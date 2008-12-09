Share this post

After The Crisis: A Parody of 15 Corporate Logos

The 2008 crash is probably the most serious economic crisis we have faced after the Great Depression. Stock markets from around the world fell as much as 20% in a single week, dozens of banks either failed or were rescued by government and private instutitions, and companies started laying off employees as a consequence of the reduced demand.

We know how we entered into the crisis, but we don’t how, when, or how we will be getting out of it. Considering that issue, we decided to our little bit to help cheer everyone up by redoing the logos of some renowned companies …. after the crisis.

Citi

 

 

Xerox

 

 

Ford

 

 

LG

 

 

NIke

 

 

Best Buy

 

 

Ferrari

 

 

Cisco

 

 

Dow Jones

 

 

Yahoo

 

 

Good Year

 

 

Nokia

 

 

Dell

 

 

Chrysler

 

 

3M

Bonus Logo

While Apple is probably one of the more stable companies in our economy, with a robust and diverse set of high-demand products… we just couldn’t resist this one.

Apple

Logo Credits:

* The revised Ford logo comes courtesy of Ironic Sans
* The nokia, 3m, badyear, ferrari, xerox, downjones logos come courtesy of Carlos Bornelli Jr

