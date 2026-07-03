Full-time vs. part-time vs. online: the honest decision tree

Key takeaways Full-time buys the career switch. Part-time protects the paycheck. Online is now credible at the top brands.

What full-time actually buys

The internship. Career switchers need the structured summer pipeline, and that is the single feature no other format replicates.

The part-time trade

You keep your salary and your employer, and you give up most of the recruiting apparatus. Best for promoters, not switchers.

Online, without the asterisk

The top online programs now confer the same degree and the same alumni standing. Employers have noticed; so should you.