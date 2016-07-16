Share this post

10 Global Businesses that Worked With the Nazis

It’s scary just how efficient the Nazis were at directing an entire country, including its population and industry, towards their evil goals. Everyone knows about the big three corporations that worked with the Nazis. Hugo Boss designed the intimidating uniforms of the SS (as well as the drabber brown shirts of the SA and

Hugo Boss designed the intimidating uniforms of the SS (as well as the drabber brown shirts of the SA and the the Hitler Youth). Volkswagen designed the Beetle at Hitler’s behest and churned them out using slave labor and IBM designed the punch cards that were used to systematize the extermination of people by race and class.

However, these weren’t the only companies that acted in collusion with the Nazis — other global businesses still recognizable today also sold their souls to the devil in different ways — and you might be surprised at some of the names that are to follow.

  • Gerald Sutliff

    Dear Mark,
    Thank you Mark. Although there were no surprises for me in the list; it occurred to me that having the list refreshed every now and then is good for the soul. Every time I make coffee in my Krupp made coffee pot I begin to wonder…is there any hope?

    Keep up the good work.
    Gerald Sutliff

    PS. I liked your op-ed piece in today’s (6-30-11) Californian, however, what’s the difference between “lies” and “myths”?

  • Uncle B

    Who makes a killinfg on the Syrian Affair? Armaments dealers Anonymous?

  • tromie

    WOW,SO MANY MASS CONTRADICTION’S IN AMERICAN SOCIETY IT’S SAD YOU REALLY CAN’T TRUST ANYTHING THE ESTABLISH SAY’S

  • John Novak

    I’ve watched Judgement at Nuremberg at least 8 times. It has been 1 year since it dawned on me to research his comment about American Industry helping Hitler.
    Shocked does not BEGIN to describe what I had to deal with and come to terms over it.

  • Fayda

    It seems some of these companies are still doing business the same way! GE and Allianze, along with Coca-Cola’s German Corporation GmbH, remain constant affiliates and associates with each other thru GEMB, Banco Santander, and Santander Consumer USA both via GE’s circa 1932 partner Synchrony and 1988 lending arm Synchrony Financial- and associates of Credit Suisse – one of those that naughty Nazi-sympathizer banks whose pre-war and post-war business is still conducted here in the US. It appears these institutions change either their names or shuffle their holdings whenever company ethics are called into question by the authorities. But they never divest themselves of each other entirely. Fool me once….right? Nope- a good bottom line hooks hungry venture-capitalists every time……consequences be damned!

  • Shannon

    You forgot IBM – who designed, built and maintained the Hollerith machines that Hitler used to make the Holocaust possible.