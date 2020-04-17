Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies

Social media is how most people spend their time now; 59% of the world’s population uses the internet on a daily basis and close to 80% of those users engage in some kind of social media. For that reason, social media marketing has become one of the leading ways that brands can connect with consumers.

Treating your consumers as an audience is a key to generating strong leads; however, social media trends change on an almost daily basis and it is important to keep up with that audience to make sure that your brand doesn’t start to seem outdated. This is something that companies almost have to invest in in order to be successful in the digitally-driven landscape that we live in.

This practice is called social media marketing and it has created an entire industry over the past several years. Social media marketing agencies have popped up all over the world and there are now hundreds, if not thousands, of agencies to choose from. These agencies help create Facebook and Twitter advertisements, YouTube advertisements, and more.

Why Use A Social Media Marketing Agency?

One of the main reasons that companies turn to an agency rather than handling everything in-house is because a lot of companies lack the resources to do it all on their own. Another key challenge is strategy. Bringing in a social media marketing agency allows companies the opportunity to start on the right foot and to keep their teams focused on running the business instead of running the company Twitter account.

The best social media marketing agencies are going to be the ones that have a track record of engaging an audience and creating customers. Some of them are more involved with the entire process, from outlining a strategy all the way up to actively managing the corporate social media accounts for the company. Others may not have as robust of a selection of services.

Choosing the Right Marketing Company for Your Business

Every company is going to have a unique set of needs and these agencies exist solely to determine what those needs are and execute a plan of action. The key thing to keep in mind when it comes to selecting the social media marketing agency for your business is that advertisements and marketing efforts are essentially the face of your brand.

It is important to find an agency you trust and that fits properly into your budget. Marketing campaigns can be costly and if they don’t generate any revenue for the business, then they become a costly waste. In addition to that, recovering from a bad marketing campaign isn’t easy. The internet is rife with scrutiny from every angle, like other companies in an industry, the media, and your consumers.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the top 50 social media marketing agencies worldwide. These companies all have an impressive client list and a strong history of successful campaigns. The list has been compiled using client reviews and industry-leading analytics, among other factors. We have featured agencies that have worked with world-renowned brands like Fandango, Kraft, Match.com, and more.

1 Disruptive Advertising Disruptive Advertising is the top social media marketing agency we’re featuring. It is based in Utah and was founded back in 2011. The bulk of their business centers around Pay-Per-Click advertising but a significant chunk of what they do is social media marketing. Some of their clients include Guitar Center, Columbia Southern University, and Sportsman’s Warehouse. The services that Disruptive Advertising offers include digital marketing strategy creation, ad creation, web analytics, web design and development, and more. This is one of the highest-rated agencies and happens to be one of the most cost-effective at less than $25 per hour on average for their services. Click Here For More Information

2 KlientBoost KlientBoost is a California-based social media marketing agency. They have been in operation since 2015 and have worked with companies like Bloomberg, Lenovo, Stanford University, and Airbnb. The majority of their focus as a provider is in social media marketing. The other services that they offer include web design, SEO, and more. Most of the companies that they’ve worked with have been in business services or eCommerce. This social media marketing agency caters to mid-market clients but will also take on small businesses and large enterprises as well. The average cost for their services comes in at under $25 an hour. KlientBoost carries a five-star rating on Clutch with over 113 reviews from verified former clients. Click Here For More Information

3 Firebelly Marketing Firebelly Marketing is older than the top two, having been founded in 2007. Something that sets this company apart is that even though they have the same average hourly cost and minimum project price points as the top two companies, Firebelly’s team is much smaller. They are also dedicated 100% to social media marketing rather than offering other services as well. Firebelly Marketing is located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Firebelly is also the top social media marketing agency that caters primarily to small business clients. They have worked with brands like FIJI Water, SONY, United Way, and Indiana University in the past. On Clutch, they have only 18 reviews but come with an average rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

4 LYFE Marketing LYFE Marketing is primarily dedicated to social media marketing but they also offer SEO and Pay-Per-Click services, as well as web design and strategy consulting. They work with both small businesses as well as those that are considered mid-market. LYFE Marketing is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The average cost per hour for this social media marketing agency starts at $50. Their client portfolio includes companies from all over the world. Out of close to 60 reviews, they carry an average star rating of 4.7 on Clutch. LYFE Marketing has a history of helping customers increase sales significantly; for one brand, this increase was more than 700%. Click Here For More Information

5 Sculpt Sculpt describes themselves as a B2B social media agency. They have been in operation since 2012 and are headquartered in Iowa. The biggest portion of what they do is social media marketing but they also offer services in advertising, PPC, and digital strategy consulting. This is one of the more expensive agencies, though. The minimum project cost starts at $5,000 and the average cost per hour is $100 minimum. With that said, they carry a star rating of 4.8 on Clutch, based on over a dozen reviews. Some of their past clients include Mount Mercy University, Pearson, ACT, and Allsteel. Click Here For More Information

6 Social Media 55 Social Media 55 is a social media marketing agency that is based in Montreal, Canada. They have been in operation since 2014 and have worked with clients in a variety of industries. Among them are restaurants, software companies, car dealerships, and fashion companies. They typically work with larger enterprises but still offer a great price point. The minimum project cost is just $1000 and the average hourly rate is reported as being between $25 and $50. Social media 55 carries a five-star rating on Clutch, with over 20 reviews from verified clients. More than half of their business is dedicated to social media marketing but they also do PPC and SEO work for their clients as well. Click Here For More Information

7 Spin Brands Spin Brands is a London-based social media marketing agency that was founded in 2016. They tend to focus on mid-market clients and offer digital strategy and digital marketing services; the bulk of what they do is social media marketing, though. Their client list includes beverage companies, websites, eCommerce, and more. Spin Brands reports that they specialize primarily in creating brand awareness and credibility, as well as driving traffic and maintaining customer loyalty. The average hourly rate is reported as being between $50 and $100. On Clutch, they carry a star rating of 4.8 based on about a dozen reviews. Click Here For More Information

8 eBoost Consulting eBoost Consulting is a digital marketing firm that was established over a decade ago in Carlsbad, California. Since 2005, they have worked with a variety of clients like furniture dealerships, apparel companies, and more. They tend to focus on small businesses and they offer social advertising services as well as PPC services. Because they were pioneers of the industry, they have a history of success that comes with a little more premium price tag. The minimum project cost is $1000 but the average hourly rate ranges from $100 to about $150. eBoost Consulting is rated 4.9 stars on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

9 Imagine Media Consulting Imagine Media Consulting was founded in 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. They are self-described as being a relationship-focused social media marketing agency. The bulk of the services they offer are in social media marketing but they also have options for digital strategy consulting and content marketing. The average rate starts at $100 per hour. IMC works mostly with small businesses and their client list includes names like Universal Diamonds, AmericasMart Home, Fit Radio, and more. Based on the reviews of 12 verified clients, they have a star rating of 4.9. Click Here For More Information

10 TTBA Group TTBA Group is a digital marketing firm that is based in Montreal, Canada. They were founded in 2014. Social media marketing is the primary service that TTBA Group offers but they also have PPC and web design services to choose from as well. The average rate for this small team of digital marketing experts starts at $100 an hour. They work mostly with small businesses and have worked with clients like Link Energy, DNE Resources, and WishBox. Based on the reviews of ten verified clients, this social media marketing agency has a 4.8-star rating on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

11 Volume Nine Volume Nine is another industry veteran when it comes to social media marketing. This agency was founded in 2006 and is located in Denver, Colorado. The services that they offer include social media marketing, content marketing, and digital strategy consultancy. The bulk of their services are centered around social media marketing. They typically cater to mid-market businesses but work with small businesses as well. The average hourly rate starts at $100 and there is a minimum project cost of $1000. Clients that Volume Nine has worked with in the past include Davita, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dillards, and Vitamin World. On Clutch, they have a five-star rating based on the reviews of five confirmed clients. Click Here For More Information

12 Media Bounty Media Bounty is a London-based social media marketing agency that was founded in 2008. They focus on social media marketing but offer a range of services in marketing and digital strategy consulting, and more. Their client history includes big names like the Kraft Heinz Company and Method. Media Bounty specializes in consumer products. Social media marketing is the bulk of their business and based on reviews, their clients are satisfied. On Clutch, this agency has a rating of 4.9 stars. Of course, that level of attention to detail and results comes at a premium price point. The minimum project cost is $10,000 and the hourly rate starts at $150 on average. Click Here For More Information

13 Social Vantage Social Vantage is a social media management company headquartered in Newton, Pennsylvania. They were founded in 2013. The services that they offer center around social media marketing but they also offer content marketing and digital strategy consulting. Social Vantage does not detail their client list; however, they have worked with SEO firms, entrepreneurs, and marketing firms, historically. The hourly rate typically starts at $50 and they have a minimum project size of $1000. Social Vantage currently holds a rating of five stars on Clutch. This agency has worked with companies nationwide and seeks to expand worldwide in the future. Click Here For More Information

14 Abacus Abacus is a younger social media marketing agency. They were founded in 2016 and currently operate out of Toronto, Canada. They have a significant client history that includes travel sites, banks, investment firms, and entertainment brands. Abacus is a more premium service; 100% of their efforts go to social media marketing as they do not offer any other services. They specialize in Facebook advertising. This is one of the more pricey options when it comes to social media marketing agencies. Their minimum project size starts at $10,000 and the average hourly rate ranges from $100 to $150. Abacus has a rating of 4.8 stars on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

15 Bastion Elevate Bastion Elevate is a social media marketing agency that strives to take your business to the next level. They have been in operation since 2008, getting their start as a PR firm before expanding their effort to include social media in 2014. They are based in Newport Beach, California. Social media marketing is about half of the business that they do, typically for small businesses. Bastion Elevate has been ranked as one of the Top 10 PR Agencies in its area by a local newspaper. The services they offer include social media content creation and management, media outreach, corporate communications, and more. The average rate for this social media marketing agency starts at $100 an hour. They have a rating of five stars on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

16 Socialistics Socialistics is one of the youngest social media marketing agencies we’ve featured, only having been in operation for about two years. This company is 100% dedicated to social media marketing and doesn’t currently offer any other peripheral services. Generally, their clients are classified as smaller businesses. They have worked on projects with Microsoft Office, A Helping Hand Homecare, and Trupanion. Based on a dozen reviews, Socialistics carries a five-star rating on Clutch. The hourly rate starts at $100 and can range up to $150; the minimum project size is comparable to the industry standard at $1000. Click Here For More Information

17 Bmoozd Bmoozd is based in London, England and describes itself as the top digital marketing agency in the city. It was founded in 2014 and has worked with clients like Coverderm Cosmetics and Dekanta, among others. The majority of their clients are classified as mid-market but this agency also works with small businesses as well. Bmoozd is a results-driven business that offers services in social media marketing, SEO, and content marketing. Bmoozd is one of the more expensive social media marketing agencies, with the average hourly rate camping out between $200 and $300 per hour. The minimum project size starts at $5000. Based on client reviews, this social media marketing agency has a five-star rating on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

18 Viral In Nature Viral in Nature is a social media marketing agency that has been highly-ranked, coming in among the best agencies in the world. The bulk of the company’s focus is on social media marketing but they also offer web design services to clients ranging from small to mid-market businesses. They have one of the most diverse client histories out of all of the agencies featured in this article. Viral in Nature is based in Calgary, Canada and has worked with clients all over the globe. Some that you may recognize include Continental Motors, Ambrose University, and the International Star Registry. Despite their prestige, this agency maintains highly competitive prices. The hourly rate starts at $50 and the minimum project size is in line with the industry standard. Clutch reports a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

19 Viral Nation Viral Nation is a large social media marketing agency that has been around since 2014. They are based in Mississauga, Canada and are led by two recipients of the “Top 30 Under 30” Award. The majority of their business is in social media marketing; content marketing and digital strategy consulting services are also available through this agency. Viral Nation reports that it has worked with tens of thousands of influencers and that it launches at least a dozen new campaigns each week. The average hourly rate is not disclosed but, the minimum project size is one of the largest on this list at $50,000. Clients for this agency include massive names like Anheuser-Busch, Disney, Twitch, and more. Though there is only one client review on Clutch, it has a five-star rating. Click Here For More Information

20 Huntington Pacific Media Huntington Pacific Media is a digital marketing agency that was rated as the top choice in its area; it is located in Irvine, California. They were founded in 2015 and offer a range of services including advertising and content marketing. The majority of their focus is on social media marketing and they are dedicated to results and a good ROI for their clients. Past clients include Cousins Maine Lobster, Air Factory e-Liquid, and the hip-hop group Run the Jewels. The majority of the businesses they have worked with in the past are classified as small but they do take mid-market clients as well as serving large enterprises. The hourly rate starts at $150 on average. Clutch reports that this agency carries a rating of 4.9 stars based on reviews from a range of past clients. Click Here For More Information

21 Wild Wild Web Wild Wild Web is the oldest social media marketing agency we’ve featured so far, having been in operation for 20 years running. It is located in Alcobendas, Spain. The majority of the business they do is social media marketing but their services include branding, web development, UX/UI creation, digital strategy consulting, and content creation.



Wild Wild Web works primarily with small businesses but takes clients of all sizes. Some highlights from their past include working with Porsche, Solera, and BBVA. The minimum project size for this agency is comparably large at $10,000 but, the hourly rate runs between $50 and $100 on average, so they are still competitively priced. They have a rating of 4.8 stars. Click Here For More Information

22 Social Fulcrum Social Fulcrum is a social advertising company that was founded in 2010. They are a certified Facebook Marketing Partner that has worked with notable companies like Pier 1, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Clarks, and more. They serve clients that are considered mid-market as well as large enterprises, predominantly in the retail and eCommerce space. Social media marketing is the only service that they offer. This agency is located in Boston, Massachusetts and is highly rated by their clients from all over the country. Clutch shows that Social Fulcrum has a rating of five stars. They specialize in large campaigns and their price point reflects that. The average hourly rate is not disclosed but the minimum project size starts at $50,000. Click Here For More Information

23 Online Optimism Online Optimism was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. They describe themselves as a leading digital marketing agency. They offer a broad range of services like PPC, SEO, content marketing, branding, and more. The majority of their business is in social media marketing and historically, they have worked exclusively with small businesses. The minimum project size for Online Optimism is $1000 and the hourly rate is reported as being between $50 and $100 on average. They have a rich portfolio that contains clients across multiple industries; within it, you can find banks, schools, radio stations, and healthcare companies, among others. According to Clutch, this agency has a rating of five stars. Click Here For More Information

24 MediaBoostr MediaBoostr is a social media marketing agency that is based out of Siegburg, Germany. They describe themselves as a Full-Funnel Facebook Advertising Agency and they have been in operation since 2017. They are proudly not a full-service social media agency; they specialize in social media marketing and Facebook advertising campaigns. The majority of their clients are in eCommerce. They have worked with companies like Lookmate London, Believe by Evan Carmichael, and more. They use analytics, AI, and unparalleled creativity to help propel businesses to their revenue goals and beyond. On Clutch, they hold a rating of five stars. The average hourly rate is undisclosed but the minimum project size is $10,000. Click Here For More Information

25 Taktical Taktical is a digital marketing company that offers a variety of services. The majority of their business is social media marketing and SEO but they also offer content marketing optimization, email marketing, and PPC services. They are based in New York City and have been in business for almost a decade. They work mostly with small business clients and describe the company as specializing in both B2B and direct-to-consumer brand growth. SEE ALSO: How to Apply for Unemployment Due to Coronavirus Taktical has worked with a number of well-known clients such as JP Morgan Chase, Ellen Degeneres, BarkBox, and Bustle. On Clutch, this agency has a rating of 4.8 stars based on more than 20 reviews from verified clients. Taktical’s minimum project size is not detailed on their site but the average hourly rate starts at $50. Click Here For More Information

26 SociallyIN SociallyIN is a social media agency that has worked with countless companies that you’ve definitely heard of, including Edible Arrangements and Dicks Sporting Goods along with many others. They are located in Birmingham, Alabama and have been in business since 2011. SociallyIN offers a range of services like influencer marketing, custom content creation, video production, and digital strategy creation. They have worked with clients from all over the country and are dedicated to innovation in the social media marketing industry. The minimum project size starts at $5000 and the hourly rate is a little higher than average, falling between $100 and $150. According to Clutch, this social media marketing agency has a 4.7-star rating based on about 20 client reviews. Click Here For More Information

27 BrandLyft BrandLyft is a social media marketing agency that is dedicated to small businesses. They were founded in 2014 and the main office is located in Cartersville, Georgia. Their team has more than 20 years of combined experience and their client list includes Farmers Insurance, REMAX, and a number of Georgia-based small businesses. The minimum project size starts at $1000 and the average hourly rate starts at $150. Though they are priced higher than many of their competitors, they have a very strong track record when it comes to driving sales and making companies stronger. The majority of the services they offer center on social media marketing but they also offer video production. They carry a rating of five stars on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

28 Friendemic Friendemic has been in the social media game for a decade now, operating out of Salt Lake City, Utah. They have the privilege of being a Certified/Preferred vendor for huge automotive brands like BMW, Kia, and Toyota. They have also worked with clients in industries like healthcare, home security, entertainment, and more. Social media marketing is all they do and they have a history of doing it well. Friendemic stands out because they have a lot of personality as a company and are dedicated to online reputation engagement for the clients they work with. This is key when it comes to engaging younger consumers. The minimum project size for this agency is $5000 and the hourly rate starts at $100. According to Clutch, Friendemic has a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

29 Lead Cookie Lead Cookie is a Colorado-based company that may have a silly name but they are serious about social media marketing. They are 100% dedicated to social media marketing and specialize in lead generation through LinkedIn. They have helped propel their clients towards partnerships with large companies like Microsoft, IBM, and Samsung, among others. B2B and information technology clients are what Lead Cookie calls their ideal customers. The bulk of their clients have fallen into the category of small businesses. They are so confident in the services that they offer that they provide all clients with a money-back guarantee if they don’t generate leads within 30 days. They are also very competitively priced, with the average hourly rate starting at $25. They have a rating of five stars. Click Here For More Information

30 Dokoo Digital Dokoo Digital is another social media marketing agency with a catchy name. They are based out of Belfast, Ireland and have been in business since 2013. Social media marketing is not just what they do, it is all they do. Their core competencies are social media management, advertising, and training. Dokoo Digital’s client list includes UNICEF, The Premier League, The Liverpool Football Club, and more. This agency serves clients of all sizes but has mostly worked with small businesses in the past. Dokoo is a smaller team than most social media marketing agencies but they have a proven track record in exceeding expectations. They have a rating of 4.9 stars on Clutch. The minimum project size is $5000 and the hourly rate starts at $100. Click Here For More Information

31 Thrive Internet Marketing Agency Thrive Internet Marketing Agency was founded in 2005, making it one of the earlier companies to enter the social media marketing space. They are located in Dallas, Texas. One thing that sets Thrive apart is the strong partnerships that they have with Google, Bing, Shopify, Mailchimp, and Yext. They describe themselves as being focused on relationships and results for their clients. Some of those clients have included Ready Seal, GAINSCO Auto Insurance, and the Tavistock Restaurant Group. Thrive offers SEO, PPC, and social media marketing services to small and mid-market businesses from all over the map. The minimum project size for this agency starts at just $1000; however, their hourly rate is a bit high at an average of $100. On Clutch, Thrive has a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

32 MaxAudience MaxAudience is a social media marketing agency that offers social media marketing, web design, and PPC services. They are located in Carlsbad, California and have worked with companies like Intel Corporation, Walmart, and LendingTree along with a variety of others from all over the country since they were founded in 2009. Whatever your preferred platform, this agency specializes in laser-focused campaigns with ROI and revenue in mind. On Clutch, MaxAudience has a five-star rating based on verified client reviews. The pricing for this agency falls in line with its impressive reputation. The average rate starts at $100 per hour, with a minimum project size of $5000. Click Here For More Information

33 Bad Rhino Inc. Bad Rhino Inc. is a full-service social media marketing agency that has been in business since 2011. The main office is located in West Chester, Pennsylvania but their clients come from all over America. They have worked with businesses across a variety of industries like entertainment, hospitality, consumer products and services, information technology, business services, and beyond. The services offered by Bad Rhino Inc. include social media marketing, advertising, branding, digital strategy, and more. They are a research-driven team that customizes their approach for each client. The minimum project size at Bad Rhino Inc. is $10,000 but the average hourly rate is comparable to agencies that are much smaller so they are priced competitively. They have a rating of 4.8 stars. Click Here For More Information

34 Ernst Media Ernst Media is a digital marketing agency that has only been in business since 2018 but, the team has more than a decade of experience. They are located in Tacoma, Washington. Ernst Media is Google and Facebook Certified and they describe themselves as a boutique digital marketing agency that can provide the same level of results as a large agency but with a more tailored experience. They work mostly with mid-market sized businesses and offer both social media marketing and PPC services. Their nationwide list of clients includes a variety of software companies, business services companies, nonprofits, and more. The minimum project size for Ernst Media is just $1000 and they have an average hourly rate that starts at $50 per hour. On Clutch, they hold a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

35 WebFX WebFX is a very impressive digital marketing agency that first opened in 1995. The oldest social media marketing agency to be featured yet, they are located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. This agency describes themselves as full-service, offering SEO, PPC, web design, social media management, content marketing, and so much more. This is a company that has grown and adapted with the internet, giving it a unique angle. Clients that have worked with WebFX before include massive companies like Verizon, Subway, Black & Decker, Wrangler, and dozens of others. This is an agency that brings experience to the table that generates hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients each year. Clutch reports that they have a 4.9-star rating, based on over a hundred reviews. Click Here For More Information

36 Social Cubicle Social Cubicle is a social media marketing agency that has been operating out of Mohali, India since it was founded in 2016. They have worked with fashion companies, software companies, and more. One thing that sets Social Cube apart is that they are dedicated to creating strong customer relationships for their clients. They offer content marketing, digital strategy consulting, and graphic design as well as social media marketing. On Clutch, Social Cube has a rating of five stars based on just a handful of reviews. Even though they do not have as notable of a client base, they are dedicated to generating results. The reported minimum project size for this agency is $1000 and the hourly rate averages under $25. Click Here For More Information

37 Loud Mouth Media Loud Mouth Media is a powerhouse of a social media marketing company. Their services include social media marketing, PPC, digital strategy consulting, SEO, and more. They are based in Belfast, Ireland and have been the recipients of multiple awards in the United Kingdom. They have worked with manufacturers, event and vacation venues, clothing companies, construction, software, and more. Loud Mouth’s global reach as a social media marketing agency can be attributed to not only the millions of clicks it generates clients, but also the partnerships it has cultivated over the years. This agency is certified as a partner to Google, Bing, and Facebook. Clutch ranked them among the top B2B companies worldwide in 2018. On the site, Loud Mouth Media has a star rating of 4.9. Click Here For More Information

38 Attention Experts Attention Experts is a leader in social media marketing down under. They are located in Sydney, Australia and have been in business since 2016. They have worked with clients like The University of Sydney, Smartline Mortgage Advisers, and multiple hotel chains. The majority of their business is social media marketing but they also offer content marketing, digital strategy consulting, and email marketing. Attention Experts is a multiple award-winning social media marketing agency that comes highly rated from their clients across the board. Currently, on Clutch, they have a rating of five stars. According to them, it is their transparency and supreme focus on ROI that makes them so great. The average hourly rate is not disclosed, but the minimum project size is reportedly $1000. Click Here For More Information

39 Metric Theory Metric Theory is a digital marketing agency that is based in San Francisco, California but operates multiple offices in big cities all over America. They have had hundreds of clients across a range of industries, some of the bigger names that they have worked with are GoFundMe, Carvana, and TooFaced. Metric Theory offers a host of services to help grow businesses such as digital strategy consulting, PPC, social media marketing, media planning, and advertising. Each client is paired with a specialized team that crafts a strategy based on the numbers and the desired results. The majority of their clients fall into the category of mid-market but they work with businesses of all sizes. The minimum project size starts at $5000; average hourly rates are not available. On Clutch, Metric Theory carries a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

40 Adwizar Adwizar is a social media marketing agency that is located in the Los Angeles area in a city called Rancho Cucamonga, California. They were founded in 2014 and have a client list that surpasses almost every other agency we’ve featured. They have worked with Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Disney, Ford, Macy’s, SONY, and Verizon, among others. They are also the agency that is behind the social media accounts of over a hundred celebrities. The services that Adwizar offers include digital strategy consulting, content marketing, branding, and business consulting, as well as social media marketing. The secret to Adwizar’s success lies in their expert research and data-driven strategies. The minimum project size for Adwizar is $1000, with no reported hourly rate. On Clutch, they have a rating of 4.7 stars. Click Here For More Information

41 Citizen Group Citizen Group is a digital agency that takes the term “full-service” to new heights. Among their services, you’ll find branding, advertising, marketing strategy consultation, video production, and social media marketing. They are located in San Francisco, California and have been in business for more than a decade. They serve businesses of all sizes, with a client history that features Amnesty International, AT&T, Walmart, Cisco, the World Wildlife Fund, and more. Citizen Group has the experience and the expertise that come together to serve their clients’ needs and create lasting engagement with their customer bases. On Clutch, Citizen has a rating of five stars. This is one of the best social media marketing agencies out there; however, they are also among the priciest. The minimum project size at Citizen starts at $10,000 and the average hourly rate comes in at $200 an hour on the low end. Click Here For More Information

42 Megaphone Marketing Megaphone Marketing is an Australian digital marketing agency that was founded in 2013. The bulk of their business is in social media marketing but other services they offer include digital strategy consulting, SEO, and PPC services. Megaphone Marketing’s portfolio has over a thousand brands that span the cosmetics, healthcare, and clothing industries, along with plenty more. This agency has generated over $1 billion in revenue for its clients throughout its tenure and holds a myriad of awards. Even though they are an exceptional agency, they aren’t expensive by comparison. The minimum project size starts at $1000 and the average rate starts at $50 an hour. Megaphone Marketing is rated five stars on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

43 PBJ Marketing PBJ Marketing was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, DC. They are a social media marketing agency that specializes in PPC and SEO services. They also do advertisement design, web design and development, and more. PBJ’s typical clients are classified as mid-market businesses. Some of the notable brands that they have worked with in the past are Zappos, Volkswagen, and a significant number of education companies and institutions. What sets PBJ Marketing apart as an agency is an individualized approach that every one of their clients receives. Every business gets a dedicated strategist that is tasked with becoming an expert in their industry. The minimum project size for PBJ starts at $5000 and the average cost per hour is between $100 and $150. On Clutch, this agency has a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

44 Skille Skille is a unique social media marketing agency that works entirely remotely. This helps them stand out because clients can reach them any time, any day of the week. They were founded in 2015 and the main office is in Montreal, Canada. Their services offered alongside social media marketing include advertising and PPC. They have worked with dozens of websites over the years but, another unique edge that Skille has is that it keeps its number of clients low. This allows them to provide highly-specialized hands-on service. The average hourly rate for their services starts at $100 an hour with a minimum project size of $1000. On Clutch, they have a handful of reviews and a five-star rating. Click Here For More Information

45 Sprague Media Sprague Media is a very young social media marketing agency that offers media planning and social media marketing services to its clients. Those clients include companies like Netflix, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and Rue 107, to name a few. Sprague Media is based in Portland, Oregon and has been in business since 2017. Facebook advertising is their specialty. They primarily work with small businesses and have a heavy industry focus on eCommerce. Branding, engagement, visibility, traffic, and sales are the things that Sprague Media works to grow with a heavy reliance on data analytics to make it happen. The average hourly rate is not reported but the minimum project size for this agency is $5000. On Clutch, they hold a rating of five stars based on just a few client reviews. Click Here For More Information

46 Yulu Public Relations Inc. Yulu Public Relations Inc. describes themselves as an impact relations agency. Among their services, you’ll find marketing strategy consulting, social media marketing, and public relations services. They have been in business since 2011, operating out of Vancouver, Canada. Their portfolio of clients includes Red Bull, Live Nation, and Soundcloud, as well as a host of non-profits and sustainability-focused brands. Social innovation is the heart of Yulu Public Relations. They are dedicated to sharing stories, impacting audiences, and driving growth in the companies they work with. This agency has a minimum project cost that is relatively high; it starts at $10,000. The average hourly rate starts at $150. They have won multiple awards over the years and currently hold a star rating of 4.9 on Clutch. Click Here For More Information

47 Sky Alphabet Social Media Inc. Sky Alphabet Social Media Inc. is a young social media agency, only having been in operation for three years. They are located in Vancouver, Canada. Sky Alphabet may not have as many big names in their client list as some other agencies but they have won several awards over the years. Clutch has ranked them among the top social media marketing agencies in Canada for the year 2020. According to reviews, they have a five-star rating on the site. Sky Alphabet is 100% dedicated to social media marketing and has a special level of expertise when it comes to Twitter. They use cutting-edge technology and have truly emerged as industry leaders in Canada in the short time they’ve been in business and they are also one of the most cost-effective agencies as well. No cost information has been provided. Click Here For More Information

48 Consultwebs Consultwebs is the second-oldest agency to be featured in this article, originally founded in 1999. They are based out of Raleigh, North Carolina and have been dedicated to clients in the legal space since they opened. Law firms and legal services companies make up their entire client list. The services that they offer center on SEO but also include social media marketing, content marketing, web design, and email marketing. The thing that truly sets Consultwebs apart is that their team is made up of people with experience in their targeted industry, providing them seamless expertise that translates into real results. The minimum project cost for this agency is $1000 and the hourly rate is between $100 and $150 on average. On Clutch, they have a rating of 4.9 stars. Click Here For More Information

49 Marketing Hy Marketing Hy is located in Saint George, Utah and has been in business since 2012. Social media marketing is the bulk of their business but they also have marketing strategy and PPC services available. Most of their clients fall under the small business classification, but their portfolio includes names that are anything but small. Some that you may recognize include Amazon, Dell, Disney, and Ford, along with hundreds of others. Marketing Hy specializes in video marketing and offers expertly customized campaign strategies to their clients to help them grow their businesses. As far as pricing, they are pretty standard. The minimum project size starts at $5000 and the hourly rate is in the $150 to $200 range. On Clutch, this agency has a rating of five stars based on just a few reviews. Click Here For More Information