3 Ways to Gear Up for a Great Reinvention

For all the media fervor around the Great Resignation, many professionals are staying focused on climbing the ladder in their current roles. But those trying to advance are facing pressure from every direction, forcing them to stay put. Economic pressures, like inflation, mean the money they earn won’t go as far. And with fast-paced changes to tools and workplace processes as companies engage in digital transformation, we’re all feeling pressure in one way or another.

Even the most ambitious employees may struggle to keep their skills current. Treading water in the workplace, regardless of the reason, is a recipe for dissatisfaction. The solution isn’t necessarily to resign, but rather to reinvent—your culture, your tech stack, and your mindset—according to Martin Birch, CEO of ibml, an intelligent document processing solutions company.

Reassess What’s Important To You

Birch believes that we should reframe the Great Resignation and transform it into the Great Reinvention. “People are reassessing what is important to them. This has very important ramifications for the future of work and the future of life in general,” said Birch. “People can say millennials want free food and gyms at their offices, but this is overly simplistic. We really can’t say that every person in a particular generation wants the same things—and these things are not benefits as much as they are parts of company culture.” This transformation from resignation to reinvention focuses on meeting individuals’ needs within their company, which benefits their long-term health and satisfaction.

Focus on Flexibility

Employees are seeking balance and environments that allow them to juggle both work and personal priorities. This can look like a mixture of remote work with some face-to-face office time, or staying fully remote if the company finds that works best for them. Rigid office structures are out—flexibility is the way forward for any company looking to attract and retain talent.

Birch says, “Of course, not every job can be done remotely, but it’s up to companies and management to adapt, and as long as the work gets done, to support flexible working practices that work for the employees. In many examples, we have seen this is even helping employees be more productive.”

Become Outcome-Based

An organization built for the future isn’t going to include a “one-size-fits-all” philosophy. If we’ve learned anything over the last several years of hybrid and remote work, it’s that different work styles are more effective for different people. For some, this means front-loading their work in the early hours of the day and using the afternoons for meetings and emails. For others, this means working in short bursts throughout the day with plenty of breaks. No matter what employee work styles are, companies and their leaders must prioritize productivity over the process. An outcome-focused approach will make all the difference in the years to come.



Birch and other leaders like him are adjusting their business practices to rethink the Great Resignation. Talent shortages coupled with an uncertain economy aren’t making business any easier. Companies must seriously consider how they will compete in the ongoing war for talent.