Drea Knufken

Currently, I create and execute content- and PR strategies for clients, including thought leadership and messaging. I also ghostwrite and produce press releases, white papers, case studies and other collateral.

Share this post

Tags

10 People Who Won the Lottery — Then Lost it All

in Business
Share986
Share5
Pin8
Stumble94
Prev1 of 10Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

callieEver dream of winning the lottery? The golden ticket holders on this list might convince you otherwise. Most of them either regret winning the jackpot, or admit it made their lives hell. Let them show you what the lottery could make you lose.

10. Callie Rogers

Callie Rogers won £1.9 million (about $3 million at the time) in a UK lottery. The ecstatic 16-year-old spent her winnings on vacations, homes, shopping, friends, and even a couple of breast improvements.

Six years later, Rogers is a 22-year-old single mother of two. She now works as a maid to sustain herself and her family. She is paying off debt induced by her spending. Today, she has this to say about her winnings:

“My life is a shambles and hopefully now it has all gone I can find some happiness. It’s brought me nothing but unhappiness. It’s ruined my life.”

Prev1 of 10Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

SEE ALSO:
How to Help Investors Choose to Invest In Your Business
Share986
Share5
Pin8
Stumble94

  • Some sad stories there but Im sure there are also more happy ones than sad, I would love the chance to find out whether money would make me happy or sad, I am a believer in the saying “Money, if it does not bring you happiness, will at least help you be miserable in comfort.” LOL!

  • This is really too bad. But I want to win some money however :)
    First thing to too is always put as least half of the money to your bank.. and do not never touch it. Never never never. It is for pension. With the rest you can do what you want. But only spend as much as you got :)

  • Corey

    This isn’t an article warning against winning the lottery. It’s warning against being a fucking moron. Makes sense since those who play the lottery tend to be the less responsible of us.

  • FG

    5. Luke Pittard doesn’t belong on this list. The fact that he chooses to make a living and saves his money instead makes him a smart guy.

  • technopop

    I don’t see the point of Luke Pittard being at number 5 let alone being on this list. But assuming we’re assigning a score for patheticness, he should’ve been ranked least pathetic at number 10.

    He has his money and he’s doing what he wants. At least he’s making more money unlike some of the other chumps who invested in businesses and lost it all.

  • BTM

    I agree with technopop.

  • #5 sounds like something I would do. You already have enough money to live off of, but you’ll end up bored if you don’t do anything, and possibly get into trouble (like many of the other sad stories listed) — Although I’m not sure I would pick to work at a fast food restaurant, I would take a relaxing job even if the pay wasn’t good.

  • j

    Why Suzanne Mullins didn’t try out her luck at state lotteries again?

  • web

    More interesting than the article are all the comments about how the US lotteries works. If I win the lottery I expect the whole sum, minus taxes, paid to me fully on the same day. No 20 year bullshit. No only 2/3 on the same day. I cant believe people have accepted that.

  • Mike

    All these people are examples of what happens when morons win the lottery. It makes me sick when people with no self control or an IQ lower then a dog’s win the lotto. F*&K all these a-holes!

  • Pretty interesting, and I agree that #5 should be called out as a good example.

    Of course if you think of the majority of people who play the lottery, it’s not too surprising. Some people play it for fun or just “what if,” but a lot of people play it because they think it’s the way out of their situation (as opposed to just working hard).

  • Steven

    I agree: #5 shouldn’t be on this list.

    web: Obviously you don’t know how an ANNUITY works.

  • penny

    Come on if these people would only realize how long your life span is and you will need the money more later in life for health care and nursing maybe they would have invested slowed down and lived off the interest instead of blowing the money.

  • J.D. Clarke

    Haha!!!! These are awesome!! The winning isn’t the curse, their ignorance is! Outstanding!

  • Joe

    Losers will always be losers

    Even when the universe gives them a major break, they’ll still be losers.

    You can never make a winner out of a loser.

  • TeeTee K

    These people were living way beyond their means. If you wing 3.1 million, and you only receive a million after taxes that’s not a lot of money. I would buy myself a regular home and car. Still keep my job.

  • Carney

    What you do is, after you pay off your debts such as your mortgage and/or buy a house, you immediately put your assets into a trust fund that is on autopilot, outside your control. It puts its money into safe, government bonds, giving you a reasonable middle class income with no work and no risk, but with no extra money for moochers.

    $1 million left after paying debts or buying a house is the magic number. With that invested in 5% bonds, you get $50,000 a year to live on. With no mortgage and no car note hanging over your head, that’s plenty to get by on, but not enough to attract handout-seekers.

    When Harry Hardluck and Sally Sobstory come around, you can honestly tell them you sympathize but there’s nothing you can do.

  • Andrew

    Wow, this actually makes me worried about what I would do if I won. Would I be able to control myself? Scary….

  • Howard

    I agree with Andrew its a scary thought u kno. Would your friends and family envy u even wen ur looking out fa dem? My biggest worry is getting set up by someone u call ya friend cause money makes people do sum f**ked up sh*t I senn it myself.

  • Oguah

    These are pathetic and provoking stories of people i think should be the world leading men and women in our business world…if only they could see far,with the lottery.

  • Wow this is crazy. These stories don’t even make me want to enter the lottery. I’m doing a report for school about people winning the lottery and the only things I can find are about people winning and later commiting suicide! Remember, “The love of money is the root of all evil.”

  • @ JOE…SO TRUE, YOU CAN NEVER MAKE A LOOSER OUT OF A WINNER. I HAVE WHITNESS THIS TO BE TRUE. IT SEEMS AS IF THE PEOPLE WHO NEED THE MONEY AND WILL KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH IT, NEVER GET THE CHANCE. OR MAYBE “WE” CHOOSE TO PAY OUR BILLS AND SAVE OUR MONEYNINSTEAD OF BUYING LOTTERY TICKETS….IDK…WHAT DO U THINK….

  • scot

    I read a more detailed history on #2 and the guy should had more sense than he did. He was already a millionaire yet he did crazy things and kept loads of cash in his vehicle, why i don’t understand.

  • Starrman69

    There was a lottery winner in Lakeland Florida that ended up buried behind a house owned by a woman that had befriended him and then proceeded to take his money and house away from him. She’s presently waiting trial.

  • Anonymous

    There’s a price to pay for everything. That’s just life. We all know that winning the lottery has it’s downsides to come with it, but at least you’ll have MONEY.

    Oh yes, I’d much rather be unemployed and broke right now then winning that horrible lottery money and having to deal with a few jerks here and there along the way. If I have to live in a gated community, then fine. I’ll do it. I’ll put up a God dammed mote if I have to. I don’t have friends anyway, and at the age of 22 I’m still single. So there’s nothing to lose. As long as I’m not a fucking idiot about handling my money (brotip, hire an accountant), then I’ll be fine.

  • James H

    #5 actually strikes me as pretty sensible. He did an initial, reasonable splurge with vacation and a house, then settled into a job that, while not something most millionaires would choose, nevertheless makes him happy.

  • Bob

    Luke Pittard doesn’t belong anywhere on this list. In fact, he’s the complete opposite of these other losers. The lottery didn’t ruin their lives, stupidity did. He appears to have managed his money responsibly and reasonably, and is happy doing what he enjoys in order to stay busy. The attitude that a lotto winner has to quit working and start screwing off full time is what got the other nine in trouble. Kudos to Luke for having his head on straight. The rest of them just failed to manage their money properly and they aren’t much different from all the idiots across this country who got home loans they obviously couldn’t afford and put the country into the real estate crisis. These people were just able to do it with bigger houses….

    For Andrew and Howard, who think it scary to win big money: I wish someone would scare the hell out of me….

  • Anonimus

    If you are an artist and you have a project, you will invert your money in your art. But if you are not a an artist…

  • Brittany

    These people that won the lottery are fucking idiots. They are what’s wrong with the world. Winning the lottery is a gift and they took advantage of it. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you need 6 cars. That just takes more money for the upkeep. If you manage your money and you don’t waste it on crack and gambling you should be fine. Why the fuck would you gamble with your lottery winnings? How selfish can you be. Keep playing and winning losers that don’t deserve it. They get theirs in the end.

  • BIG RON DA DON

    THATS SAD WHAT HAPPENED TO THOSE FOKES I THINK IT WAS SOMETHING ELSE REALLY MISSING IN THERE LIFE ,I THINK THE LORD WAS MISSING .WHEN THEY GOT THAT MONEY THEY TRIED TO DO GOOD BUT BAD WAS STILL LERKING AROUND THEM AND THEY SHOULD OF SEEKED GOD MORE AND MORE. I WOULD LOVE THE CHANCE TO WIN A LOT OF MONEY LIKE THAT I REALLY THINK I COULD MANAGE BECAUSE THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD.BUT EVEN BEFORE I REALLY KNEW THE LORD IF I HAD WON LIKE THAT I THINK I WOULD HAVE MESSED UP TO SO I REALLY FEEL FOR THEM AND THERE FAMILY’S MAY GOD BLESS THEM

  • suzanne becker

    well, this is an example of people that have money spening isues one who wins a lottery for millions need to be smart with it not just blow it like there life is going to be over soon most people get into drugs for something to do just because they have the money for it its not the lotto that destroys your life your the master of your owen destany only you chose what you want to do with your life…… NOT THE LOTTO…. BE SMART:

    OK YES BUY A HOUSE BUT WHO REALLY NEEDS 3,4,5,AND 6 HOUSES C’MON THATS JUST CRAZY ONE HOUSE IS ALL YOU NEED AND YES BUY YOURSELF A SMALL BEACH HOUSE OR CONDO SOME WHERE WHERE IT CAN BE YOUR FAVRET PLACE TO BE IN THE SUMMER….. BUY EVERYTHING YOUR GOING TO NEED FOR THE HOMES NOT BEING THE MOST EXPENSIV THINGS LIVE NORMAL AND THE MONEY WILL GO FURTHER OKAY SOOO YOU DONT REALLY NEED A JOB IF YOU WIN THE LOTTO BUT DO SOMETHING OTHER THEN SPEND MONEY JUST BECAUSE YOUR BORED IF YOU HAVE KIDS BE A VOLINTER AT THERE SCHOOL OR SIT AT HOME AND DO NOTHING ALL DAY OR GET YOUR GIRL FRIENDS OR GUY FRIENDS TO COMEOVER AND JUST SIMPLY HANG OUT BYE THE POOL OR WATCH A SPORTS GAME ON TV.

    BUYING A NEW CAR: OK SO EVERYONE WANTS TO HAVE A BRAND NEW CAR FIRST OWNER OF IT NO BIG DEAL YOU DONT NEED 10 CARS JUST TO RUB IN EVERYONE ELSES FACE THAT YOU WON THE LOTTO IT DOSENT MEAN YOUR THE RICHEST PERSON ALIVE BUY 2 CARS MOST ONE FOR YOU AND ONE FOR YOUR SPOUSE GET THE CAR YOU LOVE THE MOST NOT THE MOST EXPENSIV THOUGH LIKE I WOULD JUST GET A NEW MUSTANG CONVERTABLE KNOWING THEONE IV GOT NOW WONT LAST FOREVER GET ONE THAT CAN BE A SUNDAY CAR AND KEEP THE ONE YOU HAD BEFOR WINNING THE LOTTO AND FIX IT UP OR DO WHAT EVER MAY NEED TO BE DONE WITH IT DONT GET RID OF IT BE SMART..

    MSC: OKAY BUY NORMAL EVERYDAY THINGS LIKE CIGGARETS,GAS,DRINKS WHEN YOUR GOING SOME WHERE ALL IS OKAY BUYING A NEW CAMRA TO TAKE ALONG OKAY FINE DONT GET THE HIGHIST PRICE ONE IF YOU EVER THINK ABOUT THIS WINNING THE LOTTO AND CUNTINU LIVEING THE NORMAL EVERYDAY LIFE JUST LIKE EVERONE ELS DOSE INTHIS WORLD EVERY DAY YOUR MONEY WILL LAST A LONG AND I MEAN LONG TIME…. IM 23 YEARS OLD AND SAD TO SAY IM ABLE TO SPEND LESS AT GOOD PRICES THEN MOST PEPOLE IN THIS WORLD MY AGE WHO REALLY NEEDS TO GO TO A SALON AND SPEND HUNDREDS ON GETTING THERE HAIR DONE A WEEK MONEY DOSENT MAKE YOUR LIFE YOU DO……

  • Sophie

    Why didn’t number 5 franchise the McDonalds?

  • joe

    Some of these responses are a riot!!! I’ve seen ‘Curse of the Lottery’ on TV several times recently, and I keep wondering how did #1 Billie Bob screw up $31 million??? The answer is you can’t fix stupid…. I agree with all who think Luke is a genius. He hasn’t lost anything…in fact, he’s got the best of all worlds–no money problems and work he enjoys. I would love to be in his shoes. And, like Bob, I wish someone would ‘scare the hell out of me.’

  • lany

    i always wanteed to win millions i hope i don’t end up like 9 of these people. i would a house a camaro and atv’s and not much but stuff i want

  • Some sad stories i am realy woried about my future. And if i ever do win the lotery i would just buy a home never say im rich so i dont get problems help my family and i will still work at a regular job just with no wories and a family i will love till the end :) and use alot of money i wont ever use for people who realy need it as long as i can provide for my family for the rest of our lives thats more than enogh and if i dont have a job i wouldent be a snoty rich peron i will spend time helping my comunity instead of showing of no one will ever know im rich

  • Tim Holloran

    Jack Whittaker is the one that is I will just say SAD. I have read his story before and he went off to alot of strip club’s. Story I read regarding the money stolen at strip club. Jack had a liking for a certain dancer. The dancer and her BF conspired to dose Jack with a knockout drug and steal the cash. Which why would you ever have that kinda cash on your possession? Jack also doted on his granddaughter and she OD’d. You give a 16 year old girl $2100 a week allowance? I mean you are just asking for issue’s with that girl. Irresponsibility lead to alot of these people’s trouble’s. Not winning the lottery. My sister worked as a Nanny for a celebrity couple. They made their kid’s all get job’s as teenager’s and gave them allowances for work. Those kid’s are now grown and have never been in new’s for any trouble.

    PERSONALLY I have thought about winning lottery. Say a few million. I would put part of it in a college fund drawing a Fixed rate. I would then offer scholarship’s to family member’s such as first cousin’s children. This way give’s my family namesake’s a chance to get a college education and my family name would become more educated with member’s increasing income and living a better life. In other word’s the lottery winning’s would become a seed and hopefully bear fruit generation’s from now.

  • anne Bartee

    I would know exactly what to do with the money with investments as I have studied and have done it ,,, show me the money honey… Rich is the Best Revenge… anne bartee

  • Bill

    Luke Pittard is my hero. He’s done what I hope I’d have the sense to do.

  • lottery dosent change people! There the same as they were before the won just magnafied. Cant blame the lottery. Enough said!

  • Timmeh

    This shit is fucking hilarious. Sucks to those dicks who blew off all their money like asstards.

  • D

    I’ve heard it’s quite common for people who win the lottery to end up worse off a year or two later than they did before. I would love to think that it was because of the kind of people who play the lottery and that I am not that kind of person, but I think that is just an arrogant way to think.

    I like what Kenny said in that the lottery magnifies who you are, not changes you. It also magnifies who those around you are. You will soon know who your real friends are. Another quote I heard is that we are all messed up people trying to get along with other messed up people. Now, what happens when all that “messed-up-ness” gets magnified??? Well, I think the stories here are great examples of just that.

  • Tanya C

    I think its really crazy how blessings can turn out to be curses. I wont say that these people are just dumb people because no one really knows what they would do if they where handed a million dollar check. I’m willing to bet none of the people on this list thought they would make the choices they did. HIND SITE IS ALWAYS 50 50, nevertheless I would still love the chance to find out what i would do. I would like to do what Mr. Holloran said he would do but everything is just talk till the check is handed over. Hopefully more people will read of these “curses” so that my chances of winning will improve :)

  • James C

    Winning a million dollars or 200 million dollars is based on luck. If you don’t make the right choices from the start no amount of money will ever make you happy. Such a windfall is a blessing and a curse. You will have those that think they diserve a piece of the pie coming out of the woodwork. If you were to win, be grateful for what you have and be willing to help those less fortunate, but not with everything, use chariatable orginizations to help. Pay off your debts, buy a house and a few cars. Have nice vactions, then find something that you love to do and just do it. If you love to work, then work just like #5. Some people like myself, actually enjoy going to work, granted I have to work to pay the bills, but it also keeps me busy and gives me pleasure. If I was win the lottery, I would probably take on a part time job at McDonalds just because I like dealing with people.

  • The truth

    I think lottery reveals the true nature of this person unfortunately most of them go bad cause they feel guilty of having all this money,thay havent earned it and if you havent earned it you have no emotion attached to it so you do stupid things with it

  • These people that won the lottery are fucking idiots. They are what’s wrong with the world. Winning the lottery is a gift and they took advantage of it.

  • The reason most people want to win is the feeling of feeling secure you dont need much to feel happy, but to give to other people and make them happpy is what money is for
    people are fools who waste it you can only drink and eat so much ,Its knowing you can just go to any country you like when you feel down and be comftable in your old age and your children can be secure, to feel the sun on your face ad the laugter of children and be loved is richness but a bit extra in the bank means you can enjoy that more often

  • seo

    I hope that we can do a new edition of this post in a couple of years that reads “10 People Who Won the Lottery, Lost it All and Got Back On Their Feet Again”. All in life is about your goals and what you do to fulfill them. As you can see, people without clear goals can be handed a million bucks and still be poor tomorrow.

  • Gomar

    I hope the recent winner of the $336m Powerball jackpot wont be a member of this list real soon. At this time no one knows who it is, or whether it’s more then one person. But, the last winner of a huge jackpot staged some weird press conference with 3 lawyers… after big money comes weirdness.

  • Sadly, most people are fairly ill-equipped to handle winning the lottery. It is very easy to get into a lot of trouble without having professionals advising you right from the start. Most of the people in this article could have easily avoided their problems if they had just contacted a service like AfterLotto upon winning the lottery. Do yourself a favor, and don’t overestimate your ability to deal with major tax, legal, and financial issues if you should be so lucky as to come into such good luck. Considering that most self-made millionaires have teams of people advising them, it stands to reason that recent lottery winners could benefit from a little assistance as well.

  • Jeanette Lever

    I am most surprised that people who won and didn’t choose to go back to work didn’t upskil themselves in some way. In particular I was surprised taht Number 5 chose to go back to work at such a dreary job- when he could have bought a restaurant, or learned management skills. Instead, he was bored. Epic Fail, I say

  • Toby West

    In short a complete bunch of idiots. Just like the rest of us I suppose. If you have some idea of how to manage money and friends this type of thing does not happen….. or does it???