Google Advises All Its North America Employees to Stay Home

On Tuesday, Google recommended that all its employees in North America work from home right now if possible due to coronavirus fears. The company had previously made this suggestion to its employees in and around San Francisco.

The memo sent to employees on Tuesday recommended that those employees who are able to work from home plan to do so until at least April 10.

Google announced it is establishing a fund for victims of COVID-19 to provide temporary staff and contractors with paid sick leave if they become sick or are quarantined and have to miss work.