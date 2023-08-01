10 Most Infamous Art Forgers in History

Great art can be a worthwhile investment as can fine art investing. Even if you don’t love the beauty of art, a rare piece typically increased exponentially in value every decade or so.

The lure of easy money has led many artists to attempt to fool buyers while gaining large fortunes from their imitations of the masters and their works.

As the means possessed by auctioneers and buyers to detect forgeries have grown, so too have the skills of master con artists.

Many forgers have gone on to achieve their own kind of fame in a term known as the master con artist.

Here is our list of 10 infamous art forgers who fooled buyers and amassed a tidy sum for their amazing art forgeries.