to help children, and treat previous illnesses have pivoted towards the current crisis. Parents are facing serious challenges and need support to assist childcare, and economic resources, especially if they need to care for children 24/7.
- 2,500 museums you can tour virtually
- ChildrenEducation
- Save The Children’s Influenza and Pandemic Threat Resource Library
- ChildrenNational Guidance
- Child Mind Institute Resources For Talking To Your Kid About Coronavirus
- Children
- NASP Resources For Parents to Talk With Children About Covid
- Children
- PBS Resources For Parents to Talk With Children About Covid
- Children
- Bright Horizons Resources For Parents to Talk With Children About Covid
- Children
- NY Times Resources For Parents to Talk With Children About Covid
- Children
- Free Kids Meals With Any Purchase in Burger King App
- ChildrenFood
- 5 National Parks You Can Tour Online
- Children Education
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Colorado
- Colorado State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- ColoradoHealth
- Colorado state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Colorado
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Connecticut
- Connecticut State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- ConnecticutHealth
- Connecticut state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Connecticut
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Delaware
- Delaware State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- DelawareHealth
- Delaware state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Delaware
Coronavirus Resources and Information For the District of Columbia
- District of Columbia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- District of ColombiaHealth
- DMV Restaurant Worker Relief Fund
- District of ColumbiaService Industry Worker Assistance
- DC Virtual Tip Jar
- District of ColumbiaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Free Meals at DCPS
- District of ColumbiaFood
- List of Locations You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus
- District of ColumbiaHealth
- District of Columbia state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- District of Columbia
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Education and Educators
Education providers of all stripes are pivoting towarsd online education given the current constraints. From communication tools, platforms, online courses, software, and much more, there are incredible resources to help students and educators make this temporary transition from traditional in-person school to distance education.
- Guide on Effectiveness of Different Materials in Homemade Masks
- EducationHealth
- Tutorial On How to Sew Your Own Face Mast
- EducationHealth
- Free access to Kahoot! elearning for locations affected by Coronavirus
- Education
- Free Google Hangouts Enterprise For Schools
- EducationWorking From Home
- Webex Conferencing For Free With No Time Restrictions
- EducationWorking From Home
- CDC Information for Schools and Childcare Settings
- Education
- CDC Information for Institutions of Higher Education
- Education
- CDC Considerations for School Closures
- Education
- NAFSA: Association of International Educators Guidance on Coronavirus
- Education
- Edmodo Online Course PLatform
- Education
- Flipgrid Online Communication Platform
- Education
- G Suite Online Communication Platform For Educators During Coronavirus
- Education
- Hāpara Online Course Platform
- Education
- Kami Online Course Platform
- Education
- Kialo Edu, online tool for teaching critical thinking
- Education
- Pronto Online Communication Framework for Education During Coronavirus
- Education
- Edpuzzle Online Course Platform
- Education
- Explain Everything’s Guide to Transitioning to Online Education
- Education
- Nearpod’s Edtech Platform and Coronavirus Response
- Education
- Pear Deck’s Online Learning Platform And Free Trial For Coronavirus
- Education
- Screencastify Screen Capturing and Communication Platform For Education
- Education
- Slido for Education, Turns Slideshows Into Chatrooms
- Education
- TechSmith Online Learning Platform Free To Use Through Coronavirus
- Education
- Book Creator App, 90-day free use of premium tools for educators
- Education
- Epic! Online library free for elementary school teachers and librarians
- Education
- Voces Digital Online Learning Platform For ESL Free Trial
- Education
- Mangahigh Full Free Access to Mangahigh for Math During Coronavirus
- Education
- Seterra Free Geography Membership to Schools Affected by Coronavirus
- Education
- Tynker Free Access For Schools Affected by Coronavirus
- Education
- Vidcode’s Computer Science Learning Platform and Curriculum free for schools affected by Coronavirus
- Education
- Age of Learning – ABCmouse, Adventure Academy, ReadingIQ free access to schools affected by Coronavirus
- Education
- BrainPOP Free Access To Schools Cancelled Due to Coronavirus
- Education
- Discovery Education Free Access For Schools closed due to Coronavirus and Coronavirus-specific learning
- Education
- Education Perfect Free Access To Schools Affected By Coronavirus
- Education
- Listenwise elearning access for locations closed for Coronavirus
- Education
- MobyMax Free Internet Learning K-8 Software for locations closed by Coronavirus
- Education
- Shmoop elearning free access to schools affected by Coronavirus
- Education
- Virtual Field Trips
- Education
- COVID-19 Educational Resources
- Education
- Update on ACT Testing Dates Regarding Coronavirus
- Education
- Update on SAT Testing Dates and College Admissions Regarding Coronavirus
- Education
- US Department of Education Briefing On Coronavirus for Educators
- Education
- CDC Keeping workplaces, homes, schools, or commercial establishments safe
- EducationSmall Business
- City Colleges Information (Chicago)
- EducationIllinois
- National Association of School Psychologists’ Guide to Talking With Children About Coronavirus
- EducationMental Health
- 2,500 museums you can tour virtually
- EducationChildren
- 5 National Parks You Can Tour Online
- EducationChildren
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Florida
- Florida State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- FloridaHealth
- Florida state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Florida
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Food Access, Delivery, and Planning
Restaurants across the country are closing or facing a diminished ability to serve the public. People are buying more at grocery stores than they normally would. Most importantly, a growing portion of the population are losing access to food. These resources tackle food organization, dispersal, and make sure people in need of assistance can eat.
- LA Food Bank Finder
- FoodCalifornia
- San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Finder
- FoodCalifornia
- Open Restaurants To-Go
- FoodCalifornia
- Bay Area Resources List
- FoodCalifornia
- Free Kids Meals With Any Purchase in Burger King App
- FoodChildren
- South Louisiana Food Banks (Second Harvest)
- FoodLouisiana
- Free Meals at DCPS
- FoodDistrict of Columbia
- Meals on Wheels Food Delivery For High Risk and Needy
- Food
- Comprehensive list of grocery delivery services nationwide
- Food
- Statewide Food Pantries, Soup Kitchens, and Food Banks
- FoodLouisiana
- MidSouth Food Banks Network COVID-19 Mobile response
- FoodMississippi
- Sharing Excess
- FoodPennsylvania
- Philabundance Volunteer
- FoodPennsylvania
- Share Food Program
- FoodPennsylvania
- Restaurant Food Distribution
- FoodPennsylvania
- Parade’s Home Quarantine Checklist
- FoodHealth
- CVS pharmacy and essentials delivery
- FoodHealth
- Walgreens pharmacy and essentials delivery
- FoodHealth
- Giving Kitchen
- Food Georgia
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Georgia
- Georgia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- GeorgiaHealth
- Georgia state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Georgia
- Giving Kitchen
- GeorgiaFood
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Guam
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Hawaii
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Health, Access to Medicine, and Prescriptions
We need to rally together to help our health systems. This means staying in and maintaining physical distance when we do go out. However, not everything we do to protect others and ourselves is restrictive. These resources can help you receive necessary resources including medicine, consultations, and more.
- Parade’s Home Quarantine Checklist
- HealthFood
- CVS pharmacy and essentials delivery
- HealthFood
- Walgreens pharmacy and essentials delivery
- HealthFood
- Guide on Effectiveness of Different Materials in Homemade Masks
- HealthEducation
- Tutorial On How to Sew Your Own Face Mast
- HealthEducation
- Guide To the Best Telemedicine Providers
- Health
- Red Moon Herbs’ Hub of Herbal Guidance on Coronavirus
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- American Herbalists Guild Covid Resources
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- List of Coronavirus Drugs in Development
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- How to get tested for Coronavirus by state
- HealthNational Guidance
- How Coronavirus Testing Works
- Health
- Alabama State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthAlabama
- Alaska State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthAlaska
- Arizona State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthArizona
- Arkansas State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthArkansas
- California State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthCalifornia
- Colorado State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthColorado
- Connecticut State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthConnecticut
- Delaware State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthDelaware
- District of Columbia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthDistrict
- Florida State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthFlorida
- Georgia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthGeorgia
- Idaho State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthIdaho
- Illinois State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthIllinois
- Indiana State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthIndiana
- Iowa State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthIowa
- Kansas State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthKansas
- Kentucky State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthKentucky
- Louisiana State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthLouisiana
- Maine State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMaine
- Maryland State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMaryland
- Massachusetts State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMassachusetts
- Michigan State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMichigan
- Minnesota State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMinnesota
- Mississippi State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMississippi
- Missouri State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMissouri
- Montana State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthMontana
- Nebraska State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNebraska
- Nevada State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNevada
- New Hampshire State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNew Hampshire
- New Jersey State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNew Jersey
- New Mexico State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNew Mexico
- New York State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNew York
- North Carolina State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNorth Carolina
- North Dakota State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthNorth Dakota
- Ohio State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthOhio
- Oklahoma State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthOklahoma
- Oregon State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthOregon
- Pennsylvania State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthPennsylvania
- Puerto Rico State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthPuerto Rico
- Rhode Island State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthRhode Island
- South Carolina State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthSouth Carolina
- South Dakota State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthSouth Dakota
- Tennessee State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthTennessee
- Texas State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthTexas
- Utah State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthUtah
- USVI State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthUSVI
- Vermont State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthVermont
- Virginia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthVirginia
- Washington State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthWashington
- West Virginia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthWest Virginia
- Wisconsin State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthWisconsin
- Wyoming State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- HealthWyoming
- National Foundation of Infectious Diseases Announcements on Coronavirus
- HealthNational Guidance
- AARP Guidenace For Caregivers
- HealthHigh Risk
- AARP Coronavirus Facts
- HealthHigh Risk
- Next Avenue Elderly Guidance For Coronavirus
- HealthHigh Risk
- Leading Age Guidance for Long Term Care Facilities
- HealthHigh Risk
- The Society for Post Acute and Long Term Care Medicine Guidance on Coronavirus
- HealthHigh Risk
- Resources for Hospitals and Healthcare Professionals Preparing for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Healthcare Settings
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Interim Guidance for Implementing Home Care of People Not Requiring Hospitalization for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Current Emergencies Website (COVID-19)
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Health Resources and Services Administration Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Resources for Health Centers
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- American College of Physicians (ACP) Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Information for Internists
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- American Geriatrics Society About the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- American Hospital Association (AHA) Updates and Resources on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Pharmacists’ Guide to Coronavirus
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) CAPC COVID-19 Response Resources
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Home Centered Care Institute – for Home-Based Primary Care Providers COVID-19 Information Hub
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- Gerontological Society of America (GSA) National Adult Vaccination Program COVID-19 Updates
- HealthHealth Care Providers
- National Council On Aging Advice for Older Adults On Coronavirus
- HealthHigh Risk
- List of Locations You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus
- HealthDistrict of Columbia
- List of Locations You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus
- HealthMaryland
- List of Locations You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus
- HealthVirginia
- Resources for Collective Aid for Coronavirus By State
- Health Unemployment Aid
- Harvard Health Coronavirus Resource Page
- Health National Guidance
- Mayo Clinic Covid Guidance Page
- Health National Guidance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Health Care Providers
At this time we can’t necessarily see health care providers in person. Fortunately, there are ways to access health care providers online to determine whether we visit them directly, or receive information and care remotely.
- Resources for Hospitals and Healthcare Professionals Preparing for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Healthcare Settings
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Interim Guidance for Implementing Home Care of People Not Requiring Hospitalization for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Current Emergencies Website (COVID-19)
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Health Resources and Services Administration Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Resources for Health Centers
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- American College of Physicians (ACP) Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Information for Internists
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- American Geriatrics Society About the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- American Hospital Association (AHA) Updates and Resources on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Pharmacists’ Guide to Coronavirus
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) CAPC COVID-19 Response Resources
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Home Centered Care Institute – for Home-Based Primary Care Providers COVID-19 Information Hub
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- Gerontological Society of America (GSA) National Adult Vaccination Program COVID-19 Updates
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- CDC Information for Healthcare Providers
- Health Care Providers
- CDC Information for Health Departments (State, Local, Territorial and Tribal)
- Health Care Providers
- CDC Information for Healthcare Facilities, including Long-Term Care Facilities
- Health Care Providers
- CDC Information for Laboratories
- Health Care Providers
- Red Moon Herbs’ Hub of Herbal Guidance on Coronavirus
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- American Herbalists Guild Covid Resources
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
- List of Coronavirus Drugs in Development
- Health Care ProvidersHealth
Coronavirus Resources and Information For High Risk Individuals
Right now we’re centering others’ safety over our comfort and convenience. That doesn’t mean people at a higher risk should be left completely alone. Make sure you’re contacting them in safe ways. If you know someone who has health issues or is at a higher risk if they’re infected, here are resources specifically tailored to help them.
- AARP Guidenace For Caregivers
- High RiskHealth
- AARP Coronavirus Facts
- High RiskHealth
- Next Avenue Elderly Guidance For Coronavirus
- High RiskHealth
- Leading Age Guidance for Long Term Care Facilities
- High RiskHealth
- The Society for Post Acute and Long Term Care Medicine Guidance on Coronavirus
- High RiskHealth
- National Council On Aging Advice for Older Adults On Coronavirus
- High RiskHealth
- CDC Information for People at Higher Risk and Special Populations
- High Risk National Guidance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Idaho
- Idaho State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- IdahoHealth
- Idaho state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Idaho
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Illinois
- City Colleges Information (Chicago)
- IllinoisEducation
- Illinois State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- IllinoisHealth
- Illinois state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Illinois
- Chicago Family Support Services Rent Assistance
- IllinoisRent Assistance
- Illinois Unemployment
- IllinoisUnemployment Assistance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Indiana
- Indiana State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- IndianaHealth
- Indiana state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Indiana
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Iowa
- Iowa State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- IowaHealth
- Iowa state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Iowa
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Jobs and Employment Opportunities
This is a trying time for workers. However there are employment opportunities, and over time, there will be more. Here are some resources you can use to apply for work and help other people do the same.
- Amazon is hiring more than 100,000 individuals to keep up with Covid demand
- Jobs Unemployment Assistance
- Crest Foods / Fresh Market is hiring hundreds of individuals to keep up with demand
- Jobs Unemployment Assistance
- Outschool is hiring remote teachers from the United States
- Jobs Unemployment Assistance
- TTEC is aiming to hire 20,000 customer service representatives across the US
- Jobs Unemployment Assistance
- Walmart is aiming to hire 150,000 additional associates through the end of May
- Jobs Unemployment Assistance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Kansas
- Kansas State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- KansasHealth
- Kansas state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Kansas
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Kentucky
- Kentucky State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- KentuckyHealth
- Restaurant Worker Relief Program
- KentuckyService Industry Worker Assistance
- Kentucky state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Kentucky
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Louisiana
- Statewide Food Pantries, Soup Kitchens, and Food Banks
- LouisianaFood
- Louisiana State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- LouisianaHealth
- Louisiana state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Louisiana
- Entergy, Cox Communications and New Orleans Sewage and Water Board Halts disconnects
- LouisianaUtilities
- South Louisiana Food Banks (Second Harvest)
- LouisianaFood
- LRA Guidance for Louisiana Restaurant Workers/Apply for unemployment insurance
- LouisianaService Industry Worker Assistance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Maine
- Maine State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MaineHealth
- Maine state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Maine
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Maryland
- Maryland State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MarylandHealth
- List of Locations You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus
- MarylandHealth
- Maryland state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Maryland
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Massachusetts
- Massachusetts State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MassachusettsHealth
- Governor Baker: Suspend Rent, Mortgage, & Utility Payments Petition
- MassachusettsRent Assistance
- Cambridge Virtual Tip Jar
- MassachusettsService Industry Worker Assistance
- Lowell GoFundMe
- MassachusettsService Industry Worker Assistance
- Boston GoFundMe
- MassachusettsService Industry Worker Assistance
- Massachusetts state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Massachusetts
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Mental Health
The situation we find ourselves in is difficult, no matter who you are. If you’re struggling with mental health issues, or know someone who is, that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Seeking treatment through these resources is a tangible, positive step you can take to help yourself and others.
- National Association of School Psychologists’ Guide to Talking With Children About Coronavirus
- Mental HealthEducation
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Resources On Coronavirus
- Mental HealthNational Guidance
- SAMHSA’s Guide to Coping With Stress During an Infectious Disease Outbreak
- Mental Health
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Michigan
- Michigan State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MichiganHealth
- ROC Michigan Lansing Relief Center
- MichiganService Industry Worker Assistance
- Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance
- MichiganUnemployment Assistance
- Covid-19 Work Share
- MichiganUnemployment Assistance
- Michigan state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Michigan
- COVID-19 Community Response
- Michigan
- Lansing GoFundMe
- MichiganService Industry Worker Assistance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Minnesota
- Minnesota State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MinnesotaHealth
- Caribou Coffee Petition
- MinnesotaService Industry Worker Assistance
- 15 Days Emergency Paid Time Off Petition
- MinnesotaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Service Workers Paypal Pool
- MinnesotaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Mutual Aid Facebook Post
- MinnesotaService Industry Worker Assistance
- MN Unemployment Insurance COVID-19 Page
- MinnesotaUnemployment Assistance
- Minnesota state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Minnesota
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Mississippi
- MidSouth Food Banks Network COVID-19 Mobile response
- MississippiFood
- Mississippi State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MississippiHealth
- MS Department of Employment Security (Unemployment) Information
- MississippiUnemployment Assistance
- MS Public Service Commission suspends disconnect of utilities
- MississippiUtilities
- Mississippi state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Mississippi
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Missouri
- Missouri State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MissouriHealth
- Missouri state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Missouri
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Montana
- Montana State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- MontanaHealth
- Montana state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Montana
Coronavirus Resources and Information Nationwide Guidance
There’s a lot of information going around. Not all of it is useful, or accurate. Here are resources that have information from verified sources, updated with changes as they’re made available.
- National Foundation of Infectious Diseases Announcements on Coronavirus
- National GuidanceHealth
- CDC Information for People at Higher Risk and Special Populations
- National GuidanceHigh Risk
- Legal Aid At Work Factsheet on Coronavirus Worker Rights
- National GuidanceUnemployment Assistance
- CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Summary
- National Guidance
- CDC Check and Record Everyday (CARE) Booklet (For Self-Monitoring)
- National Guidance
- CDC Stigma Related to COVID-19
- National Guidance
- CDC Information for the General Public
- National Guidance
- CDC Handouts and Posters for Download
- National Guidance
- Johns Hopkins Map of Coronavirus Cases
- National Guidance
- NY Times Coronavirus Briefing (Updated Regularly)
- National Guidance
- NY Times How Coronavirus Spreads
- National Guidance
- Harvard Health Coronavirus Resource Page
- National GuidanceHealth
- Mayo Clinic Covid Guidance Page
- National GuidanceHealth
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Resources On Coronavirus
- National GuidanceMental Health
- Save The Children’s Influenza and Pandemic Threat Resource Library
- National GuidanceChildren
- The State Department’s List of Travel Advisories Map
- National GuidanceTravel
- How to get tested for Coronavirus by state
- National GuidanceHealth
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Nebraska
- Nebraska State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- NebraskaHealth
- COVID-19 Response Fund (Omaha)
- NebraskaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Omaha Virtual Tip Jar
- NebraskaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Nebraska state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Nebraska
- Nevada State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- NevadaHealth
- Nevada state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Nevada
Coronavirus Resources and Information For New Hampshire
- New Hampshire State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- New HampshireHealth
- Dover GoFundMe
- New HampshireService Industry Worker Assistance
- New Hampshire state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- New Hampshire
Coronavirus Resources and Information For New Jersey
- New Jersey State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- New JerseyHealth
- New Jersey state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- New Jersey
Coronavirus Resources and Information For New Mexico
- New Mexico State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- New MexicoHealth
- New Mexico state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- New Mexico
Coronavirus Resources and Information For New York
- New York State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- New YorkHealth
- Buffalo Mutual Aid Relief Fund
- New YorkService Industry Worker Assistance
- Restaurant Worker NYC Solidarity FB Group
- New YorkService Industry Worker Assistance
- Unemployment Insurance — 7 day waiting period waive
- New YorkUnemployment Assistance
- New York state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- New York
Coronavirus Resources and Information For North Carolina
- North Carolina State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- North CarolinaHealth
- North Carolina state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- North Carolina
Coronavirus Resources and Information For North Dakota
- North Dakota State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- North DakotaHealth
- North Dakota state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- North Dakota
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Ohio
- Ohio State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- OhioHealth
- Powell GoFundMe
- OhioService Industry Worker Assistance
- Ohio state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Ohio
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- OklahomaHealth
- Oklahoma state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Oklahoma
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Oregon
- Oregon State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- OregonHealth
- Oregon state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Oregon
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Pennsylvania
- Sharing Excess
- PennsylvaniaFood
- Philabundance Volunteer
- PennsylvaniaFood
- Share Food Program
- PennsylvaniaFood
- Restaurant Food Distribution
- PennsylvaniaFood
- Pennsylvania State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- PennsylvaniaHealth
- Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Mutual Aid FB Group
- PennsylvaniaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar
- PennsylvaniaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Greater Pittsburgh GoFundMe
- PennsylvaniaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Greater PGH Restaurant Workers Emergency Fund Application
- PennsylvaniaService Industry Worker Assistance
- PA Unemployment during Covid19 website
- PennsylvaniaUnemployment Assistance
- Pay Laid Off Arena & Stadium Workers Petition
- PennsylvaniaUnemployment Assistance
- Pennsylvania state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Pennsylvania
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Pets and Pet Owners
Having a pet is a unique challenge. Here you can find assistance, suggestions, and other tools to make informed decisions about your pets. If you’ve got a question about pet care given Covid-19, you’ll find answers here.
- CDC Information for Patients with Pets During Home Care and Isolation
- Pets
- CDC FAQs on COVID-19 and Pets
- Pets
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Puerto Rico
- Puerto Rico State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- Puerto RicoHealth
- Puerto Rico health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Puerto Rico
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Religious Organizations
Attending religious services from home is a great way to inspire yourself and your family. Here are some of the options. You can expect these to increase and develop over time.
- CDC Information for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders
- Religious Organizations
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Rent Asisstance
Housing is essential at this time. If you’re struggling to pay rent, look no further. Remember, no one should be evicted during this time.
- Chicago Family Support Services Rent Assistance
- Rent AssistanceIllinois
- Governor Baker: Suspend Rent, Mortgage, & Utility Payments Petition
- Rent AssistanceMassachusetts
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Rhode Island
- Rhode Island State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- Rhode IslandHealth
- Rhode Island state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Rhode Island
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Service Industry Worker Assistance
Service Workers have been hit especially hard by Covid-19. If you can help a service worker in any way, please do. One way is through directing anyone you know to this section, or helping those who can’t navigate it.
- LRA Guidance for Louisiana Restaurant Workers/Apply for unemployment insurance
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceLouisiana
- Lansing GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMichigan
- DMV Restaurant Worker Relief Fund
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceDistrict of Columbia
- DC Virtual Tip Jar
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceDistrict of Columbia
- USBG Emergency Fund
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- RWCF Crisis Relief Fund
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- OFW Emergency Fund
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- CORE Gives
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Rent Assistance
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Stop The Spread Petition
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- IHOP & Applebee’s Paid Sick Days Petition
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Denny’s Paid Sick Days Petition
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Chili’s Paid Sick Days Petition
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Save America’s Restaurants Petition
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Los Angeles GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Restaurant Worker Relief Program
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceKentucky
- Cambridge Virtual Tip Jar
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMassachusetts
- Lowell GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMassachusetts
- Boston GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMassachusetts
- ROC Michigan Lansing Relief Center
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMichigan
- Caribou Coffee Petition
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMinnesota
- 15 Days Emergency Paid Time Off Petition
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMinnesota
- Service Workers Paypal Pool
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMinnesota
- Mutual Aid Facebook Post
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceMinnesota
- COVID-19 Response Fund (Omaha)
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceNebraska
- Omaha Virtual Tip Jar
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceNebraska
- Dover GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceNew Hampshire
- Buffalo Mutual Aid Relief Fund
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceNew York
- Restaurant Worker NYC Solidarity FB Group
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceNew York
- Powell GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceOhio
- Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Mutual Aid FB Group
- Service Industry Worker AssistancePennsylvania
- Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar
- Service Industry Worker AssistancePennsylvania
- Greater Pittsburgh GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistancePennsylvania
- Greater PGH Restaurant Workers Emergency Fund Application
- Service Industry Worker AssistancePennsylvania
- Tennessee Action for Hospitality
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceTennessee
- Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceVirginia
- Richmond GoFundMe
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceVirginia
- The Big Table (Seattle-based)
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceWashington
- Seattle GoFundMe Rent Fund
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceWashington
- Madison Virtual Tip Jar
- Service Industry Worker AssistanceWisconsin
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Small Businesses
Workers and owners of small businesses need assistance at this time. Fortunately the CDC, Chamber of Commerce, and others are here to help.
- CDC Keeping workplaces, homes, schools, or commercial establishments safe
- Small BusinessEducation
- CDC Information for Businesses and Employers
- Small Business
- Small Business Association Loan and Resource Center for Coronavirus
- Small Business
- US Chamber of Commerce Resources For Small Businessses During Coronavirus
- Small Business
- List of emergency funding sources for small businesses due to Coronavirus
- Small Business
- CDC Guidance For Businesses and Employees
- Small BusinessWorking From Home
Coronavirus Resources and Information For South Carolina
- South Carolina State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- South CarolinaHealth
- South Carolina state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- South Carolina
Coronavirus Resources and Information For South Dakota
- South Dakota State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- South DakotaHealth
- South Dakota state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- South Dakota
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Tennessee
- Tennessee State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- TennesseeHealth
- Tennessee Action for Hospitality
- TennesseeService Industry Worker Assistance
- Tennessee state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Tennessee
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Texas
- Texas State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- TexasHealth
- Texas state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Texas
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Traveling and Travelers
Because of the timeline, and how the Covid-19 situation has developed, many people aren’t near their home. These resources will help you determine what your best course of action is if you’ve been traveling and wish to go somewhere else.
- The State Department’s List of Travel Advisories Map
- TravelingNational Guidance
- CDC Information for Travelers
- Traveling
- CDC Information for Airlines and Airline Crew
- Traveling
- CDC Information for Cargo and Cruise Ships
- Traveling
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Unemployment Aid
Many workers are unemployed right now. There are options for applying for unemployment benefits online, and it’s likely that more will be built out over time. Here are some current options for unemployment aid and benefits.
- Resources for Collective Aid for Coronavirus By State
- Unemployment AidHealth
- Illinois Unemployment
- Unemployment AssistanceIllinois
- COVID-19 Unemployment and Paid Family Leave
- Unemployment Assistance
- Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance
- Unemployment AssistanceMichigan
- Covid-19 Work Share
- Unemployment AssistanceMichigan
- MN Unemployment Insurance COVID-19 Page
- Unemployment AssistanceMinnesota
- MS Department of Employment Security (Unemployment) Information
- Unemployment AssistanceMississippi
- Unemployment Insurance — 7 day waiting period waive
- Unemployment AssistanceNew York
- PA Unemployment during Covid19 website
- Unemployment AssistancePennsylvania
- Pay Laid Off Arena & Stadium Workers Petition
- Unemployment AssistancePennsylvania
- Legal Aid At Work Factsheet on Coronavirus Worker Rights
- Unemployment AssistanceNational Guidance
- Amazon is hiring more than 100,000 individuals to keep up with Covid demand
- Unemployment AssistanceJobs
- Crest Foods / Fresh Market is hiring hundreds of individuals to keep up with demand
- Unemployment AssistanceJobs
- Outschool is hiring remote teachers from the United States
- Unemployment AssistanceJobs
- TTEC is aiming to hire 20,000 customer service representatives across the US
- Unemployment AssistanceJobs
- Walmart is aiming to hire 150,000 additional associates through the end of May
- Unemployment AssistanceJobs
Coronavirus Resources and Information For The US Virgin Islands
- USVI State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- US Virgin IslandsHealth
- Virgin Islands health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- US Virgin Islands
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Utah
- Utah State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- UtahHealth
- Utah state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Utah
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Utilities
Making sure utilities are running at this time is a priority. If you need help doing so, there are cheap and free options to maintain some services.
- Entergy, Cox Communications and New Orleans Sewage and Water Board Halts disconnects
- UtilitiesLouisiana
- Comcast offers free internet services
- Utilities
- FCC pledge from 60 providers of cell and internet services
- Utilities
- MS Public Service Commission suspends disconnect of utilities
- UtilitiesMississippi
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Vermont
- Vermont State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- VermontHealth
- Vermont state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Vermont
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Virginia
- Virginia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- VirginiaHealth
- List of Locations You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus
- VirginiaHealth
- Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund
- VirginiaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Richmond GoFundMe
- VirginiaService Industry Worker Assistance
- Virginia state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Virginia
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Washington
- Washington State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- WashingtonHealth
- Office of the Governor Covid Resources for Businesses and Workers
- Washington
- Washington state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Washington
- List of Local King County Deals For Coronavirus
- Washington
- The Big Table (Seattle-based)
- Washington Service Industry Worker Assistance
- Seattle GoFundMe Rent Fund
- Washington Service Industry Worker Assistance
Coronavirus Resources and Information For West Virginia
- West Virginia State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- West VirginiaHealth
- West Virginia state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- West Virginia
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Wisconsin
- Wisconsin State Contacts to sign up for Medicaid
- WisconsinHealth
- Madison Virtual Tip Jar
- WisconsinService Industry Worker Assistance
- Wisconsin state health department Coronavirus statements and guidance
- Wisconsin
Coronavirus Resources and Information For Working From Home
Both employers and workers will need to transfer any work they can to a digital format for the time being. For resources related to this shift, see below.
- CDC Guidance For Businesses and Employees
- Working From HomeSmall Business
- NiceInContact Business Continuity Resources
- Working From Home
- GoToMeeting Emergency Work From Home Kit
- Working From Home
- US Chamber of Commerce Guidance on Managing Remote Teams
- Working From Home
- Free Google Hangouts Enterprise For Schools
- Working From HomeEducation
- Webex Conferencing For Free With No Time Restrictions
- Working From HomeEducation