10 Products Tesla Should Make

Tesla is an innovative company that was founded in 2003 by engineers who believed electric vehicles could not only be as good as gas powered vehicles, but they could be better, more efficient, and provide a better driver experience. The company’s mission is to help the world convert to sustainable energy quickly and painlessly.

Today, Tesla not only makes fully electric luxury vehicles, but it’s also working on products that generate and store unlimited clean energy. The focus at Tesla is to upgrade the world to a zero-emission status, in style. The company believes energy no longer needs to come from fossil fuels.

Tesla’s shining star is software that optimizes user experience and maximizes battery life in 100% battery-operated products. And if it has been tried before, there’s a solid chance that Tesla could do it better.

The company currently produces all-electric vehicles at a facility in Fremont, California and also has a factory in Shanghai. At Tesla factories, strict precautions are part of the proactive approach to safety as production ramps up.

Tesla’s Model S is the best car in its class in every category. It is the first premium all-electric sedan and it excels in efficiency, performance, and driver/passenger safety. It has the longest range of any electric vehicle and provides wireless software updates to make it better and better over time. It also sets the bar high with a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 2.28 seconds, as measured by Motor Trend.

Beyond Cars

In addition to superior electric vehicles, Tesla has also created a line of energy solutions to help homeowners, businesses, and utility companies to generate, store, and use renewable energy.

Powerwall is a 100% self-powered battery to power homes. It stores solar energy and will typically meet all home energy needs every day. It can store enough power for the average home for 7 or more days. Depending on how much energy your home uses, more than one Powerwall battery can be used if necessary.

To supply the home Powerwall with solar energy, Tesla has created a Solar Roof. It is stylish (i.e. not ugly), three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and provides 24/7 energy monitoring for the home. If you also own a Tesla vehicle, the solar roof can provide power for it as well.

Powerpack is an energy storage solution for commercial buildings, businesses, and utility companies. It has a modular design that is flexible and scalable. Tesla’s Powerpack solution contains 16 individual battery pods to optimize performance.

In addition to bringing clean energy efficiency to the public, Tesla is also attempting to make its products more accessible to everyone. It is currently building its most affordable vehicle yet.

But there are other products we’d like to see Tesla improve upon. Here are our ideas for what we’d like to see the company produce in the near future. We have ranked them in order of demand and usefulness. Elon, are you listening?

1 Tesla Face Masks In today’s world, we rely on face masks for safety. Before the coronavirus pandemic, many of us did not realize how miserable living behind a mask can be. It’s hot, restrictive and generally uncomfortable. We think Tesla could help us out with this problem. Tesla could produce Hepa filter face masks with a backpack battery pack for personalized heating and cooling. This could make millions of people more comfortable while wearing a mask and be an encouragement for more people to follow this safety practice. This product could also include a sensor to detect when a person is within a six-foot radius of you so that you’re aware of your social distancing status at all times.

2 Tesla Lawn Mower Research shows that the U.S. lawnmower market is growing by leaps and bounds. The U.S. market for lawnmowers is projected to reach $13 billion by 2024, registering a 30% growth rate from 2018-2024. In 2019, the global lawnmower market was valued at $28.5 billion. As the trend of creating and maintaining beautiful outdoor spaces continues to grow, so does the need for reliable lawn equipment. Push mowers are currently the best sellers, but the self-propelled push mowers are extremely popular. Typically and historically, lawnmowers have been powered by gasoline and are started by enthusiastically pulling a string over and over again until it starts or you give up and hire a neighborhood kid to do it. A Tesla battery-powered electric lawn mower could start with the push of a button, glide itself quietly around the lawn on autopilot while you sit in a lawn chair, and enjoy a cold beverage.

3 Tesla Golf Cart The golf cart market is steadily growing at a rapid rate, with the US being the biggest consumer. The American golf cart market was valued at $1.19 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow into a $1.6 billion market by 2026. In the U.S. many people use golf carts for short trips as well as for recreation. You will likely see just as many senior citizens on golf carts in residential areas as you would on golf courses. Tesla could improve battery life and energy storage for golf carts, while providing a better overall user experience. Batteries for golf carts have decreased in price by over 80% in the last six years, but Lithium-ion batteries typically used are far inferior to newer hydrogen cell batteries. Several car companies are now manufacturing golf carts due to the rise in popularity of the vehicles. However, we think Tesla could do it best.

4 Tesla Tiny Homes Tiny homes have taken the world by storm in the last few years. People who wish to live simply and with a small carbon footprint have downsized into super to moderately tiny homes. Tiny homes have become so popular that they are now manufactured and sold, even online. They can be delivered and set up on site, typically within an afternoon. SEE ALSO: Demand for Plant-Based Meats Surge Amid Meat Shortages What we don’t see a lot of, and where Tesla could change the market, are energy efficient, solar powered tiny homes. Many people believe that because of their small size, tiny homes don’t use much electricity. In 2017, the sale of tiny houses increased by 67%. This is true if they are properly insulated and use efficient appliances. The problem is that they still can use a significant amount of energy because most are not insulated or designed to be energy efficient. The energy savings are specifically due to the tiny size. A Tesla off-grid tiny home would use attractive solar roof tiles to power an efficient battery pack and use no outside source of electricity. They would be properly built and insulated so that heat and air conditioning can be used to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.

5 Tesla ATV In the U.S., over 200,000 ATVs are sold per year. The majority of these ATVs run on gasoline. There are several companies that have made electric ATVs, but the main issue with these recreational vehicles is short battery life. Anyone who has been on an ATV (or Quad) knows that they are the most fun when you go fast. Electric vehicles don’t have a problem getting up to speed, but that speed wears the battery out quickly, so the fun is brief. We think Tesla could build a more efficient battery to power ATVs so that speed doesn’t have to be sacrificed to save battery life. Currently, the batteries for electric ATVs are heavy and expensive to replace. A Tesla upgrade would make the vehicles more efficient, more fun, and more durable. Tesla unveiled an electric Cyberquad ATV in 2019 with the Cybertruck. The Cyberquad will first be an option for the Cybertruck before it is available to the public. And listen to this – it can go 70 mph!

6 Tesla Modular Smart Homes Modular and prefab homes are popular for many reasons, one being that they are standardized, factory built and inspected before delivery. They require the buyer to purchase land, have a foundation built for the home to sit on, and have utility hookups ready. The modular construction market is projected to reach $157 billion by 2023, with more commercial buildings using modular components. There are many advantages to modular homes and when you add in smart home features, this feels like a perfect product for Tesla to make. A Tesla modular smart home would be customizable, completely solar-powered with their home Powerwall and solar roof tiles. It would be efficient, insulated, and full of modern conveniences to provide comfort and reliability. Smart features to regulate temperature, blinds, and appliances further the energy savings and increase living quality.

7 Tesla Off-Grid Survival Shelters In the wilderness people have three basic needs: food, water, and shelter. Often, the need for shelter supersedes all others. While building your own temporary shelter in the woods can be done, tools are needed to get the job done. The necessary tools to build can be heavy and awkward to carry in a backpack and slow you down if you need to be on the move. Constructing a shelter takes time and energy and a huge drawback is that if you need to move quickly, you’re back to square one and will need to construct a new shelter. Tesla could make a more practical option for off-grid survival shelters by making a foldable, solar-powered pop-up construction that is lightweight and can move with you. It could be small and light enough to be carried in a backpack or could actually double as a backpack and be used to carry essentials. When essentials are removed, the backpack could quickly transform into a shelter to keep you warm or cool and dry. This would free up time for finding food and making sure your water source is clean.

8 Tesla Speedboat In the United States, recreational boats were a $3.6 billion industry in 2016. There were nearly 12 million boats registered in the country in 2016 and that number has continued to rise. Most of the revenue from boat sales can be attributed to boats between 36 and 45 feet. Statistics show that between 2002 and 2018 there were 4,145 boating accidents in the United States. From 2001 to 2018 boating accidents caused $45.9 million in damages. Approximately 3.4% of Americans enjoy boating regularly. Tesla could not only make boats safer, but it could make them more quiet, efficient, and environmentally friendly as well.

9 Tesla Dirt Bike One big problem with dirt bikes is the noise they make. Another is the headache the noise can give you. A quiet, electric dirt bike would be preferable if it still had power and speed riders love. Tesla could accomplish this, as well as making the sport safer. Dirt bikes are designed for off-road use, so they must be built tough with special tires and suspension designed for rough terrain, yet lightweight. We think Tesla is up for the challenge.