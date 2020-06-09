How to Prevent Back Pain While Working Remotely

Many people have converted to working from home at least part-time since the COVID-19 pandemic. What we’ve found is that most workers do not mind working remotely and the majority would prefer to continue working at home even after all lockdowns are lifted.

The problem with working from home is that many people do not have ergonomically correct furniture in their homes and poor posture can cause neck and back pain. Maintaining good posture while working is important to your health and can also improve your focus.

Here are some tips on how to maintain correct posture while working from home and prevent the pain poor posture can cause.

Infographic provided by Fern Health

Working At A Desk

Keep the top of your computer screen at eye level to reduce fatigue. If your laptop is too low, try stacking a few books underneath it to raise the screen level.

Keep your chin level, relax your shoulders and keep your spine straight. Also support your lower back with a rolled towel if necessary.

Keep your feet flat on the floor and keep your elbows bent at a 90 degree angle and in line with your wrists.

Working From the Sofa

If you are seated on a sofa for work, you should also maintain your posture to avoid strain on your neck and back. Place pillows behind you to support your lower back and place your laptop up on a pillow to raise the screen level.

Keep Moving

To prevent kinks and sore muscles, take regular breaks throughout the day and make sure to stretch and hydrate during your breaks.

If you prefer to stand up while working, you can convert a tall dresser or countertop into a standing desk. If standing, you should wear supportive shoes and maintain good posture with your elbows at a 90 degree angle. A soft mat under your feet can also reduce fatigue and keep you more comfortable.

Back Pain Facts

80 percent of people experience low back pain in their lifetimes.

1/3 of people suffer from a chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) disorder.

Working out to build core body strength can help improve your posture and support spine health.

Lower back pain is the leading cause of disability in the world.