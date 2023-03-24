These Personality Types Make The Most Money

The type of personality you have can directly affect your ability to make money.

New data from Truity Psychometrics suggests that your Myers-Briggs personality type correlates with how much money you earn.

The study focused on extroversion, sensing, thinking, and judging to predict higher incomes.

Introverted, sensing, and perceiving individuals (ISPs) make an average of $32,000/year, while those with an extroverted, sensing, thinking, judging (ESTJ) personality type come out on top with a huge $77,000/year.

The authors of the study suggest that these differences may be largely due to different likelihoods of holding managerial roles.

Extroverts, sensors, thinkers, and judgers managed more people on average and also made more money than introverts, intuitives, feelers, and perceivers, respectively.

The authors of the study also theorize that since about two-thirds of ESTJs — the highest-earning group — are men, who earn more on average than women, gender may be causing this gap in addition to personality.

The separate set of results showed larger variation among men, with an average of $30,000/year for INTPs versus $95,000/year for ESTJs, than women, whose average salaries ranged from $39,000/year for INFPs to $80,000/year for ENTJs.

The group is promising to further study gender gaps and other traits to create a more holistic picture of the effects personality has on earning potential in the workforce.