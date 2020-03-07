BusinessSocial Media

Meet Gen Z, Your New Co-Workers

Generation Z was born between 1997 and the early 2010s and makes up 25.9% of the U.S. population.

49% of Gen Z identifies as non-white.
Compared to 44% of millennials, 40% of Gen X and 28% of baby boomers.

Generation Z and Tech

  • 98% of Gen Z own a smartphone
  • 92% have a digital footprint and
  • 50% spend 10 hours or more online daily!
  • 70% spend more than two hours a day watching YouTube videos.
  • 40% say they are addicted to their phones
  • 80% experience distress when they are away from their personal electronic devices

Differences Between Millenials and Generation Z

  • Millennials were born between 1980 and 1996 and were raised by Boomers.
  • Generation Z was raised by Gen X parents.
  • Millennials grew up during an economic boom; Gen Z grew up in a recession.
  • Millennials tend to be idealistic, while Gen Z tends to be pragmatic.
  • Millennials are more focused on spending their money on experiences, while Gen Z tends to be savers.
  • Millennials prefer to support brands that share their values, while Generation Z loves brands that feel authentic.
  • Millennials are bigger fans of Facebook, while Gen Z is into Snapchat, but both enjoy Instagram.
Generation Z in the Workplace

At work, Generation Z prefers:

  • 72% Face to face conversation
  • 69% Their own workspace
  • 75% Want to have multiple roles at work
  • 77% Expect to work harder than previous generations
  • 36% Say equality is the most important cause for employers to support
  • 72% Believe racial equality is the most important issue in the U.S. today
  • 80% Prefer to work at a midsize or large company

Gen Z’s greatest aspiration after college is to become financially stable and land their dream job.

The most important two factors in a job to Gen Z are empowering work culture and the potential for career growth.

According to Gen Z, the two most important skills for success in the workplace are communication and problem-solving.

