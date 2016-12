Every good businessperson knows that what you say is not always as important as how you say it.

Even when you are not speaking, you are still communicating, even if you are not aware of it.

By becoming aware of your body language and what you are saying with it, you can begin to control it and put forward the impression that will most help you in your business.

By using these techniques you will save yourself time – and give yourself a better chance at success.