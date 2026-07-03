How to negotiate an MBA scholarship

Key takeaways Competing offers are leverage; use them politely. Ask after admission, before deposit. Schools discount most for candidates with options.

The sticker price is fiction

Schools discount aggressively and quietly, and they discount most for exactly the candidates who have leverage — strong test scores and competing offers.

The script that works

A short, grateful note to the admissions office naming a specific competing award, asking whether the committee can close the gap. No ultimatums. Committees expect it.

Timing

The window is between the admit call and the deposit deadline. After you deposit, your leverage is gone.