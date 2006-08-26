The $100 Million Giveaway – VCs Share Their Ideas

Business 2.0 has a cool article that asks a handful of VCs what they want to invest in. These VCs have funds allotted to these ideas, so if you have a prototype that matches one of them, send an email to the relevant VC. The mix this year is less web-centric than last year's article on the same topic. I take that as a good sign. Sometimes I feel like business blogs view anything non-web as a waste of time, but there are still plenty of places to make money outside of the Internet.