The Fastest Growing (and Declining) Retail Brands

The COVID-19 pandemic has demolished retail sales, which has already caused some retailers to file bankruptcy. Some retailers have been hit harder by the pandemic than others, while some have actually seen an increase in brand value when compared to 2019.

The data presented in this graphic was taken from Cantor’s Brandz 2020 report and includes financial data on retail brands thru mid-April 2020, before most states started to reopen retail stores.

Cantor’s report calculates the value of a brand by using global data taken from 3.7 million consumers, 165k brands and 50 markets.

Biggest Winners

Lululemon

Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon is worth $9.7 billion, which is a whopping 40% increase over 2019. The brand is known to foster self-improvement and invests heavily in its online shopping experience. This may be one of the reasons it has fared so well during the pandemic.

Costco

Costco Wholesale is worth $28.7 billion, which is a hefty increase of 35% over 2019. This American giant benefitted from consumers stocking up for pandemic quarantines.

Amazon

If Amazon wasn’t already considered the pinnacle of retail success, its 32% increase in value over 2019 would certainly put it there. Amazon is worth $415.9 billion. Covid-19 shutdowns forced most people to stay at home, therefore more have been shopping and looking for entertainment online.

Target

Target is opening more stores, adding to its growing list of in-house brands, and has introduced a same day pickup service for online orders. The retailer is worth $10.6 billion and has increased in value 27% over 2019.

Walmart

Walmart has seen a 24% increase in value over 2019, and is now worth $45.8 billion.

JD.com is worth $35.5 billion, an increase of 24% over 2019.

Sam’s Club also saw shoppers stock up for quarantine lockdowns. The company is worth $6.8 billion, which is a 19% increase.

Alibaba is worth $152.5 billion and up 16% over 2019.

Flipkart is worth $4.7 billion, which is a 14% increase.

Biggest Losers