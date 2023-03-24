BusinessStrategy

These Personality Types Make The Most Money

1k Views

Share11
Tweet
Share

Fun work office personality types of salary

The type of personality you have can directly affect your ability to make money.

New data from Truity Psychometrics suggests that your Myers-Briggs personality type correlates with how much money you earn.

The study focused on extroversion, sensing, thinking, and judging to predict higher incomes.

Introverted, sensing, and perceiving individuals (ISPs) make an average of $32,000/year, while those with an extroverted, sensing, thinking, judging (ESTJ) personality type come out on top with a huge $77,000/year.

Personality Type and ability to earn money

The authors of the study suggest that these differences may be largely due to different likelihoods of holding managerial roles.

Extroverts, sensors, thinkers, and judgers managed more people on average and also made more money than introverts, intuitives, feelers, and perceivers, respectively.

The authors of the study also theorize that since about two-thirds of ESTJs — the highest-earning group — are men, who earn more on average than women, gender may be causing this gap in addition to personality.

SEE ALSO:
The Challenges and Attitudes About Working Remotely

The separate set of results showed larger variation among men, with an average of $30,000/year for INTPs versus $95,000/year for ESTJs, than women, whose average salaries ranged from $39,000/year for INFPs to $80,000/year for ENTJs.

The group is promising to further study gender gaps and other traits to create a more holistic picture of the effects personality has on earning potential in the workforce.

Share11
Tweet
Share

EarningsPersonality Type

Written by Peter Mondrose

Peter Mondrose is the Editor-In-Chief at BusinessPundit. He received his degree in Economics in 1998 and a second degree in Journalism in 2004. He has served as a financial adviser, market trader, and freelance journalist for the last 11 years. When he's not investigating market conditions and reporting on workplace news, he can be found traveling with his wife, dog, and laptop. He can be reached at OnlineDegree.com.