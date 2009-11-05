7 Sinister Ways Freemasons Control Our Country (And Why It Could Be Bull…)

Share this post

Nearly two hundred years ago the founder of the Rothschild banking empire proclaimed: “Give me control over a nation’s economy and I care not who writes the laws.” Read on for an overview of the ways the Freemasons are said to control business, politics, indeed, the entire country – and why they might not.

7. Rhodes Scholarships

Rhodes

What they do:

The Freemasons select and indoctrinate the finest minds of every generation by giving them Rhodes Scholarships to Oxford University, where they have access to the best teaching and others sympathetic to Masonic ideology. Rhodes scholars invariably go on to positions of power in finance, law, politics or the media, from which they are able to ensure that Masonic interests are promoted and protected.

How they do it:

Cecil Rhodes himself became a Mason whilst studying at Oxford in the 1870s. After hearing a speech by fellow mason, John Ruskin, calling for ‘a ruling class with a powerful army to keep it in power’, he became obsessed with the idea of bringing the entire world under the rule of the British Masonic elite, and sought to do so through extensive business projects in Africa and the Empire. In his estate Rhodes entrusted Nathan Rothschild with continuing his program of intellectual world domination, and today Rhodes scholars occupy key positions throughout the global business world.

Do they really?

Although the link between Rhodes and the Masons is clear for all to see, it is entirely implausible that such a venerable institution as Oxford University would allow any external political agenda to play a part in its entrance policies. Accepting the Rhodes scholar conspiracy is akin to accepting that the whole academic world is quietly shaping the world – which is probably true in a very obvious, non-sinister way.

6. Federal Reserve

federal reserve

What they do:

Freemasons use the notion of the Federal Reserve as a public institution to trick the public into believing no single group has a monopoly on the production, distribution and manipulation of currency. The Masons control the Federal Reserve, operating it as essentially a private bank. Profit is created by charging 5% interest (according to the Act) on every dollar bill that is issued – 5% of the face value that is – so if a dollar bill stays in circulation for 20 years, we pay back the dollar itself, plus a dollar in interest into the pockets of the Federal Reserve.

How they do it:

The great banking families, such as the Rothschilds, Warburgs and Rockefellers, exercise almost total control over the Federal Reserve. Many of these are directly descended from the Knights Templar and the Masonic European elite. When these families decided to create the Federal Reserve in 1910 they wrote their own domination into the very constitution of the American people, as well as a license to print money from thin air.

Do they really?

The notion that the Federal Reserve is a private institution controlled by any group or individual is probably both right and wrong. The Federal Reserve derives its power from Congress, and is considered an independent central bank because its decisions do not have to be ratified by the President or anyone else in the executive or legislative branch of government. Congress periodically reviews its activities and can alter its responsibilities. On the other hand it’s undoubtedly true that a handful of powerful families exercise an inordinate amount of power – although the amount of political infighting suggests they are far from aligned with each other.

5. The Square and Compass

square compass

What they do:

Write into our everyday business and political language tacit signs of Masonic dominance. According to this conspiracy, everyday sayings and names of initiations or processes are actually based upon Masonic ritual and symbols.

How they do it:

One of the most significant Masonic symbols is the mason’s square. In court we say “his testimony doesn’t ‘square’ with the facts of the case”. When you go to jail they give you “3 ‘square’ meals”. Meetings have always traditionally been held at the Town ‘Square’. If you’re not cool, they say you’re a ‘square’. Remember to play “fair and square”. Equally, another Masonic symbol, the compass, also codifies the everyday language we use to conduct business. When you graduate college, you receive a ‘degree’ (you are also called an Alumni – for Illuminati, another group connected with Freemasonry), as the Masons set up the institutions of learning in the first place. If you get in their way they give you the ‘3rd degree’, which was, in fact, the highest degree in Freemasonry for many years.

Do they really:

This conspiracy is for those that watch the movie, the Number 23, and then start counting the objects in their room. Masonic codes are no more written into the language of business, politics and education than any other codes we care to find. ‘Working like a dog’, ‘a dog’s dinner’, ‘dog tired’ – shall we conclude that dogs control the business world? No, you morons.

4. US Dollar Bills

dollar bill

What they do:

Further proof that the Masons control US money and the business done with it (and in particular the Federal Reserve) may be seen in the fact that on the back of the U.S. one dollar bill there is a pyramid with the All-Seeing-Eye of God, with the message,  “New Order of The Ages” or “New World Order”.

How they do it:

In Europe, occult leaders were told by their Familiar Spirits as early as the 1740’s that the new American continent was to be established as the new “Atlantis”, and its destiny was to assume the global leadership of the drive to the New World Order. By controlling the Federal Reserve and banks the Masons have been able to gradually familiarize us with their symbols to the point we are entirely unaware of them as they surround us. The all-seeing pyramid is a symbol of their dominance, written under our noses into the very currency with which we conduct business.

Do they really:

Short answer – no. Benjamin Franklin was the only Mason on the first design committee, and his suggestions had no Masonic content. None of the final designers of the seal were Masons, and the interpretation of the eye on the seal is subtly different from the interpretation used by Masons. The eye in the pyramid is not, nor has been, a Masonic symbol – the eye of providence is in fact Trinitarian reference to the God of Christianity and considered a solely Christian symbol, and in any case, Freemasonry was only just beginning in England and hadn’t arrived in the US by that time. So that pretty much wraps that one up.

3. Washington DC Street Design

washington street map

What they did:

Freemasons embedded Masonic symbols into the Washington, D.C., street plan designed mainly by Frenchman Pierre L’Enfant in 1791, writing their codes into the very seat of political power. He hid certain occult magical symbols in the layout of U.S. Governmental Center which, when united become one large Masonic and Luciferan symbol.

How they did it:

The street layout of Washington contains a plethora of Masonic and associated symbols, including the set-square, compass, pentagram, 666, figure of the Godhead and the Eye of Providence. The implication is that the Mason dominance over the US meant that even the origins of its political and financial structures were based in Masonic ideology.

Did they really?

It can be said with a high degree of certainty that Pierre L’Enfant wasn’t a Mason, and in any case, what would be the point of laying out street designs in complex geometrical shapes few people would appreciate? Mark Tabbert, a self-confessed Mason and director of collections at the George Washington Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia, has said that “there has to be a reason for doing such a thing. Dan Brown will find one, because he writes fiction. But there isn’t one.”

2. Monopoly on Recruitment

Recruitment

What they do:

Masons ensure, through programs such as the Rhodes Scholarships, that their members occupy positions of key significance in the business world. Of prime importance are the recruitment departments of the worlds largest corporations – by controlling these the Masons ensure only those who they approve of may find work in the most powerful establishments and only their own can rise to weld such power.

How they do it:

Masons fill the corporations with those sympathetic to their cause by total dominance of human resources departments and ensuring that they have a man on the board of every major corporation. Unless you are one of them or gain approval, you will never rise to any position of significant power. To conceal this fact they encourage the creation of thousands of meaningless bureaucratic positions in business, which fool people into thinking they have authority when in actual fact they are merely pawns.

Do they really?

Recruitment and promotion are under more scrutiny today than ever before, what with equal opportunities and all that. It would be very difficult to mount a huge scale program of selecting by allegiance without attracting attention somehow. Also: the sheer number of HR departments in the country make this a stupefyingly insane proposition. Never in my time have I or anyone I know been asked if I am a Mason at a job interview, or prompted to give a secret sign. Maybe I’m just not in on it though . . .

1. The World Bank

world bank

What they do:

The Freemasons use the World Bank as a front for an international banking cabal under their control. They plan to eventually subvert the independence of the U.S. by subordinating national sovereignty to a strengthened Bank for International Settlements with the intent to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole

How they do it:

Control of the World Bank allows the Masons to extend their global influence in a similar way to how they control the Federal Reserve. They control the Board of Directors and the recruiting structures and from there are able to dictate policy and ensure that these policies are not objected to.

Do they really?

Although many of the Bank’s practices are dubious the idea it is controlled by one group (other than of course America) is preposterous. The World Bank was created as a result of the complex political minefield that was the Second World War – after such a historically significant event, it was widely held that a radical overhaul of global economics was needed. Some countries are undoubtedly held back within the Bank, but generally it strives for democracy at every turn.

  • Saul

    iv studied them too and your missing something, the all seeing eye does not represent the trinity, im sure you found stuff that looked that way but you dont know how deep this rabbit hole goes. if you read the book written by the head of the free masons the grand master mason who dealt with masons and Illuminati in America and Britain, he says in that manual of masonry, “is Satan the light bringer” and its in there a few times, the point is a pyramid scheme, Satan’s first name was the morning star, the light bringer, the all seeing eye, do you see?? god doesn’t have pyramid schemes, the Egyptians and Mayans did, both worshiped paganism if not Ra the sun god , the fiery one, there is tons of evidence that masons/Illuminati, worship and ignorantly or knowledgeably work for his ends, NWO and the anti salvation. p.s. Madonna tried to be the anti mary, she fucked up lol.

  • Jon

    Pushing the agenda of the illuminati i see. Oh no, they’re a great group nothing to see here move along folks. and remember, anyone who believes that junk is a nut. its a shame the world is starting to wake up and your tasteless articles are now being put on the backburner in exchange for the truth. the world is waking up, it’s only a matter of time before we see past your lies.

  • NT

    This entire article is “bull…” as it states no facts what-so-ever in supporting its case and merely says “I haven’t seen this” “I haven’t heard of anything like this” and “I don’t believe this”. The only sources are 2 seemingly random websites and not actual historical data. Not only is this created to spread misinformation, but it wrongly links freemasonry to all of these things when freemasonry is only a small part of them, in that some of the people who run these entities happen to be freemasons, although it’s well known that freemasonry isn’t growing while similar secret societies are flourishing in the dark.

    This article is a joke and should include a bullet point indicating it is not serious and nature and perhaps even satire, as anything otherwise is entirely misleading and intending to spread misinformation about the very real world control a group of a few hundred people wield.

  • Illuminatus

    This article is a masonic propaganda … a little bunch of lies and disinformation !

  • Jefferson

    Attributing control of these shadowy, yet very real, power structures to Freemasons downplays their impact on our daily lives.

    Furthur, one does not need an agent aware of the larger schemes in every HR department to effect large-scale control, if one has the ability to shape or steer the cultural agenda.
    For academic expansion of this idea, see Chomsky’s writings on indoctrination versus coercion.

  • Ernest

    Some interesting information, good article. Except it should be called “7 sinister ways Freemasons control the world (and why it can’t be bullshit)

  • DC

    I found this write-up interesting and a little amusing.

    Just a quick comment on some of your chronology regarding #4:

    Regarding the Great Seal and Masonry you write, “…in any case, Freemasonry was only just beginning in England and hadn’t arrived in the US by that time. So that pretty much wraps that one up.”

    To be clear, the United Grand Lodge of England was founded in 1717 (bringing together groups of Masons in England that had existed for years), Freemasonry has been in the United States since at least 1733, and the Great Seal was unveiled in 1782. I don’t think this proves any kind of undue Masonic influence on the founders or the creation of the Great Seal, just indicates a startling lack of fact-checking for this story.

    Additionally, re: #5, the Third Degree remains the highest degree in Freemasonry (other degrees that can be obtained through appendant bodies such as Scottish Rite/Yorkish Rite/Shriners/etc are outside of ‘Freemasonry’ itself). And while the words ‘alumni’ and ‘Illuminati’ may be phonetically harmonious, they are unrelated in a etymological sense. ‘Alumni’ comes from the Latin words for ‘pupil’, related to the verb for ‘to nourish’; whereas ‘Illuminati’ is related to the word for ‘light’ or ‘of the light’.

  • Gabe

    Fuck the freemasons AND their pyramid schemes!. Their day has come and gone LOOONG ago. They don’t rule squat. Just another lame excuse to help divide a country and allow for misdirection and manipulation of what could have been a strong USA leading the world.
    Instead, what we have is very little truths or representation (of leadership) with tons of monies disappearing behind truckloads of secret branches, & hidden meetings with the govt. After all this, coupled with their public lies and corruption throughout, they actually think they have something to say we should trust. This is like finding out bernie maddoff was your accountant & then not only rehiring him but recommending him to your friends.
    Elections themselves are fixed. The states get representation based on the money that the state generates. NOT representation based on population like it SHOULD be. Gee, I have no IDEA what could be wrong with THAT picture!

  • Baphomet

    This article is so poorly written and researched, it’s almost as amusing as the conspiracy theorist comments.

    For instance, the square and the compass are mere two halves of a larger symbol. They have nothing to do with one liners and sayings.

    This one should have never made it over the waste bin. A simple Google search could shine more light. Light.. get it? Lulz.

  • mimilarue

    I am so sick of people being afraid of the masons. Has anyone heard of the evil muslims? The people we know for a fact are out to destroy Americans and Christians? This stuff with the masons is over! Look around – there are a lot more dangerous things now!

  • So JULIAN, how long have you been a freemason?

    And can I join?

  • Joe

    In the first place, Freemasonry is a naturalistic religion. Its rituals and constitutions present the member as a man who is able to advance towards enlightenment through his own efforts. The Mason can earn his salvation through rites of initiation and the activities of the lodge (including charitable giving); it is thus, in a way, the perfect religion for the “self-made”, middle-class professional man. It is totally at odds with the Christian vision, in which we need God’s grace, through the death and resurrection of Our Lord, to grow in holiness.
    Second, the prayers in its rituals specifically exclude reference to Our Lord. They are often prayers of Christian origin which have been vandalised.
    In order to encompass adherents of other faiths the Saviour of the world is simply removed and set aside: he is not important. How can any Christian go along with this?
    Third, the oaths required in the initiation rites require the new Mason to promise to keep secret the organisation’s rituals, even though he does not at that point know what they are. These oaths are what Christian moral theologians call “vain” – they are not acceptable and cannot bind the person making them, even if they are done in the name of God. This is the problem with the oaths, not (as is sometimes claimed) the dire penalties which used to be referred to in the rituals.

  • Lie or Truth chose self but with free mind !!! new world order look for “The Arrivals”

  • Ahhh Yes the foxes are out Yes the Statue of liberty was a present from Guess who? The French freemasons. Bearer of light not freedom. The more they splutter at the truth coming out they more they lie.

  • Living right down the street from the Albert Pike in Little Rock, I’ve been forced to look into masonic history of this place. While I can’s claim “conspiracy”, I can say that masons throughout history are some of the more ingenuious people around. Have they been working for centuries to take over the world? Doubt it, but I’m not going to rule it out.

  • BK

    Freemasonry is connected with Satan/lucifer worshiping who they consider their true God. All those rituals and symbols that are involved with Freemasons will only lead them to hell. The things they are doing are essential to their survival and for the arrival of the Antichrist and the New World Order. Satan worshipers will try to deviate people from religious beliefs by many ways very soon. They will try to make people believe that God does not exist by very persuasive methods. Read up on NASA’s Blue Beam Project. They control us through everything and are trying to set our minds to the way THEY want us to think. Because a world who stands for nothing will fall for anything. We are being BRAINWASHED and MIND CONTROLLED by them and we don’t even realize it. Through music, movies, celebrities, TV and the internet we are all being directly or subconsciously being influenced and corrupted. Wake up everyone. Realize whose side you are on and don’t believe in the things you are going to see. Believe in GOD. Detach yourself from this materialistic world and be the best person you can be. PRAY.

  • BK

  • Who controls the British Crown? Who keeps the metric system down?

  • No, sorry. that was me. Those refried beans are gonna be the death of me.

  • Those counterclaims are weaker than the claims themselves.

  • JG

    people are so ignorant.Thank God for the freemasons who keep the sheep fed. without guidance there would be so much more chaos in the world. Egbert viele was a fine leader who gave guidance too many for the purpose of divine providence . Thank you to all my friends who deligently do what is in the greater interest of humanity as a whole.Good luck when you arrive in hell Gabe.

  • ernie

    Actually, these counterclaims are the stock freemason lies used to put of anyone who asks and won’t be ignored. You might also here lies like, “I go to the Methodist church because they accept everybody.” What that means is that the other denominations have banned freemasons as being anti-Christian, but the Methodist church was bought out when the freemasons created the United Methodist Fund to worm into control

    So, who would join a group that gives you lies to tell your spouse? Only the very weak minded.

  • kenneth handley

    The notion that Freemasonry is anything but a fraternity of men who seek to find something in meeting in friendship and mutual understanding is one that does not stand up to scrutiny. Sure Freemasonry means many things to many members and it is this diversity of opinion and culture that makes it interesting and worthy of support. Like any organisation there has been some in the ranks of Freemasonry who have seen fit to cast dispersions on the organisation but fortunately these are in the minority. It is not a religion within the generally accepted definition of religion although the letter g does have a significance in that it generally hangs in the middle of a lodge but the g indicates a higher authority not god in the religious sense it could be muslim,hindu or a host of others all are accepted, one has merely to believe in a higher being or to accept the idea of their being one.This is not to say of course that there has never been breakaway factions who have used Freemasonry for dubious purposes in the name of the order whilst hiding behind the veneer of secrecy associated with the order. But these thankfully are exceptions and the whole order should not be judged on these isolated instances.Generally masons are ordinary men of varied backgrounds who find something mutually stimulating in remaining members.Charity is the main visible sign of masonry at work in the community and most certainly not the subversion of society, as detractors would have you believe.

  • Your_a_Loon

    Ha Ha… go ahead believe your drivel. The anxiety and stress you are causing yourself will kill you well before your time is up.

    Oh yeah, Elvis is alive and is a Freemason. He was seen entering a lodge with Osama bin Laden last night.

  • Seek Truth

    This article is truth mixed with lies, just like Masons! That all seeing eye is not Gods eye, it is Lucifers, the Devils, he is their god! Don’t be deceived, FreeMasonry is the evil controlling this country! They worship the devil in secret, while in public act good. They get their money and power from the devil, and in return carry out his evil and lies. Do not be decieved, FreeMasons ultimately do Satans work by deceiving the masses! You will not see a single pea ting Free Mason in heaven, I am very confident in saying that!

  • plums666

    I assume you’re a muslim, because as muslim, we already know that on this world, there is an “unseen” war between the Devil and the God Himself. The Devil plans, but “..Allah is the best planner”. Devil is deceiving us and make some of us work for them. But Allah sent messengers to guide us to the truth.

    Though, if you’re not muslim, i have nothing to against you. You are with you religion and im with mine ^_^

    and “666” is only in the belief of Christians, it was not mentioned in Islam.

  • Jim Jones Koolaid

    The Federal Reserve…its such a good thing they won’t even tell you who owns it. I mean maybe Russia owns it, and we just have no idea.