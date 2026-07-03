GMAT vs. GRE: what admissions committees actually prefer

Key takeaways Committees are score-agnostic at the median. The GMAT still signals quant confidence for finance. Test-optional rarely means test-blind.

The official line and the real one

Every top-100 program accepts both tests, and admissions officers insist they are indifferent. Our conversations with eleven admissions offices suggest a subtler picture.

When the GMAT helps

Candidates targeting finance-heavy programs still gain a measurable signal from a strong GMAT quant score, because banks screen on it during recruiting.

When the GRE is the right call

Dual-degree applicants and career changers from non-quant fields convert at equal rates with the GRE, and its format rewards different preparation.