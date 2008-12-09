After The Crisis: A Parody of 15 Corporate Logos

The 2008 crash is probably the most serious economic crisis we have faced after the Great Depression. Stock markets from around the world fell as much as 20% in a single week, dozens of banks either failed or were rescued by government and private instutitions, and companies started laying off employees as a consequence of the reduced demand.

We know how we entered into the crisis, but we don’t how, when, or how we will be getting out of it. Considering that issue, we decided to our little bit to help cheer everyone up by redoing the logos of some renowned companies …. after the crisis.

Bonus Logo

While Apple is probably one of the more stable companies in our economy, with a robust and diverse set of high-demand products… we just couldn’t resist this one.

Check out our Sub Prime Primer Comic



Click the image to see the next slide.

Please make more posts like this possible by visiting the 15 Month Business Credit Card Matcher.

Logo Credits:

* The revised Ford logo comes courtesy of Ironic Sans

* The nokia, 3m, badyear, ferrari, xerox, downjones logos come courtesy of Carlos Bornelli Jr