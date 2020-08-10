BusinessPundit’s Guide to Infographics

An infographic is an graphic with minimal text designed to provide easy-to-understand information about a specific topic. Infographics need to be engaging and simple, providing specific information that viewers want. With careful planning, you can create an infographic on a business or marketing topic that’s well-received.

Clarify the Purpose

Determine the specific purpose of the infographic before creating it. The purpose might be to educate readers on a subject or present new research about a topic.

The purpose of an infographic often determines its overall success.

Know what you want your readers to do after they view your infographic.

Define the Audience

Determine the target audience of the infographic before creating it. Know the social status, gender, and interests of the target audience.

Defining the audience enables you to home in on the best tone and style for the infographic.

The audience determines the best colors and writing style.

Gather Information

Compile information to include in the infographic carefully. Be ready to consult with an expert if necessary.

Determine the essential information for the infographic, and focus on these details.

Add citations if you use outside sources.

Sketch Potential Designs

Take time to sketch potential designs to find the best one. Build your design around the information you want to include.

Infographics might have a timeline format.

Infographics can also feature numbered or bulleted lists.

If you have multiple sections, define them clearly.

Create a Wireframe

After determining the best format and layout, work on the wireframe. A wireframe is a black-and-white mock-up of the infographic with the dimensions you will use.

Distribute the text over the infographic design next, deciding on the sizing and distance between all elements.

Leave negative space between text sections and elements to enhance readability.

Select Colors

Your color scheme is as crucial as the information itself. Colors have a direct correlation with how viewers will perceive the information.

Colors can evoke different emotions in viewers.

Consider using a brand’s colors in an infographic if it’s connected with a business.

Consider Graphs and Charts

Present numbers and statistics with graphs and charts. These elements make it easy for viewers to take in the information.

Use bar charts or line graphs for comparing numbers over time.

Use pie charts to show proportions.

Use bubble charts to visualize three types of data at once.

Select Fonts

Fonts have a direct impact on readability. Don’t choose overly fancy fonts; they can be distracting.

If you want to use a weird or fancy font, use it for the title only.

Combine up to three different fonts in the infographic, as long as they complement each other.

Choose font colors that contrast with the background colors.

Choose a font size that makes it easy to scan the infographic.

Use Images to Illustrate Ideas

Images in an infographic enable you to use fewer words. Consider images to be a powerful communication tool.

Icons are simple drawings that accent bullet points and paragraphs.

Illustrations help infographics feel unique and appealing.

Photos can be an effective addition, either for backgrounds or as design elements.

Test and Revise

After finishing an infographic, test it with a few different color schemes and layouts. Keep the key information the same while testing the look of your graphic.

Try looking at the mock-ups from a slight distance with your eyes partially closed to determine which elements you notice first.

