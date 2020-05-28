20 Digital Marketing Tools for Small Businesses

Buzzsumo is a tool that lets you find out what content is performing best across social media platforms. By using Buzzsumo you can gain valuable insights into what content you should create and what topics to target to get the most traction, engagement, and visibility.

There are four key components of the BuzzSumo platform.

Discovery: This area allows you to view content that is trending across social media platforms in different categories. Each piece of content has a trending score and engagement metrics for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Reddit.

Research: With this part of the tool you are able to search for top-performing web content, then analyze and compare items based on filters you apply.

Influencers: Buzzsumo allows you to find social media influencers in your target market to get the word out. These influencers may be another good way to promote your content and brand.

Monitoring: With this part of BuzzSumo you can easily track trends and stay on the pulse of popularity. You can create alerts to monitor mentions of brands and keywords as well as track the previous month’s performance.

You can try BuzzSumo for free with a 7-day trial. You are not required to provide billing information for the free trial, so there’s absolutely no risk. BuzzSumo pricing starts at $99 per month or $79 if paid yearly.