Share this post

Tags

15 Crazy Ways People Make Money in Today’s Economy

in Economy
Share594
Share34
Pin11
Stumble7K
Prev1 of 15Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In today’s economy, it can be pretty tough to make money anywhere, but some intrepid folks are earning money hand over fist online and they’re doing it in some crazy ways.

There’s a lot that can be learned from these people, especially if you’re sitting on your own idea but think it’s too out there. As these people illustrate, there’s no end to the insanity when it comes to making money online!

There’s a lot that can be learned from these people, especially if you’re sitting on your own idea but think it’s too out there. As these people illustrate, there’s no end to the insanity when it comes to making money online!

1 . Virtual Farming

Nearly half a million people in China are making money by playing a game, earning gold and selling it to other players with too much time on their hands and a credit card burning in their pocket! The phenomenon that is World of Warcraft, a massively multi-player online role-playing game, has spawned some of the most creative ideas for making money. The game’s currency is gold, but a lot of players don’t want to take the time to earn it themselves. So, these people in China, and all over the world, spend their days playing the game, making gold and selling it in the game for actual cash.

Prev1 of 15Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Share594
Share34
Pin11
Stumble7K
  • mike

    Hi Ryan,

    I think your estimate of Steve Pavlina’s income is low by a factor of two or three. But he’s been amazingly transparent in what he does and offers podcasts and posts on how and what he does to make money. I’ve enjoyed his blog since he started it.

    Mike

  • For each invention that makes it big– just mow many inventions get lost? Success is more that just working hard or being crazy…

    Your consciousness needs to be able to succeed. I have some articles on my prosperity blog that may help you open up to receive. Receive what? you might ask. Receive abundance and wealth! If you are working too hard and getting little results — then you need to read my articles.

    A Great Place to Find wealth, prosperity and money tips

  • I make a few hundred dollars a day online…working 6 hours a day and it is growing exponentially, so I’ll catch up with Steve yet! Follow the link to see my online ventures.

    The skill set and vision-logic it takes to make an excellent living online is daunting- it has taken me 10 years of skill set evolution to get to this point. Most geeks have a running shot at it, but if data manipulation does not come second nature to you, good luck, because the web is evolving and fast too.

    What is more important than the dollar amount is the richness you bring to the world! Find a way to be happy making a living and you have won the day.

    Asheville: Pixel Ink Design

  • I would also add that every dollar you make online is almost double that of what you make offline. By the time you add your expenses such as gas, work uniforms, lunch, etc.

  • shawn

    my parents gave 10 dollars to some guy to write a letter to me! no fair!

  • Problem is that when you hit the jackpot people are very quick to copy the idea & saturate it quickly. This is unfortunate but keeps you on your toes ;)

  • These are great. I came across the million dollar home page deal, what an idea. There have been others who have tried to duplicate it.

    Pavalina’s blog is great. He has worked hard to enjoy the position he finds himself in today.

  • Great Blog! But no one ever talks about GDI Global Domains International. This is a great way to

    make money online there program pays crazy they pay $100 for every 5 People you sign up in a one

    week. They pay your paypal every week and they give you a free 7 day trial you really can’t

    lose. GDI is the best Program going right now. But don’t take my word for it check out their

    site at freedom.ws/courey Thanks for this great Blog!

  • Livia

    Corey, I went to see the website you mentioned freedom.ws/courey .I need to know your code to try htis out.
    Thanks
    Livia

  • Livia

    Courey, got it.
    Thanks

  • Kamil

    Courey what’s your code?

  • I like idea number four. I am all about socializing. Communicating within a social network would be a cake walk for me. I like the idea of long-term relationships. Thank you for the recommendations and I will be sure to read into them.

  • I guess you could have also mentioned foreclosures, quite a bit of money in that at the moment with all the repossessions happening.

  • Great article , really interesting, hopefully you’ll write many more just like this.

    Out of curiousity though, where do you get all your information from?

    Anyways, keep up the great work!

  • #3 was my absolute favorite , I’ve read the story about a dozen times and still am absolutely amazed by it :)

  • It just goes to show you that if you have an idea that your friends tell you is stupid, you go on to take that idea online and if the masses give you their seal of approval in purchasing your item, you’re billed a genius.

  • Thanks for the info. With all the bad money making information we get online with low rate websites, it is good to read something from someone who knows what they are talking about.

  • Tobey

    Good Article! thanks:)
    There are thousands of great money opportunities online that really works. Although, it may take some time to find them. There’s an amazing autocash system that truly pays. It’s so easy, fun & legit. Start making real secure income the smart way. You can try the “FREE” demo play without paying anything up front. It’s true that you can change your fuutre if you believe!
    visit http://www.icashsolution.com

  • Thanks for the cool post – been searching for a while to find stats on this kind of thing and your post really did sum it up well. Now if only I could learn to implement all my crazy ideas! Holding thumbs :)

  • Please keep posting great information because you really do put good info out there on this topic!

  • Those were 15 crazy ways, but hey they are still making good money and thats all that matters

  • Thank you for this, it was a huge help. I found a lot of value in this article..

  • Not what I expected, but I felt I had to let you know I liked it. Thank you.

  • I was pleased to see this. Just what I needed. Thanks.

  • juan

    love this article. Kinda’ inspired me to go ahead with my crazy ideas for making money.

  • enrique

    here’s the craziest idea of them all: sell water.

  • Wow, I’m amazed at the 1 million pixel homepage, that was a really good idea, gives me inspiration!

  • Jay

    Some people naturally have good business sense and great ideas. Other have to learn how to do business and perhaps use ideas other than their own to produce results. For more ideas and some advice on becoming an entrepreneur, see Creative Wealth. Good luck to all those trying to make some extra money in these tough times.

  • Ashely

    This is a good overview of a lot of good money making stuff, and some nice other websites commented also.. http://www.moneyroads.com ! just awesome! and what a fun design!

  • I only comment on an article if it is worth for me to read, and this one makes me do it… For the one who created this article or what they call it “blog” I would say Thanks Thanks Thanks for the wonderful content… you rock! :)

  • I dint comment in a article most of the time, but this article makes me do it, and its so good for all readers like me. It help me learn something of what I’m looking for. Thanks and good luck… I hope I can read more of your articles.

  • jorge

    A simple way is to make $20-$50 today, and $50-$200 within a day or two.

    The greatest benefit of this program is that you make money online in a timely manner. Most people online search for ways to make money quick or instant. As a lot of people approach the internet in a time when they are quite desperate

    But this time, I would like to help the people that aren’t so smart with blogging and aren’t so keen on writing for money. In fact. If I would look at the figure of 97% of all internet bloggers that fail online, it would appear that most people are gross when it comes to blogging! http://100kblogging.com/?hop=chrisd10

    Give it a try!

  • Great post and sites! I had heard of a few of these sites, but others I had not. For some reason I love the The Million Dollar Homepage concept, who would of thought a page that looks like that makes any money. Also Steve Pavlina is a super smart guy, I enjoyed listening to his podcasts through iTunes. I actually bought StevenPavlina.com as a dropped domain and gave it to him for free as a nugget of appreciation for all of the great work he does.

  • Nice post man, i like the way you tell it straight, keep up the good work.

    MyMoneyFish realy works guys, I have gonnet PAID allready, i joined the progran in december and im a founding father, i got over 6000 people in my downline and over 2000 spillover, they paid me like 2 weeks ago to my alertpay account it was a very good over $12,000 in my pocket.

    you can see proof of my payment at http://www.trafficstarts.com

    I think this is a great program to join its brand new and easy to get people in to your downline, so check it out

  • Great articles about how other people have made money.
    Thanks for the info.

  • Some really great ideas in the hat. Some of these ideas could have really taken off if the execution was right.

    The execution i think is much more important than the idea itself. I like the $1 per pixel idea.

  • One of the easiest ways to start making money online is to setup a blog, write some articles about something you’re passionate about and drop some Adsense in the articles.

  • Apparently so many other ways to earn revenue online..
    thanks for sharing..your post is useful for me..

  • All of these methods are good methods to make money online if you know what youre doing, if you have money to invest, if you have time to spare and to wait for income some time down the road, if you have a list.

  • All of these methods are good methods to make money online if you know what youre doing, if you have money to invest, if you have time to spare and to wait for income some time down the road, if you have a list.

  • Sunday

    Question: How much money does this site make with advertising?

  • Sunday

    also, YouTube seems to be an easy fast way to make money. Like “Dave went to the dentist” or whatever it’s called. He made quite a bit, I think. Or the man who filmed himself dancing and asked for $1 donations because he’d just been fired and couldn’t pay his rent. He made $100 000+

  • rebecca

    I really think you should larn you facts before telling innocent people to sell gold for World of Warcraft. It is against the Blizzard User Agreement and canget you banned from the game. I would think twice before choosing that idea. Besides it ruins the fun ofearning your way to 80!

  • I have a “Working From Home” blog and just came from a site where someone wished that they knew how to make money online so I started to do a little searching around. I have always said that one should take something that they love to do and turn it into a business! I loved reading this blog article of yours because it shows that it CAN be done!

  • jyoti

    hello all of you.since a long time i have been looking for an opportunity to work online. all the ideas mentioned inspire me. is there any simple way of making money sitting at home for a house wife, who does not want to invest any initial money.please help if you have experienced it.Thanks a lot.

  • Hi there, Great list. Oh, I wish I could be in the list of those people.

  • Those websites are awesome. Wish I had my million dollar idea

  • One of its Kind Collection ,

  • I stumbled upon this site at random while I was asking if there was a site where one could earn a living by sharing and teaching or consulting for people on many,many,facets and situations that our life can so readily put upon us! I really don’t know what the theme of these comments is/or should be? I too would like my initial question to be answered; But if nothing else,can you please tell me what is the point of leaving these comments? Do or Should we expect a reply? DCS in H-Town,waiting for some Word~

  • Great articles about how other people have made money.

  • nck

    You know something……………
    All your examples show how a little bit of talent along with A WHOLE LOT OF LUCK (and don’t believe for one minute that old bs line that you “make your luck”) BALONY!!! Timing and action is EVERYTHING and TIMING is completely out of your control!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! To get rich, in most cases, you need LUCK….and PLENTY of it.
    Can you get rich WITHOUT luck? Sure. But it is a long and arduous trip.
    In order to be one of these online millionaires (in MOST cases, in OVERWHELMING amount of cases) you needed the luck to be born at the right time. Tell me how many people over 50 have become on line millionaires WITHOUT a partnership OR a brick and morter business that adapted to the net?? Go ahead, tell me.

    You can become rich by being GREAT at one thing. A bit of luck invovled there, but mostly just good ole hard work.

    You can become rich by being SUPER TALENTED, physically and, or mentally. SOrry, all the hard work AIN’T gonna get you on that pathe unless you were LUCKY to be born with the potential.

    You can become rich by scrimping and saving and doing without all your life. But I never understood that. You bust your balls and never reward yourself for 60 years and then MAYBE have a ball for a decade or so…doesn’t seem worth it. Those guys, that do this, THEY are the ones people talk about when they call people “MONEY HUNGRY”. These people’s rewards for saving ISN’T a delayed spending spree, they get their kicks from FIGURES. Numbers on a paper that tell them HOW MUCH they have accumulated. Its not good or bad, its just confusing….

    So, there you go. Don’t think that the people posted on this site are the norm…they aren’t. Yes, their ideas were unique, but they had a God heck of a lot of luck on their side…maybe you do too. Good luck

  • good article , I use some of this ways also…

  • Online marketing is a great way to make money in this bad economy. I started marketing online 10 years ago, and have had alot of success. Anyone with a dedicated effort and a solid plan to action can achieve great success doing the same. However there are other ways to make money online with offering a service you are good at. Take for example if you are a good writer, you can offer article writing, press releases writing ext. Get the work out that you can do a certain thing and you could be loaded down with work.

  • Good article, it’s definitely amazing to see people make money all sorts of ways.

  • Jeff

    so who is making money in this ecnomey

  • Love this post! It’s so true that the craziest things these days can end up making a person millions of dollars. These are only a few of the recent ideas people have came up with and I’m sure many more are to come in the future! And will be just as successful, perhaps even more.

  • Brandon

    i average about $400 a week from this place it’s called moneywitch.com

  • Nicholas Head

    I work with cleaning chemicals and tools of that trade . I have found good reasons to buy some of each and draw backs on others . I know others have a knowledge of this from their experience too . My idea is is to have a search engine to see what works and what doesn’t in the professional / industrial cleaning trade like they would have for household items .

  • Alan

    as long as you have god by urside you can do whatever you want and however you want.

  • What you don’t mention (nobody who commented did) was: how did these people promote their sites?
    People didn’t just stumble onto these sites and throw money at the owners. There are literally millions of sites out there. So, can anyone give an answer:
    How did these sites, especially the crazier ones, get noticed to the point where they got thousands (or millions) of visitors?

  • Brandi

    You fail to mention that selling gold is against Blizzard policy and that your account will be banned when they discover you are doing it. And they will discover it because we gamers hate the gold farmer sales pitches spamming trade chat. We report it.

  • This is a cool run down of the main ways that so many entrepeneurs have made real money online. Personally I’m something of a fan of Steve Pavlina, primarily for his transparency and I’ve built my own internet business on a similar principle of honesty and just good content/info and keeping it free (that is the most effective but counter-intuitive way of making money!)For most folk, this kind of entrepreneurial success is unlikely but that doesn’t mean that they can’t make money online. My own business model makes a lot of money for a lot of people if they work hard and keep the honesty policy. The important thing is to give people their opportunity free and offer them all the support they need to get started. I aim to build a good team including already established power-marketers and newbies willing to learn. I haven’t made any millionaires yet but there are a lot of folk who don’t have to worry about the bills anymore!

  • Great post. Thanks for sharing this.

  • whatever happened to good old hard work?

  • Ostensibly 97% of all income taxes revenues forthcoming from the top 50% of income earners is not enough “sharing”, according to the guy who’s arrogated money, for decades, off the backs of fill who wreak for a living.
    —————————————
    stewart1

  • It’s amazing 15 crazy way. any one suggest me which is this best way for earn money. I am waiting…………….

    Thanks

  • Usama

    its amazing making money ideas and its good.

  • plz send me any link which has to be very useful to earn money intantly……

  • A very nice article thanks for sharing

  • Never thought of such making money tacts, really nice article!

  • Nineluv

    I think Steve Paulina put is a little more than a few minutes of work… He has enough content on his site to fill up 50+ books. The other listing you have are quite fluffy as well….

  • Love this post! It’s so true that the craziest things these days can end up making a person millions of dollars. These are only a few of the recent ideas people have came up with and I’m sure many more are to come in the future! And will be just as successful, perhaps even more.

  • Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp
    a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the e
    book in it or something. I believe that you just can do with a few % to force the message house a
    little bit, but instead of that, that is fantastic blog. An excellent
    read. I will definitely be back.

  • Be very careful when it comes to the unreal claims of making
    instant money online. So, get yourself a website, get some products to sell and get lots
    of visitors to your site. There is quite
    a huge potential online today for such products and if you think you can provide good quality and helpful information on any popular topic, you should
    consider selling it online.

  • Great article, thanks for sharing. Personally I prefer Blogging, Email List Building and Projects with sites like Upwork and Freelancer. However, many people fall victim to the “Instant Riches” message, so often exploited. Making Money Online is an Art, not a Contest that favors Precision and Preparation. You have to just keep going until you succeed.

    Warm Regards,
    Deon Christie
    http://easymoneyvault.com/noselling