Meet Gen Z, Your New Co-Workers
Generation Z was born between 1997 and the early 2010s and makes up 25.9% of the U.S. population.
49% of Gen Z identifies as non-white.
Compared to 44% of millennials, 40% of Gen X and 28% of baby boomers.
Generation Z and Tech
- 98% of Gen Z own a smartphone
- 92% have a digital footprint and
- 50% spend 10 hours or more online daily!
- 70% spend more than two hours a day watching YouTube videos.
- 40% say they are addicted to their phones
- 80% experience distress when they are away from their personal electronic devices
Differences Between Millenials and Generation Z
- Millennials were born between 1980 and 1996 and were raised by Boomers.
- Generation Z was raised by Gen X parents.
- Millennials grew up during an economic boom; Gen Z grew up in a recession.
- Millennials tend to be idealistic, while Gen Z tends to be pragmatic.
- Millennials are more focused on spending their money on experiences, while Gen Z tends to be savers.
- Millennials prefer to support brands that share their values, while Generation Z loves brands that feel authentic.
- Millennials are bigger fans of Facebook, while Gen Z is into Snapchat, but both enjoy Instagram.
Generation Z in the Workplace
At work, Generation Z prefers:
- 72% Face to face conversation
- 69% Their own workspace
- 75% Want to have multiple roles at work
- 77% Expect to work harder than previous generations
- 36% Say equality is the most important cause for employers to support
- 72% Believe racial equality is the most important issue in the U.S. today
- 80% Prefer to work at a midsize or large company
Gen Z’s greatest aspiration after college is to become financially stable and land their dream job.
The most important two factors in a job to Gen Z are empowering work culture and the potential for career growth.
According to Gen Z, the two most important skills for success in the workplace are communication and problem-solving.