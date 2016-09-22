We know that having a website is critical for any business in today’s world. Especially so for small businesses. The Internet provides unprecedented access to the largest market in the history of the world.

Having a website gives the “small guy” a chance to compete. It gives the innovator a chance to get her product in front of an audience. It allows for unbridled creativity… the fuel of a small business.

As small business owners ourselves, we know how crucial it is to have reliable partners. Especially when it comes to web hosting. The last thing your company needs is to be worrying about whether potential customers or clients around the world can access your website. When it comes to small business web hosting, you should be looking for a host that is reliable, had fantastic customer support, is comparatively fast, has e-commerce features, offers redundancy and security and provides all the basics like domain names and email and database support.

Small businesses should not go with the cheapest web hosting plans out there, but they should also not get caught paying for more than they need to for the services they require. When choosing a web hosting plan, it is important to know the type of website you will be running, and have a sense of the resources you need. If you don’t have a strong sense of your needs, it pays to talk with several companies about your small business’ webhosting needs, get several opinions, and then go with the consensus that emerges. It also helps if the web host you choose has seamless upgrading options in case you need more resources down the road.

We have tried out dozens of webhosts ourselves and consulted other webhosting review sites to bring you the following resource which is designed to help you pick the best small business web hosting company for your needs.

10 Best Small Business Web Hosts