The AI Boom Just Killed a Cheap Phone

The clearest sign of what the AI boom is doing to the rest of the economy is not a trillion-dollar IPO or a stock chart that goes straight up. It is a cheap phone that will not get a sequel.

Nothing, the gadget company run by Carl Pei, said its budget brand CMF will not release a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro this year. The reason is not a design problem or a flop. It is the price of memory. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis said the team had built a follow-up and then walked away from it, because the math no longer worked, TechSpot reported.

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“We were working on a successor but with memory prices where they are right now, we can’t build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF,” Evangelidis wrote on X, per TechSpot. In a follow-up, he put a number on it: rebuilding the same phone with the same specs at today’s component costs would run about 50% more, iTech Post reported.

Sit with that for a second. Not a better phone for the extra money. The same phone, for half again as much. The CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in April 2025 at 18,999 rupees, about $200, and reached the US at $279, Android Authority reported via TechSpot. Build the identical device now and Evangelidis says it lands closer to 30,000 to 35,000 rupees, roughly $318 to $370, Android Authority reported via Gadget Hacks. A budget phone that costs like a midrange phone is not a budget phone. It is a brand killing its own reason to exist.

Here is the part that connects this to everything else happening in tech right now. The memory did not get more expensive because of anything that happened in the phone business. It got more expensive because of AI.

For decades, the companies that make memory chips, mainly Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, built most of their DRAM for phones and PCs. That has flipped. They have redirected the bulk of their production toward high-bandwidth memory and high-capacity server chips for AI data centers, where the margins are fat and the hyperscalers will sign almost any check, IDC reported. IDC calls it a zero-sum game: every wafer turned into a memory stack for an Nvidia GPU is a wafer that does not become the chip inside a midrange smartphone.

The result is a price spike with almost no precedent. Conventional DRAM contract prices roughly doubled in the first quarter of 2026, up as much as 98% in a single quarter, The Register reported, citing TrendForce. TrendForce’s Avril Wu, who has tracked the memory market for two decades, called it the craziest stretch in the industry’s history, per Tech-Insider. And memory is no longer a rounding error on a phone’s bill of materials. On some builds it has climbed to more than half the hardware cost, TweakTown reported.

CMF is not the only victim, just the most honest about it. Samsung raised prices on its flagship Galaxy line at launch, and IDC has projected global smartphone sales falling in 2026 as the cost gets passed to buyers, Sourceability reported. The squeeze hits the cheapest phones hardest, because at the bottom of the market there is no fat margin to absorb a doubling in one of the most expensive parts. Nothing’s own CEO, Carl Pei, has said the same thing in plainer terms, calling RAM the single most expensive component in a phone now, iTech Post reported.

What makes the CMF story worth telling is the candor. Evangelidis could have shipped a slightly worse phone at a quietly higher price and let reviewers figure out why. Instead he said the company would rather be upfront “than ship something we’re not proud of,” 9to5Google reported via Gadget Hacks. That is rare in an industry built on shipping the incremental update every year no matter what. It is also a tell. When a company would rather cancel a product than explain its price, the underlying cost problem is real.

This is not the end of CMF, to be clear. Evangelidis said the brand still has several products coming this year, including entries in brand-new categories, and that Nothing’s broader phone plans are still on, TechSpot reported. A phone is just the hardest thing to make cheap right now, because a phone is mostly memory wearing a screen.

Do not expect quick relief. The shortage is structural, not a passing blip, and the people who track it do not see prices easing soon. Intel’s chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, put it bluntly: there is “no relief until 2028,” per Tech-Insider. New memory factories take years to build, and until they come online, every gigabyte the AI build-out swallows is a gigabyte that does not reach a phone.

So here is the through-line, and it is worth saying plainly. The same AI boom that just minted the world’s first trillionaire and has investors paying up for data centers in orbit is the reason a teenager in Mumbai or Manila will pay more for a worse phone, or keep the old one another year. The capital is flowing uphill, toward the GPUs and the server racks and the hyperscalers, and it is draining the cheap end of the market on the way. CMF’s canceled phone is a small thing. It is also exactly what the bill for an AI boom looks like when it finally lands on someone who never bought a single share.