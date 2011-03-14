10 Kids Who Started Wildly Successful Companies



Image: 3rd eye photographer/Flickr

While most kids stick with lemonade stands, some young entrepreneurs take their business much further.

These young child entrepreneurs have earned millions of dollars and have extended their busienss ventures to multiple countries.

Their products span a plethora of industries including tech, software, business, and even bacon. We detail 10 of those talented and well-supported kids below.

While technology is all the rage, some of these kids were not afraid to jump into manufacturing and various other industries that are less sexy but still very lucrative.

We detail 10 of those talented and well-supported kids below.