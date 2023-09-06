15 Awesome Luxury Treehouse Hotels

The luxury treehouse hotel business is a pretty good way of disproving the old saying that money doesn’t grow on trees.

When it comes to tourism, adventure-hungry vacationers are always looking for something new and exciting. And what could be more new and inspiring than a high-end treehouse getaway?

It’s the best of both worlds, a return to nature combined with all the modern conveniences you’d expect from a luxury vacation. Plus — you get to sleep in a treehouse!

So sit back, relax and take a look at these 15 amazing luxury treehouse hotels.