Elon Musk Defies California Governor’s Order, Reopens Tesla

While many states are in the process of reopening, Alameda County, California still has a coronavirus shutdown order in effect.

Elon Musk Has Been Very Busy

After sparring with an assemblywoman on twitter, threatening to sue Alameda County, and move Tesla’s California plant and headquarters to another state, Elon Musk decided on his own that it was time for the plant to reopen.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

After Elon announced he would move Tesla operations to Texas or Nevada, Lorena Gonzalez, a California assemblywoman in San Diego made this compelling tweet:

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Tesla’s California Plant Reopened on May 11th.

He and Canadian singer Grimes also very recently became the parents of a baby with a very unique non-language-based name.

Elon Musk is not sorry about defying California’s pandemic shutdown order. In fact, he has dared authorities to arrest him.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

The winner this epic squabble appears, at the moment, to be Tesla stockholders.

Tesla stock is the top performer in the Nasdaq-100 for the year to date with an incredible gain of more than 95%. In the S&P 500 index, shares of Tesla are up more than 170% over the last 24 months.

Musk’s decision to reopen the Tesla plant and resume production should keep investors interested. Not only is Tesla resuming operations, but it’s also increasing production. While its competition is struggling with the pandemic, Tesla vehicles have still been in demand.