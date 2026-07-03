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GMAT vs. GRE: what admissions committees actually prefer

Both tests are accepted everywhere that matters. The honest answer about which one helps is more interesting.

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July 3, 2026 · 1 min read

Key takeaways

  • Committees are score-agnostic at the median. The GMAT still signals quant confidence for finance. Test-optional rarely means test-blind.

The official line and the real one

Every top-100 program accepts both tests, and admissions officers insist they are indifferent. Our conversations with eleven admissions offices suggest a subtler picture.

When the GMAT helps

Candidates targeting finance-heavy programs still gain a measurable signal from a strong GMAT quant score, because banks screen on it during recruiting.

When the GRE is the right call

Dual-degree applicants and career changers from non-quant fields convert at equal rates with the GRE, and its format rewards different preparation.

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