US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton raised $112 million in 2015. Her campaign reports earning $55 million in the last three months of the year.

The 68-year-old politician appears to have the best-funded campaign treasury in the race for the November 2016 US presidential elections.

“At the beginning of this campaign, Hillary Clinton set a goal of $100 million in primary contributions for 2015 and blew past that goal, raising more than $112 million in primary money for the year,” her campaign said in a statement.

The note says Clinton has raised $37 million for the primary campaign, the most for any non-incumbent in a non-election year, and $18 million for the Democratic Party in the fourth quarter.

Clinton has focused on women and donors of small amounts for her fundraising efforts and it has paid off with 94% of the money raised coming in the form of donations of $100 or less.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Hillary Clinton leads in donations. She has been the Democratic party’s frontrunner since day one of her candidacy announcement.

Clinton leads the Democratic nomination field with 60% of possible support in the nominating contest. Bernie Sanders has 28% support, and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley had less than 4% heading into 2016.