Katie Henderson

Katie Henderson is the Strategy editor at Business Pundit. She writes articles that help business owners, executives, and employees better understand how to run a business and work as effective employees. She can be reached at KatieHenderson@BusinessPundit.com or (929) 265-0240

Share this post

Tags

Google is banning payday loan ads over predatory lending practices

in Business, Media, Technology
Share3
Share
Pin
Stumble

Google Payday Loans

Google on Wednesday announced that it will no longer allow payday loan lenders to advertise on its popular ads network.

The company has become worried that many lenders are pushing incredibly high-interest rates with quick payback times that push many lenders into constant debt.

“When reviewing our policies, research has shown that these loans can result in unaffordable payment and high default rates for users,” Google’s director of global product policy David Graff wrote in a blog post announcing the policy change. “This change is designed to protect our users from deceptive or harmful financial products,” he added.

“This change is designed to protect our users from deceptive or harmful financial products,” he added.

This isn’t the first time the Google Adwords program has banned ads. The company doesn’t allow guns, tobacco, and various pharmaceutical products to appear on its network, among other categories.

Google also announce that it banned more than 780 million ads last year that were related to counterfeiting or phishing.

In this case, Google is defining payday lending ads as any that require repayment within 60 days or have an APR higher than 36%.

Payday lenders will start seeing their ads banned on July 13, 2016 and Graff said that it would not impact advertising for other kinds of loans, such as mortgages or student loans.

The ads won’t go away completely. They will still show up if a Google user specifically searches for the term “payday loan.”

Share3
Share
Pin
Stumble
  • Ashley

    GUARANTEE ONLINE LOAN OFFER!!!WE ARE ONLINE LOANS LENDER.that is permitted to give out Guarantee loan online. If You Worried About Qualifying For A Personal,Business or Car Loan?Perhaps Bad Credit Record?.contact us today we make online transaction with in 48 hours. we Can Help you!.for more information E-mail
    onlineloans@consultant.com,
    online.loansza@gmail.com

  • Christiaan Avenant

    We at clarity credit management we offers loans at 2% interest rates to all our clients around South Africa and outside
    South Africa, we are 100% guaranteed loan company that can deliver what we promise to our clients. With the track record
    that we have we can ensure you get the best of our service, we are proud to say that we help hundreds of thousands of
    people out that can’t get help anywhere in the country, we can proudly say that we extended our business and it is as
    follows:We do Business Finance (Business Loan) for up to R20,000,000.00 and Above
    We do Consolidation Loan up to 10,000,000.00 Rand even if you are blacklisted or under debt review We do home loans even
    if you are blacklisted or under debt review We do personal loans for up to R1,000,000.00 even if you
    are blacklisted or under debt review We do Car finance even if you are blacklisted or under debt
    review We do 2nd Bonds, Home Improvement and consolidation loans We do Wedding Finance loan well as well.We offer the
    above kinds of loans all at 2% interest That’s why we are proud to say we are the best and the only company that can
    assist and will help you.I hope and believe that you will find us and our company and our work to your satisfaction. Have you being declined because of your credit history contact us today for your speedy loan Approval and transfer, You can Apply today irrespective of your location or race so far you meet our criteria, Contact us today via email:(claritycreditmanagement@yahoo.com and claritycreditmanageloan@gmail.com or call +27749582344)