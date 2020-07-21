Ranking the Most Innovative Companies

In order to thrive in today’s business world, companies have to quickly adapt to changing markets and changes in consumer behaviors. Here we take a look at the top 50 most innovative companies in 2020 ranked by these four variables:
Global Mindshare
The number of votes from all innovation executives.
Value Creation
Total share return.
Industry Disruption
A diversity index to measure votes across industries.
Industry Peer Review
The number of votes from executives in a company’s industry.
Four types of companies were ranked:
- Technology
- Consumer Goods & Services
- Transportation & Energy
- Healthcare
The Top 10 Most Innovative Companies
Apple is ranked the #1 most innovative company for 2020. The company has advanced from #3 in the previous year’s ranking.
Alphabet (Google) was named the #1 most innovative company of 2019 but is ranked as #2 for 2020.
Amazon was named the 2nd most innovative company in 2019 but slipped to #3 for 2020.
Microsoft kept its #4 ranking and Samsung also remains unchanged in ranking from 2019 and sits at #5.
Huawei is the #6 ranked most innovative company for 2020, which is a 42 place jump from 2019. In 2019 the company invested nearly $19 billion in research and development.
Alibaba jumped up 16 spots on the list from 2019 and is now ranked #7.
IBM slipped from #7 to #8 in this year’s ranking.
Sony didn’t rank in the top 50 in 2019 but is ranked #9 of the most innovative companies for 2020.
Facebook rounds out the top 10 for 2020 but has slipped from #8 in 2019.
Other Notable Rankings and Changes
Walmart launched NextDay Delivery for more than 75% of the United States in 2020. It is ranked #13 on the list of the most innovative companies for 2020, which is a 29 point jump from 2019.
HP is ranked #15 for 2020, which is 29 spots higher than in 2019.
Netflix is ranked at #17 for 2020, slipping 11 spots from 2019.
Dell is ranked at #20 for 2020, rising 21 spots from the 2019 ranking.
New to the ranking are JD.com at #31, Bosch at #33, ABB at #43, FCA at #46, Novartis at #47, and Volvo at #49.
Coca-Cola is ranked #48 on the list and appears in the top 50 for 2020 after a five-year hiatus. The company has appeared on the list five times.
McDonalds is ranked #50 of the top 50 most innovative companies for 2020, which is 29 spots lower on the list than in 2019.