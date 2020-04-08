Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

The stock markets got a bonus boost today when Bernie Sanders officially suspended his presidential campaign. Although most people knew this was coming, it wasn’t expected today.



Although his presidential campaign is seemingly over, Sanders has confused many by refusing to give up any delegates and remaining on the ballot in states that have not yet voted in the Democratic primary.

“I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates.” Bernie Sanders

On twitter, #CongratsTrump was trending.



Sanders’ announcement, coupled with the news that coronavirus hospitalizations are plateauing in some of the virus epicenters, the financial news is mostly good today.

At the time of this writing, the DOW is up over 3%.

Which Companies Will Survive Coronavirus?

As investors scramble to determine which companies will survive coronavirus, panic buying has ensued. With so much still unknown, the market will likely still be a rough ride for some time to come. However, as more positive news about the global COVID-19 pandemic emerges from the chaos, investors are feeling more confident.

The Presidential Showdown: Trump vs Biden

With Sanders out of the race (and it was only a matter of time), the Democrats are left with just Joe Biden to nominate as the Democratic presidential nominee. This means Joe Biden will likely be running against Donald Trump in the US election.



Good times are ahead. This battle, should it occur, will be nothing short of spectacular. And since we haven’t had any sporting events to watch for quite some time, the run-up to the election should quench the thirst for combat.

What Will Sanders’ Supporters Do?

Joe Biden has indicated that he would love for Bernie to come along for the ride with his campaign — and bring his voters. On the other side of the aisle, President Trump has made an appeal for Sanders’ supporters to join the Keep America Great movement. It’s hard to say what Bernie’s supporters will do. Either way, it seems they will need to hold their noses and vote this November.