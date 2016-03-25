Woman’s home accidentally demolished after Google Maps error

A woman whose home was damaged in a recent tornado has now been left with a pile of rubble following a horrible Google Maps error.

A demolition crew destroyed her building by mistake on Tuesday after Google Maps provided the wrong directions.

Instead of leading the demolish team to a duplex on Cousteau Drive in Rowlett, Texas, Google Maps took them a block away to Diaz’s duplex on Calypso Drive.

“[Google’s] mistake caused me to lose my home,” she proclaimed.

Google acknowledged the Maps error and is investigating the cause of the snafu.

Google Maps now points to Diaz’s home accurately. Apple Maps, Yahoo Maps and MapQuest also display the correct information.

Google Maps displays addresses using a combination of satellite, aerial and street-level images and data to chart the world.

Anyone who has used a smartphone or GPS unit knows that mistakes happen on a regular basis, and Google Maps and other services shouldn’t be trusted for something as serious as a home demolishing.

A site supervisor confirmed some details about the demolition site with his crew before work began: the house number, that it was a corner lot, and that there was tornado damage to the home.

The company, Billy L. Nabors Demolition, has apologized for the accidental destruction of the home.

The correct house was also eventually torn down.