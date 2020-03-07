Meet Gen Z, Your New Co-Workers

Generation Z was born between 1997 and the early 2010s and makes up 25.9% of the U.S. population.

49% of Gen Z identifies as non-white.

Compared to 44% of millennials, 40% of Gen X and 28% of baby boomers.

Generation Z and Tech

98% of Gen Z own a smartphone

92% have a digital footprint and

50% spend 10 hours or more online daily!

70% spend more than two hours a day watching YouTube videos.

40% say they are addicted to their phones

80% experience distress when they are away from their personal electronic devices

Differences Between Millenials and Generation Z

Millennials were born between 1980 and 1996 and were raised by Boomers.

Generation Z was raised by Gen X parents.

Millennials grew up during an economic boom; Gen Z grew up in a recession.

Millennials tend to be idealistic, while Gen Z tends to be pragmatic.

Millennials are more focused on spending their money on experiences, while Gen Z tends to be savers.

Millennials prefer to support brands that share their values, while Generation Z loves brands that feel authentic.

Millennials are bigger fans of Facebook, while Gen Z is into Snapchat, but both enjoy Instagram.

Generation Z in the Workplace

At work, Generation Z prefers:

72% Face to face conversation

69% Their own workspace

75% Want to have multiple roles at work

77% Expect to work harder than previous generations

36% Say equality is the most important cause for employers to support

72% Believe racial equality is the most important issue in the U.S. today

80% Prefer to work at a midsize or large company

Gen Z’s greatest aspiration after college is to become financially stable and land their dream job.

The most important two factors in a job to Gen Z are empowering work culture and the potential for career growth.

According to Gen Z, the two most important skills for success in the workplace are communication and problem-solving.