Business, Finance, and Economics for Kids

Learning how to handle money is one of the most important skills you need to learn, and it’s a great way to get an introduction to business and economics as well. Learning about finance and budgeting can help you to have more financial freedom when you’re older. You can play games and do activities by yourself or with a friend to test your knowledge and teach you about the economy. Have fun with these games and activities while you learn and you might even be inspired to start your own business one day!

Business

You don’t have to start your own business to learn about the skills and approaches involved in building a business. There’s a lot to learn about responsibility, money management, creating something from scratch, and marketing it to people that you can use in your everyday life.

Finance and Money

Learning about money is a necessary skill because you need money for everything you need to live, like food, clothes, and a home. It’s important to understand how to create a budget, what credit is, and how to use money in general so when you start getting paid, you know how to save and spend it carefully.

Economics

Economics is the study of how people make, sell, and use goods and resources, and it goes hand in hand with business and finance. Learning about the basics of economics can teach you a lot about not only saving money and starting a business but also the world around you and how it works.