Business

Ranking the Most Innovative Companies

most innovative companies

In order to thrive in today’s business world, companies have to quickly adapt to changing markets and changes in consumer behaviors. Here we take a look at the top 50 most innovative companies in 2020 ranked by these four variables:

Global Mindshare

The number of votes from all innovation executives.

Value Creation

Total share return.

Industry Disruption

A diversity index to measure votes across industries.

Industry Peer Review

The number of votes from executives in a company’s industry.

Four types of companies were ranked:

  • Technology
  • Consumer Goods & Services
  • Transportation & Energy
  • Healthcare

The Top 10 Most Innovative Companies

Apple is ranked the #1 most innovative company for 2020. The company has advanced from #3 in the previous year’s ranking.

Alphabet (Google) was named the #1 most innovative company of 2019 but is ranked as #2 for 2020.

Amazon was named the 2nd most innovative company in 2019 but slipped to #3 for 2020.

Microsoft kept its #4 ranking and Samsung also remains unchanged in ranking from 2019 and sits at #5.

Huawei is the #6 ranked most innovative company for 2020, which is a 42 place jump from 2019. In 2019 the company invested nearly $19 billion in research and development.

Alibaba jumped up 16 spots on the list from 2019 and is now ranked #7.

IBM slipped from #7 to #8 in this year’s ranking.

Sony didn’t rank in the top 50 in 2019 but is ranked #9 of the most innovative companies for 2020.

Facebook rounds out the top 10 for 2020 but has slipped from #8 in 2019.

Other Notable Rankings and Changes

Walmart launched NextDay Delivery for more than 75% of the United States in 2020. It is ranked #13 on the list of the most innovative companies for 2020, which is a 29 point jump from 2019.

HP is ranked #15 for 2020, which is 29 spots higher than in 2019.

Netflix is ranked at #17 for 2020, slipping 11 spots from 2019.

Dell is ranked at #20 for 2020, rising 21 spots from the 2019 ranking.

New to the ranking are JD.com at #31, Bosch at #33, ABB at #43, FCA at #46, Novartis at #47, and Volvo at #49.

Coca-Cola is ranked #48 on the list and appears in the top 50 for 2020 after a five-year hiatus. The company has appeared on the list five times.

McDonalds is ranked #50 of the top 50 most innovative companies for 2020, which is 29 spots lower on the list than in 2019.

