Learning About the Louisville Real Estate Economy

It’s no secret that many Americans have been leaving historically massive population centers in New York and California, searching for more cost effective, livable locations. But where? There are lovely places to choose from in the Midwest, and Louisville, Kentucky should be a clear winner on many people’s shortlists. Given the quality of live, robust food and job scene, and affordable housing as compared to the national average, consider purchasing Louisville real estate.

Learn more in the visual deep dive below, courtesy of Finish Line Realty: