There’s no easier way to amp up your business acumen than by learning from other people’s experiences. If those people happen to be movie characters, and learning means putting your feet up with some popcorn and a cold one, all the better.

Give yourself a break from the summer swelter by absorbing a business lesson or two from the 50 best business movies ever made.

The Game (1997)

Michael Douglas stars as a loner executive who gets caught up in the ultimate corporate-produced virtual reality game.

Baby Boom (1987)

An eminent businesswoman inherits a baby from her dead cousin, leading to a bundle of surprises, for both the baby and herself.

Other People’s Money (1991)

A Wall Street corporate hotshot gets the biggest wakeup call of his life at a family-run business.

Disclosure (1994)



A man comes face-to-face (and body-to-body) with his ultimate competitor: his ex-wife.





Rogue Trader (1999)



The true story of the Barings Bank employee who brought down the entire organization through clever insider trading.

The Coca-Cola Kid (1985)

An ambitious Coca-Cola marketing man tries to establish the soft drink in an unfriendly Australian Outback.



Antitrust (2001)

A Stanford graduate and his friend make big plans to form the ultimate Internet start-up, but Silicon Valley politics get in the way.



The Secret of My Succe$s (1987)

A Kansas farmboy heads to New York to realize the American dream.



Nine to Five (1980)

Three female office jockeys get revenge on their chauvinistic boss.

What Women Want (2000)

An advertising exec with a chauvinistic streak gets a rude awakening when he acquires the ability to read women’s minds.