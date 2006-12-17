Share this post

JobCoin – Post Jobs on Blogs

in Business
Share
Share
Pin
Stumble

A friend of mine who is active in the Ruby community sent me a link to JobCoin, a site built in Rails that allows people to post jobs on blogs and other websites. Creative Weblogging decided to try it out, so if you scroll down, you will see some jobs posted on the right hand side of this blog. There is also a businesspundit.jobcoin.com site to show all the jobs (2 so far).

I think this is a cool idea, but if you are considering a job posting on this blog, let me give you some advice. I've only corresponded with a small percentage of my readers, but based on that, I think this blog is primarily read by business journalists and technical people that like business. There aren't a lot of pure marketing types or mid level managers that read this site. So the kinds of jobs that might do well here are:

Technical Managers – I get a lot of email from tech folks who have recently been put in management positions for the first time and are frustrated. They usually ask for book recommendations, but sometimes they have specific questions too.

Business Development – This is my day job, and because the title is loosely defined as a mix of pre-sales, marketing, strategic partnering, and more, it's a great job for entrepreneurial types that are back in the regular workforce for a while. I think the readers of this site might like these jobs.

Finance/Investment jobs – I don't know how successful this would be compared to other forms of job posting, but some of these people do read this blog.

Unique jobs – The people that read this blog regularly and like it (as opposed to those that just cruise by from time to time to see what's up) are probably a little weird. They might feel some sort of connection to the things I write, which means they probably have diverse interests and care more about challenging and interesting work than they do about industry, position, and job title. So if you have something non-standard, it might go over well.

Again, these are just my guesses based on the small percentage of readers that I've met/emailed/skyped. But try out JobCoin if you are hiring because blog readers, I think, are a good crowd to pull from.

Share
Share
Pin
Stumble
  • Ann

    Love to help

    The $1,000,000 dollar babies
    Subject: How to become a millionair
    Date: 2004-01-28 07:41:45
    Author: pmyfld@yahoo.com

    Posted by zomanda on June 27,2002 at 20:53:58:

    In Reply to: be a millionair within months posted by damien carol. on May 03, 2003 at 18:03:00:

    I am a 22 year old millionaire investing £6 and here is how I done it:
    I found this on a bulletin board and decided to try it. A little
    while back, I was browsing through newsgroups, just like you are now,
    and came across an article similar to this that said you could make
    thousands of dollars within weeks with only an initial investment of
    £6.00! So I thought, “Yeah right, this must be a scam”, but
    like most of us, I was curious, so I kept reading. Anyway, it said
    that you send £1.00 to each of the 6 names and address stated in the
    article. You then place your own name and address in the bottom of
    the list at #6, and post the article in at least 200 newsgroups.
    (There are thousands) No catch, that was it. So after thinking it
    over, and talking to a few people first, I thought about trying it. I
    figured: “what have I got to lose except 6 stamps and £6.00,
    right?” Then I invested the measly £6.00. Well GUESS WHAT!?…
    within 7 days, I started getting money in the mail! I was shocked! I
    figured it would end soon, but the money just kept coming in. In my
    first week, I made about £25.00. By the end of the second week I had
    made a total of over £1,000.00! In the third week I had over
    £10,000.00 and it’s still growing. This is now my fourth week and I
    have made a total of just over £42,000.00 and it’s still coming in
    rapidly. It’s certainly worth £6.00, and 6 stamps, I have spent more
    than that on the lottery!! Let me tell you how this works and most
    importantly, WHY it works… Also, make sure you print a copy of this
    article NOW, so you can get the information off of it as you need it.
    I promise you that if you follow the directions exactly, that you
    will start making more money than you thought possible by doing
    something so easy!
    Suggestion: Read this entire message carefully! (print it out or
    download it.) Follow the simple directions and watch the money come
    in!
    It’s easy. It’s legal. And, your investment is only $6.00 (Plus
    postage)
    IMPORTANT: This is not a rip-off; it is not indecent; it is not
    illegal; and it is 99% no risk – it really works!
    If all of the following instructions are adhered to, you will receive
    extraordinary dividends.

    PLEASE NOTE:
    Please follow these directions EXACTLY, and £50,000 or more can be
    yours in 20 to 60 days. This program remains successful because of
    the honesty and integrity of the participants. Please continue its
    success by carefully adhering to the instructions.
    You will now become part of the Mail Order business. In this business
    your product is not solid and tangible, it’s a service. You are in
    the business of developing Mailing Lists. Many large corporations are
    happy to pay big bucks for quality lists. However, the money made
    from the mailing lists is secondary to the income which is made from
    people like you and me asking to be included in that list.
    Here are the 4 easy steps to success:
    STEP 1: Get 6 separate pieces of paper and write the following on
    each piece of paper “PLEASE PUT ME ON YOUR MAILING LIST.” Now
    get 6 UK £1.00 and place ONE inside EACH of the 6 pieces of
    paper so the money will not be seen through the envelope (to prevent
    thievery). Next, place one paper in each of the 6 envelopes and seal
    them. You should now have 6 sealed envelopes, each with a piece of
    paper stating the above phrase, your name and address, and a £1.00
    piece. What you are doing is creating a service. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY
    LEGAL! You are requesting a legitimate service and you are paying for
    it! Like most of us I was a little skeptical and a little worried
    about the legal aspects of it all. So I checked it out with the u.k.
    Post Office (020-87427820) and they confirmed that it is indeed
    legal. Mail the 6 envelopes to the following addresses:

    #1)#2) David Freeman
    11045 Harbour Springs Circle
    Boca Raton, Fl 33428

    #2) E. Benford
    6656 Mableton Pwky APT. D4
    Mableton, GA.. 30126

    #3) T. Trimuel
    1245 W. Chase
    Chicago, IL 60626

    #4) P. Haroods
    31 henry addlington close
    Beckton, London
    E6 6NB

    #5) RAFFI KHBOYAN
    KUSUR-KHATIB-SADAT BUILDING(7)
    DAMASCUS-SYRIA

    #6) P.M. P,O. Box 33571
    Baltimore, MD 21218

    STEP 2: Now take the #1 name off the list that you see above, move
    the other names up (6 becomes 5, 5 becomes 4, etc…) and add YOUR
    Name as number 6 on the list.
    STEP 3: Change anything you need to, but try to keep this article as
    close to original as possible. Now, post your amended article to at
    least 200 newsgroups. (I think there are close to 24,000 groups) All
    you need is 200, but remember, the more you post, the more money you
    make! You won’t get very much unless you post like crazy. :)
    This is perfectly legal! If you have any doubts, refer to Title 18
    Sec. 1302 & 1341 of the Postal lottery laws.
    Keep a copy of these steps for yourself and, whenever you need money,
    you can use it again, and again.
    PLEASE REMEMBER that this program remains successful because of the
    honesty and integrity of the participants and by their carefully
    adhering to the directions. Look at it this way. If you are of
    integrity, the program will continue and the money that so many
    others have received will come your way.
    NOTE: You may want to retain every name and address sent to you,
    either on a computer or hard copy and keep the notes people send you.
    This VERIFIES that you are truly providing a service. (Also, it might
    be a good idea to wrap the £1 in dark paper to reduce the risk
    of mail theft.)
    So, as each post is downloaded and the directions carefully followed,
    six members will be reimbursed for their participation as a List
    Developer with one dollar each. Your name will move up the list
    geometrically so that when your name reaches the #1 position you will
    be receiving thousands of pounds in CASH!!! What an opportunity for
    only £6.00 (£1.00 for each of the first six people listed above) Send
    it now, add your own name to the list and you’re in business!
    —DIRECTIONS —– FOR HOW TO POST TO NEWSGROUPS————
    Step 1) You do not need to re-type this entire letter to do your own
    posting. Simply put your cursor at the beginning of this letter and
    drag your cursor to the bottom of this document, and select ‘copy’
    from the edit menu. This will copy the entire letter into the
    computer’s memory.
    Step 2) Open a blank ‘notepad’ file and place your cursor at the top
    of the blank page. From the ‘edit’ menu select ‘paste’. This will
    paste a copy of the letter into notepad so that you can add your name
    to the list. Step 3) Save your new notepad file as a .txt file. If
    you want to do your postings in different settings, you’ll always
    have this file to go back to.
    Step 4) Use Netscape or Internet explorer and try searching for
    various newsgroups (on-line forums, message boards, chat sites,
    discussions.)
    Step 5) Visit these message boards and post this article as a new
    message by highlighting the text of this letter and selecting paste
    from the edit menu. Fill in the Subject, this will be the header that
    everyone sees as they scroll through the list of postings in a
    particular group, click the post message button. You’re done with
    your first one! Congratulations…THAT’S IT! All you have to do is
    jump to different newsgroups and post away, after you get the hang of
    it, it will take about 30 seconds for each newsgroup! **REMEMBER, THE
    MORE NEWSGROUPS YOU POST IN, THE MORE MONEY YOU WILL MAKE! BUT :
    YOU HAVE TO POST A MINIMUM OF 200** That’s it! You will begin receiving
    money from around the world within days! You may eventually want to
    rent a P.O.Box due to the large amount of mail you will receive. If
    you wish to stay anonymous, you can invent a name to use, as long as
    the postman will deliver it. **JUST MAKE SURE ALL THE ADDRESSES ARE
    CORRECT.**
    Now,
    each of the 5 persons who just sent me £1.00 make the MINIMUM 200
    postings, each with my name at #5 and only 5 persons respond to each
    of the original 5, that is another £25.00 for me, now those 25 each
    make 200 MINIMUM posts with my name at #4 and only 5 replies each, I
    will bring in an additional £125.00! Now, those 125 persons turn
    around and post the MINIMUM 200 with my name at #3 and only receive 5
    replies each, I will make an additional £625.00! OK, now here is the
    fun part, each of those 625 persons post a MINIMUM 200 letters with
    my name at #2 and they each only receive 5 replies, that just made me
    £3,125.00!!! Those 3,125 persons will all deliver this message to 200
    newsgroups with my name at #1 and if still 5 persons per 200
    newsgroups react I will receive £15,625,00! With an original
    investment of only £6.00! AMAZING! When your name is no longer on the
    list, you just take the latest posting in the newsgroups, and send
    out another £6.00 to names on the list, putting your name at number 6
    again. And start posting again. The thing to remember is: do you
    realize that thousands of people all over the world are joining the
    internet and reading these articles everyday?, JUST LIKE YOU are
    now!! So, can you afford £6.00 and see if it really works?? I think
    so… People have said, “what if the plan is played out and no
    one sends you the money? So what! What are the chances of that
    happening when there are tons of new honest users and new honest
    people who are joining the internet and newsgroups everyday and are
    willing to give it a try? Estimates are at 20,000 to 50,000 new
    users, every day, with thousands of those joining the actual
    internet. Remember, play FAIRLY and HONESTLY and this will really
    work!
    This really, really works. I tried it once and I’m doing it again, first to be honest I only posted 145 posts and I didn’t receive a lot only 6,689.00$ in 3 months, at least this means that it really works ,so this time I’m posting 604 posts and I’ve got so far in 2 month 15,640.00$ this is really like a dream come true. So go on and try it trust me you’ve got nothing to lose….

    Last changed: May 09, 2004

    My million dollar dream
    Talking Caller ID News Group
    [ Contents | Search | Post | Reply | Next | Previous | Up ]

    how to become a Millionair

    From: P.M.
    Date: 4/5/04
    Time: 2:41:54 PM
    Remote Name: may
    Comments
    The Message: | Who doesn’t want to make tons of money ridiculously easy? Read these letters?follow the instructions..and like me..you’ll never have to worry about money again. | | Subject: Making alot Money realy fast.. |Dear Friends: Greetings: I am a retired attorney. A few years ago a man came to me with a letter. He asked me to verify the fact that this was legal to do. I told him I would review it and get back to him. When I first read the letter my client brought me, I thought it was some “off-the-wall” idea to make money. A week and a half later we met in my office to discuss the issue. I told him the letter he originally brought me was not 100% legal. My client then asked me to alter it to make it perfectly legal. I asked him to make one small change in the letter. I was still curious about the letter, so he explained to me how it works. I thought it seemed like a long shot, so I decided against participating. But before my client left, I asked him to keep me updated on his results. About two months later, he called me to tell me he had received over $800,000 in cash. I didn’t believe him, so he asked me to try this idea and find out for myself. I thought about it for a couple of days and decided I really didn’t have anything to lose, so I asked him for a copy of the letters. I followed the instructions exactly, mailed 200 copies, and sure enough, the money started coming in! It arrived slowly at first, but coming. I kept a precise record of the earnings, and in the end, it totaled $978,493! I could hardly believe it. I met with my friend for lunch to find out exactly how it worked. He told me there are quite a few similar letters around, but this one is different because there are six names at the end of the letter, not five like some others. This fact alone results in your name being in far more returns. The other fact was the help I gave him, making sure the whole thing was legal, since no one wants to take the risk of doing something illegal.
    By now you are surely curious to know what small changes to make. If you sent a letter like this one out, in order to be completely legal, you must actually sell something in order to receive a dollar in return. So when you send a dollar to each of the names on the list, you must include these words, “PLEASE PUT ME ON YOUR MAILING LIST” and include your name and address. This is the key to the program. The item you will receive for the dollar you sent to the six people below is the letter.
    At the time I first tried this idea, I was earning a good living as a lawyer. But everyone in the legal profession will tell you there is a lot of stress that comes with the job. I told myself if things worked out, I would retired from my practice and play golf. I decided to try the letter again, but this time I sent 500 copies. Three months later , I had totaled $2,341,178!
    Here are a few reasons a person might give for not trying this program: Ø Some people think they can never make a lot of money with anything this simple. Ø Some are afraid they will be ridiculed for trying Ø Some dream of large sums of money, but do nothing to actually achieve it. Ø Some are just plain lazy. Ø Some are afraid of losing their investment. They think this program is designed to beat them out of a few dollars.
    The system works if you will just try it. But you must follow the simple instructions exactly, and in less than three months, you will receive $800,000 GUARANTEED! Keep what you are doing to yourself for awhile. Many will tell you it won`t work and will try to talk you out of your dreams. Let them know of your success after it works. LETTERS FROM PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROGRAM:
    My name is David Rhodes. In 1992 my car was repossessed and bill collectors were housing my. I was laid off and my unemployment ran out. In October of 1992, I received a letter telling me how to earn $800,000 anytime I wanted. Of course, I was skeptical. But because I was so desperate and virtually had nothing to lose, I gave it a try. In January 1993, my family and I went on a 10-day cruise. The next month I bought a brand new Mercedes with cash! I am currently building a home in Virginia and I will never have to work again. This money program really works perfectly every time. I have never failed to receive less than $500,000. This is a legitimate, money-making opportunity. It does not require you to sell anything or to come in contact with people. And , best of all, you only leave the house to mail the letters. If you have always believed that someday you would get the lucky break, then simply follow the instructions and make dreams come true.
    Larry McMahon, Norfolk, VA Six months ago, I received this letter and ignored it. Five more came within a period of time and I ignored them also. I was tempted, but I was convinced that they were just a Hoax. After three weeks of deliberating, I decided to give it a try ( not expecting much ). Two weeks went by and nothing happened. The fourth week was unbelievable! I cant say I received $800,000 but I received $400,000. For the first time in years, I am debt free. I am doing this again, only this time starting with 500 post. I strongly recommend that you follow the instructions exactly as outlined in this letter.
    INSTRUCTIONS 1. Immediately send $1.00 to each of the six people on the list at the end of this letter. Wrap the dollar bill in a note saying ” Please add me to your mailing list” and include your name and address. 2. Copy this letter. You do not have to type it 200 times. Simply place your cursor at the top of the page, hold it and drag it all the way down to the end of the letter. Then click on “edit” and select “copy”. Now open up a notepad file on your computer and put the cursor at the top of the page in the notepad, click on ‘edit’ and then select ‘paste’ it will copy the letter for you onto your computer. 3. Remove the name next to the #1 on the list and move the rest of the names up one position (#2 becomes #1, #3 becomes #2, etc?..) Then place your name in the #6 position. Then save it, make sure it is saved as a txt. file. 4. When you have completed the instructions, take this letter and then go to (Google, Yahoo,…) and type in (Making Money Massage board, or post massage,…)and start posting your copy to 200 message boards, or more this is only the minimum, you can post as much as you like…The more copies you send the better the results. Keep a copy of this letter so you can use it a second time. Post it out again in six months, but Post it with the addresses you receive with each dollar. It will work better the second time. NOTE: This service is 100% legal – (Refer to title 18 section 1302 of the U.S. Postal & lottery laws) How does it work? When you send out 200 Posts, it is estimated that at least 15 people will respond and send you a $1.00. ($15.00) Those 15 will Post 200 Posts each and 225 people send you $1.00 ($225.00) Those 225 people Post 200 Posts each and 3,375 people send you $1.00 ($3,375.00) Those 3,375 post 200 posts each and 759,375 people send you $1.00 ($759,375.00) At this point your name drops off the list, but so far you have received $813,615.00. P.S. When your money begins to come in, give the first 10% to charity with spirit and share a good fortune!
    (1)Justin Rechter 11 Huckleberry Tr. Saunderstown, RI02874(2) D.F. P.O.Box 72 Oldsmar, FL 34677(3) Bertha Soto 1701 Salinas DR Mission, TX 78572(4) Jacob Zepeda RT 7 Box 10 W Mission, TX 78572(5) P.M. P.O. Box 13357 Baltimore, MD 21218(6) S. Bishop Site 4 Comp 188 RR2 Station Main, Prince Albert, SK S6V-5P9 Canada. This really, really works. I tried it once and I’m doing it again, first to be honest I only posted 145 posts and I didn’t receive a lot only 6,689.00$ in 3 months, at least this means that it really works ,so this time I’m posting 604 posts and I’ve got so far in 2 month 15,640.00$ this is really like a dream come true. So go on and try it trust me you’ve got nothing to lose….

    Last changed: May 09, 2004

    Working with childrens
    Donations to “Working With Children From All Walks of Life”

    (WWCFAWL)C\O P.Mayfield
    P.O. Box 33571
    Baltimore, MD 21218
    The ongoing project of Working With Children From All Walks of Life — all year around — is to provide school supplies and toys to thousands of children in need around the world through your monotary donations. Each donation will have the message of Jesus’ love and the prayer of Salvation attached.
    Children today need an education that prepares them to think clearly, to act responsibly, and to live ethically. We desire to give our students a competitive edge in an increasingly complex society. Our unique approach to education is based upon over thirty years of sound academics and respect for individual giftedness.
    Please send donations to the address above.

    Top Three Links:
    1 million dollar babies
    X times M. Dollar dreams
    We the children

    page created with 1-2-3 Publish

  • Ozwebresources (10525)
    Get paid to type ads, get paid per click, get paid to research and more
    Earn a guaranteed income from home starting today
    http://www.typeinternational.com/affil/ti10525.htm click on partners then click the 1st banner

  • Blogs are tremendous mediums for attracting loyal, everyday readers. Depending on the topic, audiences can be highly targeted and in high demand as well. For this very reason, blogs are exceptional ways for employers to reach the eyeballs of top talent to fill their job openings.

  • Ardo
    Science is good, but practice is more important in life.
    ksoleifdjj388

  • Detail of Post jobs in this blog is very lovely.

  • Great Job Interview Advice:
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tHKsM0nUq8

  • I just visited their site, I didn’t thought it would be that costly looking for applicants.

  • Aleena Elizabeth

    people to post jobs on blogs and other websites,if you are considering a job posting on this blog feel free to visit
    http://dailyanytime.com/