How to Be a Better Leader in Uncertain Times

There are many pitfalls to avoid in business leadership, especially in today’s uncertain times. This graphic about leading under pressure can help business managers avoid being mediocre under stressful conditions.

Five Core Leadership Obligations

Themselves

Customers

Organization

Employees

Communities

Senior management leaders set the tone and create the company culture. A tone of accountability must be created for the success of the business.

Accountable Leadership

Today’s business leaders must be strong, resilient, and agile. They must dedicate a large amount of their time investing in themselves.

How Business Leaders Should Spend Their Time

40% Investing in themselves

30% Managing those with authority over them

15% Managing peers

15% Managing everyone else

Most managers are spending 40%-80% of their time on menial tasks that add little or no value to the company. Investing in their own personal development should be a priority.

Leadership Problems

Instead of investing in themselves, many business leaders actually have habits that make the hard work even harder and are counterintuitive.

Some of these bad habits include:

Waiting for permission from senior leaders before acting

Constantly needing good news

Confusing rough with tough

Needing to win at all costs

Mistaking effort for results

Getting in over their heads

Being distracted and lacking focus

Feeling victimized

Being insecure and failing to speak up

Losing perspective and not learning from mistakes

These constant struggles can make business leaders burn out, give up, or become mediocre at leadership.

What Is Mediocre Leadership?

Mediocre leadership has become very common. So much so that it’s pretty much the norm now. Over 80% of companies admit that they tolerate mediocre management.

Traits of Mediocre Leadership

Blames others

Selfish and self-serving

Uncivil, unpleasant, and mean

Inept and incompetent

Lack of initiative

Excuses for Mediocracy

Unclear expectations

Lack of role models

Overloaded with menial tasks

Little or no investment by the company in their development

Fear of failure

Under pressure to take on management role

Dangers of Mediocre Business Leadership

While 2/3 of business leaders feel that they are doing a great job creating empowering environments in which employees can thrive, only 1/3 of employees agree.

73% of employees say they spend a significant amount of time dealing with problems caused by ineffective management.

Mediocre leadership in business can destroy employee morale and engagement.