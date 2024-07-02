Community Coworking: A Much Needed Coworking Refresh

When it comes to all of the options for coworking in NYC, there are a multitude of choices between big brands and more specialized solutions. That said, coworking often feels like it hasn’t fully embraced the work revolution that largely started during the pandemic. This trend made it possible for more people than ever to work from home.

Yet, many workers have reported loneliness and a lack of community as a key area in which they aren’t acclimating in for their current work situation. That’s where Tavern has built a solid approach with community and events at the core. Learn more about their methodologies in the visual deep dive below: