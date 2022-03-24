Best Awesomely Geeky Laptop Bags

Looking for the perfect laptop bag to express your unique style or areas of interest around the office, your home, or in your next business meeting? These days, it’s no longer an insult to be called a geek. To this end, we selected truly one-of-a-kind laptop bags, including laptop sleeves and shoulder, tote, and messenger bags, to put the finishing touches on your otherwise conservative business attire.

Pull any one of these bags out at your next client meeting on your next Zoom call, and trust us, when we say you’ll have plenty to talk about. The ice, as they say, in your business meeting will be broken! What follows are 15 awesomely geeky laptop bags. Which one will you choose?

Our Picks for the Nerdiest Laptop Bags Around

How Do I Know What Size Laptop Bag to Buy?

Before getting into any of that, let’s talk a bit about how to choose a laptop bag. This next section will help you decide if a laptop bag, a laptop sleeve, a simple tote, or even a laptop backpack is most appropriate for your needs and also help make sure you’re getting the right-sized laptop carrier for your device. Here’s where to begin:

How to Measure Laptop Size for a Bag

Before measuring your laptop, you’ll need a ruler or measuring tape. There are even some free measuring apps for iPhone or Android—whatever you prefer! Here’s a step-by-step guide to measuring your laptop:

Measuring the diagonal. From the top left side (or right, whatever works) measure all the way to the opposite side. Don’t just use the screen size! That number doesn’t include any of the trim. Once measured, write that number down. Most laptops are just about 16 inches, whereas the screens themselves are more like 14 inches. Big difference!

Measure the length. To do so, simply choose a side and measure across the width of the laptop (and it doesn’t really matter which side you start on, just go all the way across and you should be golden). Most laptops are roughly 13 inches across. Once you get your number, write it down!

Measure the height. Before doing so, close your laptop! (Might seem obvious, but you never know). It’s likely your laptop is about 2 inches tall. Once again, record that number.

And there you have your measurement! Using an app instead? Here are some pointers:

Launch the app on your device. In most measuring apps, a circle will appear on the screen, helping you orient the device to what it is you are measuring.

In most measuring apps, a circle will appear on the screen, helping you orient the device to what it is you are measuring. Center the circle on the beginning point of what you’re measuring , and most often there will be some kind of button that, once tapped, will begin measuring.

, and most often there will be some kind of button that, once tapped, will begin measuring. Simply move the device across what it is you’re measuring , and tap the button again at the stopping point. Most often that line will remain recorded on the screen, allowing you to then move on and measure the next section.

, and tap the button again at the stopping point. Most often that line will remain recorded on the screen, allowing you to then move on and measure the next section. Once complete, most apps display the complete dimensions.

One word of caution though, to get the most accurate measurement possible it really is best to use a measuring tape or ruler. Sometimes nothing beats the old-fashioned way, even when measuring a tech device like a laptop.

So, once your laptop is measured, what size laptop bag do you need? This is important because transporting a laptop in a bag (or tote, or backpack) that’s too big can damage the device. So as a general rule, choose a laptop bag with a width that’s as close as possible to the width of your laptop, and you should be good to go! Here are a few additional pointers to consider when choosing what style laptop bag you need.

How to Choose a Laptop Bag

We already covered size. What are some other factors to consider?

Extra storage for PKW—phone, keys, wallet

Warranty

How you prefer to travel (do you need extra straps or handles?)

Quality construction materials (and extras like waterproofing if you need it)

More than anything, though, your laptop bag should reflect your personal style. That’s what we’re here for!

Got it? Good. Let’s now move on to what we’re all here for: 15 of the most awesomely geeky laptop bags!

From Doctor Who to Sherlock, Brit TV is haute geek couture. In addition to the super cool Sherlock-themed geeky design, this versatile bag is made from canvas material, measuring 15.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall and 4 inches deep—more than enough room to fit a laptop, and then some. The strap is adjustable, and there’s an interchangeable flap cover. We love the two inner slip pockets and one interior pocket with a zipper.

There are also two additional zipper pockets on the inside as well as two zipper pockets under the flap. And don’t miss the zipper that expands the width of the bag for extra space! Those who’ve bought the bag say it’s durable and the print is vivid. Others say it’s large enough to hold a laptop as well as books and other belongings. “My laptop fits perfectly!” according to one review.

There’s no time like the present to show off your skills of deduction with a brand-new Sherlock laptop bag from Consulting Fan Geeks on Etsy.

Trekkies are like old-school uber-geeks, and there’s no better way to show off your Trekkie pride than with this Star Trek messenger, laptop and computer bag from Jessy’s Jems Shop on Etsy. In addition to the fun, classic Star Trek design, this bag offers button closures, two front pockets, a small lined zipper pocket on the back, and a spacious main pocket.

Otherwise, there’s plenty of room to hold a laptop up to 16 inches, and then some, including books and notebooks. The strap on this unisex bag isn’t adjustable, but we learned it’s long enough to be worn crossbody, or knotted up if you need it to be shorter. Reviewers commented on the quality stitching on Jessy’s Jems Shop products, including this messenger bag. Best of all, shipping is free!

More than anything, the vivid colors and illustrations from classic Star Trek episodes are super eye catching and will surely be the topic of conversation in your next business meeting or Zoom call. Because after all, who doesn’t love Star Trek?

Best for Anime Fans: Japan Geek Bag anime messenger and laptop bag

If anime is your geek obsession of choice, checkout the next bag in this ranking of 15 awesomely geeky laptop bags. Made by Gesshoku Designs, this five-star-worthy cotton canvas bag is soft but sturdy. Big enough for a laptop, but also versatile enough for the gym or for class. The bag measures 16 inches long by 11.5 inches tall and 4.75 inches wide.

There’s a large flap (with a stylishly distressed edge) and magnetic snaps. We also like the two zippered pockets on the side, perfect for stashing your valuables, as well as two side pockets for quick-grab items like your cell phone. There’s also a conveniently located key clip. Strap-length is abundant, with a 26-inch strap drop (the distance from bag to shoulder), and the designs are hand-printed with water-based inks.

We felt confident recommending this bag on the strength of reviews calling it perfectly sized, and that the design and color are awesome. But really, the preponderance of five-star Etsy reviews on this bag and other Gesshoku Designs products really says it all.

Best Emo Laptop Bag: Pixel Heart Messenger Bag

It’s millennials’ time to shine in the workplace, and nothing says millennial pride like this Pixel Heart Messenger Bag, also from Gesshoku Designs. In addition to the dripping-heart design—so emo!—this well-reviewed crossbody bag has a soft adjustable strap and two magnetic-snap side pockets, perfect for stashing your cell phone or other valuables.

Exact measurements on the bag are 16 inches long by 11.5 inches tall by 5 inches wide, plenty big for a laptop or other device with room leftover. There are also two zippered inside pockets, and a key clip, and just like any Gesshoku Designs product, the graphics are hand printed in water based inks. According to reviews, the bag is great quality, durable, and even though each Gesshoku Designs product is print-to-order, it shipped in a timely manner.

Still, others call Gesshoku Designs bags of any design roomy with lots of pockets, the perfect solution for laptops but also books, notebooks, or whatever you may need to carry to your next business meeting.

Best for Game of Thrones Fans: GOT messenger bag and laptop case

Say it with us now, “Winter is coming!” If you can’t get enough Game of Thrones—and really, who can?—the fifth laptop bag in our ranking is for you. With a super cute, chibi Game of Thrones print, this crossbody-style messenger bag from The Enchanted Seamstress has a flip-up front flap, inner slip pockets perfectly sized and conveniently located for items like sunglasses, or a passport. Otherwise, the inner fabric is soft cotton, and the bag is fully padded with foam.

In addition, the outer shell is repurposed and textured vinyl pleather that looks like armor—how awesomely geeky is that? Exact measurements are 12 inches tall by 16 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep. This bag is also a good choice for plus-sized folks since the strap extends up to 50 inches and the bag can be worn either over the shoulder or across the chest, your choice.

Those who’ve bought messenger-style bags like this from The Enchanted Seamstress call the quality amazing, and customer communication from the vendor top-notch, which we like to hear. Buy the Game of Throne bag and get a mystery Funko mini, water bottle, T-shirt, notebook, drawstring bag, and pen.

Best for a Gamer: Nintendo Laptop Backpack

Nintendo is one of the most iconic brands among gamer geeks, and the next laptop backpack in our list will really show your allegiance to classic NES, reliving those days playing Super Mario Brothers Bros. with your best friend. This well-reviewed water-resistant backpack from Pixelista Designs will fit a 15-inch laptop. It’s made from polyester with padded ergonomic straps for comfort.

Exact measurements are just a little less than 17 inches high by 12.25 inches wide by just about 4 inches deep. There’s also a zippered front pocket and one hidden zippered pocket in the back (for the valuable stuff!). The top zipper has two sliders, it’s worth noting, and each zipper pull is attached to a slider.

We love the classic Nintendo controller design, the silky lining on the interior, and the back of the pack (where it comes in contact with your own back) is covered in a soft mesh, keeping you comfortable at the airport or on your next business trip.

Best for the Outdoors Geek: Light Trails Downtown Tote Bag

Being a geek is not all about video games and TV shows. If being an outdoors geek is more your style, check out the Light Trail Downtown tote bag from Mountain Town, based in McCall, Idaho. This beautifully designed and lined canvas tote bag is spacious with a snap closure, keeping your device and valuables safe and secure.

There are also roomy zippered pockets and upgraded straps for comfort. The straps look like leather, but they’re made from plant material, so no worries for those leading a meat-free lifestyle. What really sets the tote bag apart, though, is the image rendering the beautiful mountain town of McCall, just what you need to keep dreaming of the great outdoors during your next work meeting or on your next Zoom call.

If this tote doesn’t meet all your laptop bag requirements, check out any one of the other unique, one-of-a-kind, and beautifully rendered totes and duffle bags available from Mountain Town.

Best for a Marvel Fan: Captain America Endgame Hero Messenger Bag

If the interpersonal relationship between Black Widow and Bruce Banner or between Wanda Maximoff and Vision, better known as Marvel superheroes, is your definition of a geeky good time, the Captain America Endgame messenger bag from Loungefly is the perfect awesomely geeky laptop bag in our list. With faux leather and applique, embroidered, and debossed details, this messenger bag has both a top-carry handle and a removable crossbody strap.

There are also snap-button closures, magnetic rivet details and a fully printed lining. For extra secure storage, check out the one zipper pocket as well as one side slip pocket. The bag’s exact measurements are 9.5 inches high by 10.5 inches wide by 2 inches deep, so it is better suited for laptops on the smaller side or a tablet.

Those who’ve bought the bag call the strap length “perfect” and the bag “spacious” but not too big. Another easily fit a tablet and a book in the bag, adding that the fabric feels strong and is resistant to tears. With this bag, there’s no better way to show your Captain America fandom the next time you hear “Avengers assemble!” than this messenger bag from Loungefly.

Best Baby Yoda Laptop Bag: Baby Yoda is My Patronus Laptop Bag

Everybody’s geeking on Baby Yoda these days, and the next laptop bag in our list combines two of the biggest geek fandoms on the planet: Star Wars and Harry Potter. The “Baby Yoda is my Patronus” bag from M&R is a soft protective laptop sleeve measuring 11inches by 14 inches with a bright, colorful, and whimsical print on one side, and it closes up tight with a double-pull zipper.

What’s best about this neoprene laptop sleeve is it serves as double protection for your tablet or laptop, sliding conveniently into another tote, messenger bag, or backpack for travel. The number of four-star reviews on the product gave us confidence in the product, and free shipping from M&R never hurts.

No matter what, your colleagues and clients won’t stop talking (and smiling) about Baby Yoda, the breakout star of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Best for a Halloween Geek: Geeky Pumpkin Jack-O-Lantern Tablet Bag/Laptop Sleeve

Halloween is kind of having a moment right now, giving the big holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving a run for their money. To show that you’re a true Halloween geek, choose this pumpkin jack-o-lantern tablet bag and laptop sleeve from the JJPP brand.

What’s nice about this product is it comes in a variety of sizes, from 10 inches to 17 inches. In addition, the bag is made from high-density Oxford cloth. There’s also a polyester foam filling layer, providing further protection for your device from scratches and abrasions. The zipper on the top of the sleeve opens smoothly, and, unlike some laptop sleeves, this one won’t add too much extra bulk to your device, slipping easily in and out of other backpacks and travel bags.

We love the two spill-resistant polyester services that provide extra protection from leaks in luggage or other accidents. More than anything, though, the fun jack-o-lantern design will keep you in the Halloween spirit all year long.

Best for a Disney Geek: Beauty and the Beast Crossbody Bag

Are you known around the office as the Disney geek, or have you at any point been caught singing “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in the break room? Show your Disney pride with the next crossbody laptop bag in this article. The Beauty and the Beast crossbody bag from Gatsby Daisy and Me is limited edition and has a beautifully detailed storyboard design depicting scenes from the hit Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

The bag measures 11 inches wide by 8 inches tall by 4.5 inches deep. It has a vegan handle and an outside pocket, and the woven shoulder strap is adjustable, laying 60 inches when flat or 30 inches when in use. There are two interior pouch pockets and one zippered interior pocket to keep your valuables safe and your quick-grab items easily within reach.

What’s more important than any of that, perhaps, is that with this Beauty and the Beast crossbody bag, you’ll enjoy reliving a tale as old as time, even on a work day.

Best for Zelda Geek: Legends of Zelda Link Messenger Bag

The character Link from the classic video game Zelda is a classic geek icon, and this large and roomy messenger bag from As You Wish Boutiques shows off your Zelda obsession in style. The bag measures 16 inches by 13 inches with two zippered pockets sized at 10 inches by 7 inches, and a smaller pocket measuring 6.5 inches by 6 inches. See? We told you there was a lot of space for your laptop and a whole lot more!

In addition to the great Zelda-themed exterior, the interior is in a complementary orange with a Velcro closure, and you can trust in the heavy-duty adjustable strap. Those who’ve purchased the Zelda bag from As You Wish call it the perfect bag and good quality. Another said they receive many comments on the “stunning, cool bag,” which we like to hear.

As You Wish also takes custom orders, so you can customize your Zelda bag to your heart’s desire, including color and a range of other add-ons. Super cool and awesomely geeky!

Best WTF?! Laptop Bag: Owlbear Backpack

Last in our list will have all the geeks in the office scratching their heads. That’s because the best WTF laptop bag that’s also awesomely geeky is the Owlbear Backpack from The Thornless Rose. What’s an owlbear? Who knows! (OK, we know. It’s a fictional creepy crawly creature created specifically for the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game, but we won’t judge if you’ve also never heard of it).

What we do know is this backpack has plenty of room, including a pocket specifically for your laptop. Made from polyester, the backpack measures approximately 17 inches high by 12 inches wide by 4 inches deep. It’s water-resistant with a zippered front pocket, and a hidden pocket in the back (we already mentioned the 15-inch pocket specifically for your laptop).

There’s a silky-smooth lining, a soft mesh back, a piped inside hem, and padded, ergonomic bag straps—and don’t miss the plastic strap regulators. What’s more, the top zipper has two sliders, and there are zipper pulls attached to each slider. What’s best, it’s all made from waterproof material!

Conclusion

And there you have it. Not one of us can work these days without a laptop, tablet, or other device, and whether you’re in the office or working from home, you’re going to need a laptop bag. Why not show your true self, and complete your business-casual attire with an awesomely geeky laptop bag?

To that end, we have presented the 15 most awesomely geeky laptop bags in a variety of styles (messenger, tote, backpack, and sleeve, to name a few). We also told you a bit about measuring your laptop to make sure whatever laptop bag you choose will be the right size.

They call work “work” for a reason, but if any of our awesomely geeky laptop bags make your day (or your colleagues) just a little bit brighter, we’ll know our workday is done.