Marketing Education: Branding and Design

Visual identity is defined as how a brand appears and includes a company logo and colors associated with the company. Branding is a company or individual’s persona, including how people view the company or individual and any associated products or services. Branding and the visual identity of companies and products surround everyone. Branding is evident on product packaging, in marketing and advertising, and on websites. Letterhead, business cards, and other company documents also have visual identity components that tie in with overall branding.
Logo Design
A company logo is the identifying mark or design that a company uses on packaging, marketing materials, and company documents. Over time, consumers grow to recognize and remember logos, and logos contribute directly to brand identity. Logos include color choices, fonts, and graphics. The most effective logos are simple, enabling consumers to recognize them easily. Logos need to be created carefully so they have the highest quality, which helps ensure that consumers view companies favorably and positively. Distortion, pixelation, and text that is difficult to read in a logo are common mistakes that companies make.
Typography and Fonts
Typography is the process of styling and arranging text to make a clear message that is both legible and visually appealing. Typography includes the font and its structure; these elements combine to convey emotions and messages. Although a font choice is important, typography goes further by ensuring that the text is balanced, easy to read, and aligned with the brand. Typography influences how consumers receive the message in the text and whether it’s persuasive and attention-getting. Typography also includes the use of white space in and around text, which can help make the text easier to read and aesthetically pleasing to the reader. The font chosen for a message depends on the personality of the brand, the tone of the message, the medium where the text appears, and the purpose. It’s often advantageous to test different designs, fonts, and colors to see which resonate with users.
Photography and Stock Images
Stock images are existing photos that are available for use after paying a fee to use them. Creators of stock photos often retain the copyrights for their photos, but they allow others to use them legally in various ways. Using stock photos is helpful for companies because these images are immediately available without having to hire a photographer. When using stock photos, select photos that reflect the message, and choose up-to-date images. Stock photos should be well-lit and have a high resolution. It’s also best to use a stock photo that has not been overused by many different companies.
Color Theory and Palettes
Color choices are important when designing a logo or any type of marketing materials. Colors are integrally involved with emotions and messages. When striving to convey energy and high emotion, colors such as red and orange are often used. A company that wants to demonstrate warmth and dependability might use yellow and blue in advertisements. When trying to create a peaceful and calm logo or marketing scheme, use gray and green. Another tried-and-true option is a black-and-white logo or advertisement, a color scheme that is both simple and classic.
Design Tutorials and Inspiration
A wealth of tutorials exist for those who want to delve into marketing psychology, branding, and design. Tutorials can help you learn about logo design and the use of colors and typography. You can also find out how to use current software and apps that make branding and design easier. Some tutorials even include templates that enable you to begin with the foundation of a design, tweaking it and shaping it into your own unique creation.