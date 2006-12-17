JobCoin – Post Jobs on Blogs

A friend of mine who is active in the Ruby community sent me a link to JobCoin, a site built in Rails that allows people to post jobs on blogs and other websites. Creative Weblogging decided to try it out, so if you scroll down, you will see some jobs posted on the right hand side of this blog. There is also a businesspundit.jobcoin.com site to show all the jobs (2 so far).

I think this is a cool idea, but if you are considering a job posting on this blog, let me give you some advice. I've only corresponded with a small percentage of my readers, but based on that, I think this blog is primarily read by business journalists and technical people that like business. There aren't a lot of pure marketing types or mid level managers that read this site. So the kinds of jobs that might do well here are:

Technical Managers – I get a lot of email from tech folks who have recently been put in management positions for the first time and are frustrated. They usually ask for book recommendations, but sometimes they have specific questions too.

Business Development – This is my day job, and because the title is loosely defined as a mix of pre-sales, marketing, strategic partnering, and more, it's a great job for entrepreneurial types that are back in the regular workforce for a while. I think the readers of this site might like these jobs.

Finance/Investment jobs – I don't know how successful this would be compared to other forms of job posting, but some of these people do read this blog.

Unique jobs – The people that read this blog regularly and like it (as opposed to those that just cruise by from time to time to see what's up) are probably a little weird. They might feel some sort of connection to the things I write, which means they probably have diverse interests and care more about challenging and interesting work than they do about industry, position, and job title. So if you have something non-standard, it might go over well.

Again, these are just my guesses based on the small percentage of readers that I've met/emailed/skyped. But try out JobCoin if you are hiring because blog readers, I think, are a good crowd to pull from.