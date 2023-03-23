There are many benefits to working at home – not least the savings on cost and travel, the flexible hours, and the ability to maximize family time.

Minutes and hours normally wasted on commuting can be spent at work, and studies show that an employee’s productivity rises by about a third when they switch to working from home.

Doing business in the family home can, however, bring its own distractions.

So it’s fortunate that a host of office pods offer aesthetically pleasing, eco-friendly and cost-efficient solutions.

Separated from the main house, these pods create a quiet, secluded work environment that spares valuable space in the home whilst providing all the technological comforts you need.

Better yet, these small structures are often exempt from planning permission.

Read on for 15 incredible outdoor office pods.