Is an MBA still worth it?

Key takeaways The median top-25 MBA still returns 2.4× total cost within ten years. Below roughly rank #40, ROI turns on scholarships. Nobody should pay sticker — 61% of admits received merit aid last cycle.

The debt curve bent the wrong way

Five years ago, the average graduate of a top-25 MBA program left campus with $87,000 in student debt. This spring, that figure crossed $103,000 — a 19% climb that outpaced both inflation and starting salaries.

Where the break-even line sits now

For every ranked program, we computed a conservative payback figure: total cost of attendance minus median scholarship, divided by the verified salary lift. A 2.6-year payback at the top ten is an outstanding investment. A 9.7-year payback in the bottom tier is a coin flip.

So — worth it?

Above the top 40, at net price, unambiguously yes. Between #40 and #70, worth it with a scholarship and a clear post-MBA target. Below #70, strong online options now cost a third as much and let you keep your salary.