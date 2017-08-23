10 Odd and Unusual Side Hustles

The concept of side hustles dates all the way back to the 1950’s, but they have taken the financial world by storm as of late. Some people drive for taxi services like Uber, or Lyft. Some people do what is called ‘gofering’ where they run small errands for people like picking up their dry cleaning. You can taxi people’s pets; you can reupholster furniture. There is hardly a limit on the things that you can do to make money in today’s society, but some of those things are quite strange.

Below is a list of ten potential side hustles that prove that you can always make a little more money.

Selling Plasma

This is one that most people have heard of, and is commonly joked about, but can truly be lucrative. There are plasma centers in most cities, and you can sometimes go to your local blood donation center, and they will have a similar program. You can donate plasma twice a week, which comes to eight times a month. There are a few restrictions based on your health, and it can take up to two hours. You can make $20-$50 per donation depending on the current needs of the facility and donor pool they serve, which can bring you up to $400 a month!

Professional Cuddling

There are a number of side hustles that include selling your affection, but this one is completely legal and has stringent rules in place about the contact remaining completely platonic. The biggest name in the platonic contact business currently is a company called The Snuggle Buddies that has been written about in the Wall Street Journal and Maxim. As a professional cuddler, you would be paid by the hour just to hold someone while watching a movie, or while sleeping. The Snuggle Buddies website offers “Cuddling, snuggling, conversation, friendly massage, platonic outside dates to dinner, movies, etc. Any platonic activity you would do with a friend is acceptable,” and it pays $80 an hour.

Being in the Audience

Companies like Standing Room Only, or Onset Productions pay you to be in the audience of particular television shows. Television shows need a full audience, but sometimes they can’ get one organically, so they call in a service like this one. Past shows that they have needed to fill the audiences on include game shows, aftershows for MTV series like Catfish and Bridezilla, and The People’s Court. You would be responsible for going to the studio and watching the show live, and you would be compensated based on a previous agreement. Some opportunities pay in a lump sum, or by the hour.

Financially Dominating Someone

Television shows have often featured a dominator or (usually) a dominatrix that runs a studio in a dark corner of the city, forcing their submissive clients to participate in a variety of acts. Television shows usually include this as a plot point for the shock value, or the surprise that some big-time CEO enjoys being dominated in their free time. The reality is that this is a thriving subculture, and the levels of domination are as varied as the participants. One of the ways that some people desire domination is financial, through blackmail or sometimes with no communication at all. You could connect with one of these people, and they will give you money just for the pleasure of your services.

Renting Your Friendship

There a people who have a wedding coming up, or would like to see the sights in a town that they have never been to, or they might even just want to try that new restaurant downtown, but they don’t want to go alone. That’s where you come in. You can rent your friendship using services like RentAFriend, which is exactly what it sounds like. You just go hang out with someone for a few hours and usually get paid about $10 an hour depending on the event, and you could make more if it were something like a wedding or family gathering.

Waiting In Line

Waiting in line is one of the worst things that people have to do, and it is something that most people have to do. Waiting in line for event tickets, a new phone release, a restaurant, or even just at the DMV for a stranger can make you up to $25 an hour. Using an app like TaskRabbit, you can sign up and get matched with someone who needs you to stand in line, so they don’t have to. It is widely popular in New York and larger cities throughout the country. You can also sign up for Same Ole Line Dudes, or Placer, to increase your job opportunities.

Mourning a Stranger

This is the most well-known in the UK, as the largest company that provides this service (fittingly, RentAMourner) is based in Essex. It’s sad to say that even death can be a popularity contest, and people will want to fill the seats at the church or graveside service of their dearly departed. You can get paid to attend funerals and wakes for strangers, and make around $35 an hour doing so. The service is customizable, so there may be cases where you wouldn’t interact with anyone and some in which you would be expected to engage with other mourners.

Loaning Your Junk

Everyone has things that they don’t want or aren’t actively using that just sit around their house and take up space. Using a service called Loanables, you can rent that junk out to strangers that may need it. Items that are available to borrow right now include vacuums, wheelchairs, tools, ladders, toys for babies, pet carriers, and more! Instead of having a yard sale and getting paid for it once, you can rent out anything (old guitar, crockpot, dog crate) for however much you desire. You can rent things by the hour, day, week, or even the month. The service is available in all fifty states, and there are hundreds of categories to choose from. Not a bad way to earn a few hundred dollars a month.

Modeling for Art

Art classes at schools and community centers may be in need of models, whether clothed or nude so that students can paint/sculpt/draw their subjects. You can be paid by the hour to model for some of these classes. There are tons of posts on Craigslist for such a task under the gigs section, or you can reach out to schools and community centers on your own and let them know that you’re willing to model for their classes and let them know what your rate would be. You can also peruse Indeed.com, and there is a website dedicated to this service entirely that you can check out here.

Go Shopping

People are busy, and people with more free money than free time are willing to pay you to be busy for them. You can get paid to shop for other people in many ways. You can make up to $25 an hour by shopping for and delivering groceries for people; or, maybe someone wants to find a sweater just like one they saw on a celebrity, or someone on the street. You can get paid to take a description of the item, and scour the internet for the closest thing you can find. You would then present them with a top three, so they could make the final choice. For groceries, you would take a list of someone’s desired items, and then go pick them up. They would pay for their items and then pay you for your time.